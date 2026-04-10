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Prathap Menon is an Indian-born, UAE-based photographer who captures moments that feel both intimate and cinematic, turning fleeting movements in the wild into images full of nature’s grace and intrigue. Whether it’s a bird caught mid-flight, perched in perfect light, or disappearing into the mist of its habitat, his work goes beyond simple documentation and feels more like storytelling through patience and observation.

What makes Menon’s photography especially striking is the care behind each frame. His images balance technical precision with a deep sensitivity to behavior, environment, and atmosphere, resulting in shots that feel both informative and beautiful. From lush forests to wetlands and other remote landscapes, he photographs wildlife in a way that highlights both the elegance of the animals and the richness of the natural world around them. There’s a calm, almost meditative quality to his work that makes each photo worth lingering on a little longer.

Which of these photos caught your eye the most? Let us know in the comments and vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Osprey During A Strike”

“Osprey During A Strike”

Prathap Menon Report

12points
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    #2

    “Female Madagascar Paradise Flycatcher”

    “Female Madagascar Paradise Flycatcher”

    Prathap Menon Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    “Little Spiderhunter”

    “Little Spiderhunter”

    Prathap Menon Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    “Great Hornbill Returns To His Nest With His Catch”

    “Great Hornbill Returns To His Nest With His Catch”

    Prathap Menon Report

    9points
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    #5

    “An Osprey In The Split Second Before The Strike”

    “An Osprey In The Split Second Before The Strike”

    Prathap Menon Report

    9points
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    #6

    “Whistling Duckling”

    “Whistling Duckling”

    Prathap Menon Report

    9points
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    #7

    “Chabert's Vanga”

    “Chabert's Vanga”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #8

    “A Pair Of Helmet Vangas”

    “A Pair Of Helmet Vangas”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #9

    “Osprey Takes Off At Sunset”

    “Osprey Takes Off At Sunset”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #10

    “Osprey During A Strike At Al Qudra Near Dubai”

    “Osprey During A Strike At Al Qudra Near Dubai”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #11

    “Koklass Pheasant”

    “Koklass Pheasant”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #12

    “The Stunning 'Cheetah' Look”

    “The Stunning 'Cheetah' Look”

    Prathap Menon Report

    8points
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    #13

    “Jungle Owlet”

    “Jungle Owlet”

    Prathap Menon Report

    7points
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    #14

    “Black Swan And Cygnet”

    “Black Swan And Cygnet”

    Prathap Menon Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    “A Great Hornbill Returns To His Mate With A Viper”

    “A Great Hornbill Returns To His Mate With A Viper”

    Prathap Menon Report

    6points
    POST

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    #16

    “Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher”

    “Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher”

    Prathap Menon Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Cheetah Hunting A Butterfly”

    “Cheetah Hunting A Butterfly”

    Prathap Menon Report

    5points
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    #18

    “Winda And Olonyok - Last Two Remaining Members Of The Tano Bora Cheetah Coalition”

    “Winda And Olonyok - Last Two Remaining Members Of The Tano Bora Cheetah Coalition”

    Prathap Menon Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    “African Lion”

    “African Lion”

    Prathap Menon Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    “Ostriches Walking Through The Savanna”

    “Ostriches Walking Through The Savanna”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
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    #21

    “Sulawesi Dwarf Kingfisher”

    “Sulawesi Dwarf Kingfisher”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
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    #22

    “Cheetah Hunting An African Widebeest”

    “Cheetah Hunting An African Widebeest”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    “African Lion Yawning”

    “African Lion Yawning”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    “The Scenic Sunrise Of Masai Mara”

    “The Scenic Sunrise Of Masai Mara”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
    POST
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    #25

    “Flamingo Take Off”

    “Flamingo Take Off”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Lemur Inspecting Its Tail After Grooming”

    “Lemur Inspecting Its Tail After Grooming”

    Prathap Menon Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    “Keel-Billed Toucan”

    “Keel-Billed Toucan”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    “Madagascar Nightjar Resting During The Day”

    “Madagascar Nightjar Resting During The Day”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    “The Indian Giant Squirrel Takes His Signature Leap In West Ghats Of Kerala”

    “The Indian Giant Squirrel Takes His Signature Leap In West Ghats Of Kerala”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #30

    “Mother Swallow Feeding Her Offspring”

    “Mother Swallow Feeding Her Offspring”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #31

    “Osprey Takes Off After A Dive”

    “Osprey Takes Off After A Dive”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    “Great Cormorant”

    “Great Cormorant”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #33

    “White-Eye (Zosteropidae)”

    “White-Eye (Zosteropidae)”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #34

    “African Crowned Eagle”

    “African Crowned Eagle”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    “Grant's Gazelle”

    “Grant's Gazelle”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    “Jungle Owlet”

    “Jungle Owlet”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #37

    “Mother African Elephant With Her Calf”

    “Mother African Elephant With Her Calf”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #38

    “A Tranquil Morning In Masai Mara”

    “A Tranquil Morning In Masai Mara”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    “A Mother African Lion Grooming Her Cub”

    “A Mother African Lion Grooming Her Cub”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    “The Cheetah Hunt”

    “The Cheetah Hunt”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #41

    “Egyptian Spiny-Tailed Lizard”

    “Egyptian Spiny-Tailed Lizard”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #42

    “Western Reef Heron”

    “Western Reef Heron”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #43

    “Blue-Cheeked Bee-Eater”

    “Blue-Cheeked Bee-Eater”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    “Red Fox”

    “Red Fox”

    Prathap Menon Report

    3points
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    #45

    “Blue-Winged Parakeet”

    “Blue-Winged Parakeet”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
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    #46

    “Blue-Cheeked Bee-Eater”

    “Blue-Cheeked Bee-Eater”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
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    #47

    “Great Hornbill”

    “Great Hornbill”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    “Male Ostrich”

    “Male Ostrich”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
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    #49

    “Silverbird”

    “Silverbird”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
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    #50

    “Little Grebe With Her Offspring”

    “Little Grebe With Her Offspring”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
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    #51

    “Grey-Headed Swamphen Taking Off”

    “Grey-Headed Swamphen Taking Off”

    Prathap Menon Report

    2points
    POST
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