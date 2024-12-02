ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Joshua Dansby, a talented artist renowned for his hyper-realistic pencil drawings. Not only does he create breathtaking masterpieces, but he also shares his creative process on YouTube. Today, we're excited to showcase some of his best works with you, Pandas!

Joshua uses tools like pencils and pastel pencils to achieve a dreamlike look that blurs the line between fantasy and reality. It can take him anywhere between 5 to over 40 hours to finish just one design. Joshua has drawn portraits, landscapes, and other detailed artworks of feathers and crystals. In some of his works, he incorporates surreal elements—for example, in 'Rose Rabbit,' he blends roses and grass into the image of a rabbit.

Scroll down to see what else Joshua has modified and more of the fantasy creatures he has invented.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical creature with wings and antlers surrounded by colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#2

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman with vibrant colors and detailed textures, alongside colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#3

A hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical creature with red hair, surrounded by colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#4

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a blue feather with colored pencils beside it.

jd_tech_art Report

#5

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical fox with multiple tails, showcasing intricate details and vivid colors.

jd_tech_art Report

#6

Hyper-realistic drawing of a fantastical purple and black cosmic landscape with swirling clouds and a planet, shown with chalks.

jd_tech_art Report

#7

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant, fantastical bird perched on a branch, with pencils nearby.

jd_tech_art Report

#8

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical creature with large wings, next to colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#9

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a rabbit with floral and grass textures, featuring green leaves as ears.

jd_tech_art Report

#10

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical creature made of green foliage and colorful flowers, with two pencils shown.

jd_tech_art Report

#11

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a red feather alongside colored pencils on a white background.

jd_tech_art Report

#12

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman's braided hairstyle in vibrant colors.

jd_tech_art Report

#13

Hyper-realistic drawing of a woman with blue hair, wearing a galaxy-themed dress, surrounded by colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#14

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of vibrant green crystals, showcasing artistic precision and detail.

jd_tech_art Report

#15

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant blue crystal formation, with colored pencils nearby.

jd_tech_art Report

#16

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a warrior in armor holding curved swords.

jd_tech_art Report

Hyper-realistic drawing of purple clouds with light rays, showcasing artist's skill in landscapes and fantastical elements.

jd_tech_art Report

#18

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fantastical blue and white mountain under a starlit sky.

jd_tech_art Report

#19

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a smiling woman with intricate, colorful curly hair.

jd_tech_art Report

#20

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of an Earth-like orb with vibrant colors, surrounded by colored pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#21

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman's profile blending into a vibrant landscape with flowing waterfalls.

jd_tech_art Report

#22

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a snowy mountain landscape at sunset, with pastel pink and blue hues.

jd_tech_art Report

#23

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of colorful clouds with pastel sticks beneath, showcasing artistic skill.

jd_tech_art Report

#24

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant aurora over a snowy landscape with trees and a river.

jd_tech_art Report

#25

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a galaxy with vivid green and blue swirls, surrounded by chalks and pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#26

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a night sky with stars and colorful nebula above silhouetted trees.

jd_tech_art Report

#27

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant night sky over mountains and water, accompanied by colored pencils and pastels.

jd_tech_art Report

#28

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman with braided hair, showcasing intricate detail and shading.

jd_tech_art Report

#29

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant tree with swirling green leaves against a dark background, featuring art tools.

jd_tech_art Report

#30

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a woman with flowing hair and green foliage on her dress.

jd_tech_art Report

#31

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a fox with a fiery tail on black paper.

jd_tech_art Report

#32

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a green dress, showcasing artistic detail and texture, alongside green pencils.

jd_tech_art Report

#33

Hyper-realistic pencil drawing of a vibrant purple nebula with surrounding pastel sticks and a brush on a dark surface.

jd_tech_art Report

