Employee Shuts Down Flirty Married Colleague Calling Her “Work Wife,” Fears She Overreacted

A good workplace isn’t just made up of great bosses and hard workers, it’s buit on a foundation of respect and understanding. Colleagues need to also trust and feel comfortable around one another or else things become difficult.

This is the tough situation a woman found herself in when the new hire kept pushing past her boundaries. He kept flirting and calling her his work wife, which she found extremely inappropriate. She finally decided to take action against him when he refused to stop acting that way.

More info: Reddit

Coworkers need to be respectful of one another and avoid doing anything that would make the other person feel unsafe or uneasy

The European poster shared that she had to work on an assignment in her company’s U.S. location, and part of it was to train a new hire

Despite being married and knowing that she was too, the new hire kept being flirty, giving her compliments, and even calling her his “work wife”

The woman asked her coworker not to call her his work wife, but he kept saying it anyway, so she made the tough choice to report him to their boss

The woman was relieved that the behavior stopped, but once she returned to Europe, she wondered if it was all just due to cultural differences

It seems like in the European headquarters of the poster’s office, men were usually not very sociable and outgoing. That’s why she found the American man’s energy very different, but things began to change when he became flirty and overly complimentary. Despite being married, he seemed to be taking an interest in the poster.

When it comes to flirting or having a romantic relationship in the workplace, people need to tread carefully. There is a thin line between bonding with someone and making them feel uncomfortable, and folks need to be aware of the effect of their actions on others. That’s why professional boundaries should be respected.

The man seemed to be passing off his comments and behavior as jokes, which is why the OP didn’t take strict action against him right from the start. She kept brushing off his behavior or trying to ignore it, until he started calling her his “work wife.” She didn’t feel comfortable hearing that and wanted him to stop referring to her that way.

If someone is behaving in a very flirtatious manner in the office, the best thing to do is to deflect their attention. Changing the topic or ending the conversation can help signal to them that this behavior shouldn’t go on. These solutions only work in mild situations, and not when someone is going overboard or crossing limits.

The poster realized that she didn’t want the man to continue his inappropriate behavior, so she confronted him about it and told him to stop. That didn’t work, and he kept behaving in the same manner even later on. So, she finally had enough and felt that it was time to report the colleague to their boss.

Sometimes, people fear escalating workplace conflicts to their manager because they feel it might lead to even more trouble. In reality, it can help protect them from troublesome situations or inappropriate behavior. The human resources team and the supervisor often work together on such cases to decide what disciplinary action should be taken.

Luckily, the woman’s boss understood her perspective, and he made sure the man wouldn’t keep bothering her. After that, she was able to conduct her training smoothly and didn’t have to worry about the colleague’s advances. He did act in a very cold manner toward her later on, but at least he wasn’t calling her his work wife anymore.

The OP did feel a bit guilty about reporting the coworker because she wondered if he had acted that way only due to cultural differences. Since she wasn’t used to men being overly friendly or making such jokes in her European office, his actions had felt uncomfortable.

What do you think about the situation, and do you feel that the woman overreacted? Let us know what you think.

Netizens felt that the poster was right to report the colleague’s behavior, and they didn’t find his actions amusing

