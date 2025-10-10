Clean Freak Mom Messes Up 16YO Daughter’s Clothes, Says Her Folding Doesn’t Meet Her Standards

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants to keep their home clean and neat because it just feels so much better to have an organized space, but most folks also know that’s not always possible. Also, with many family members at home, or different personality types, sometimes messiness is to be expected.

This is what a mom obsessed with cleanliness just couldn’t come to terms with, and so she went to the extent of even trying to control how her kids folded their clothes. This obviously frustrated her children and led to one of her teens breaking down and leaving.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

Trying to always control everything that goes on in one’s home might make everyone else living there sometimes feel on edge

Woman wearing yellow gloves and apron cleaning a room, embodying the clean freak mom daughter clothes drawers concept.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that since she was obsessed with keeping things organized, she felt annoyed by the way her kids folded their clothes and wanted to correct them

Text excerpt about a clean freak mom checking her daughter’s clothes drawers and storage for neatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean-freak mom organizing clothes drawers with daughter, teaching proper folding and laundry organization skills.

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers, demonstrating clean-freak habits with neatly folded and arranged clothing.

Alt text: Clean freak mom and daughter organizing and sorting clothes drawers together in a bright, tidy room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young girl organizing clean clothes to put in drawers in a bright room, showing clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One day, she began throwing her daughter’s clothes on the floor while the teen was on a call with her boyfriend, and this led the girl to break down in tears

Alt text: mother and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showing clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers interaction

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers neatly together in a bright and tidy room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, demonstrating clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers teamwork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note left on door about daughter staying with aunt until mom gets mental help, highlighting tension between clean-freak mom and daughter.

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together to keep everything neat and tidy in their home.

Image credits: clothesindrawers

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman with head down on woven basket near scattered clothes illustrating clean freak mom daughter clothes drawers stress.

Share icon

Image credits: Monika Grabkowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s daughter decided to move in with her aunt for a while and urged her mother to get mental help for being so controlling, which shocked the mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showcasing a clean-freak approach to tidying up.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom organizing clothes drawers while her daughter watches, both focused on tidying and sorting garments together.

Share icon

Text on a white background expressing love and concern from a clean-freak mom about her daughter despite imperfect actions.

Share icon

Mom and daughter organizing and folding clothes neatly in clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with folded hands sitting on a chair talking to another person during a counseling session indoors

Share icon

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The woman later mentioned that that moment had been a reality check for her, which pushed her to seek therapy and realize she had obsessive-compulsive disorder

Clean freak mom organizing clothes drawers with her daughter, arranging clothes neatly in a bright bedroom.

Mom and daughter organizing clean-freak clothes drawers together, arranging neatly folded garments in bedroom storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother and daughter organizing and folding clothes neatly inside clean freak mom daughter clothes drawers.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, smiling and sorting folded clothes in a bright room.

Share icon

Image credits: clothesindrawers

Although the poster knew that she had a long way to go with her treatment for OCD, she apologized to her kids and resolved to do better

As the mom in this post had mentioned, she had always been a cleanliness freak and expected her children to keep everything neat and organized in their rooms. This meant that even the way they folded their clothes had to fit her standards, and since it obviously didn’t, she would often get annoyed with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s normal to expect one’s kids to follow rules and try to keep their rooms tidy, but it starts becoming a problem when a parent tries to control their every move. Even psychologists agree that healthy parenting allows children to be autonomous individuals and doesn’t stifle their choices or decisions.

It definitely seemed like the OP was trying to control how clean her kids kept their rooms, and she finally took things too far one day by dumping out her daughter’s clothes on the floor as punishment. She didn’t even realize how distressed her actions had made her daughter feel until she heard her crying.

When parents are aggressive or overly demanding with their children, like this, therapists say that it can cause a lot of conflicts and rifts in their relationship over time. Kids often don’t understand why their parents are acting in this cold and controlling manner, which is why they might feel helpless in such situations.

Close-up of a happy clean-freak mom and daughter sharing an embrace outdoors with eyes closed and content smiles.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the OP messed up her daughter’s clothes, the teen decided to move in with her aunt for a while because she couldn’t deal with her mom’s behavior. She even urged the poster to seek therapy so that she could be less controlling. All of this came as a wake-up call to the OP, and she finally realized how her actions were affecting her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after posting her story online, she received a lot of backlash from netizens who told her how having such a mean parent had negatively impacted their lives. That’s when she decided to talk to a psychologist, and got to know that she had obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and needed to be treated for it.

According to research, OCD is a chronic condition in which an individual might experience unwanted and recurring obsessions that are disruptive to their life. These repetitive thoughts and behaviors can put a big strain on them as well as the folks in their lives, which is exactly what had been happening to the poster and her family.

Although the woman has a long way to go with her treatment, it’s wonderful that she took the first step to seek help and become better for the sake of her loved ones. Her conflict with her daughter must have been painful, but it was truly the reality check she needed in that moment to make a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you have done if you were in the daughter’s place? Let us know your thoughts and opinions on this story.

Folks were glad that the woman had sought therapy to deal with her controlling behavior

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, demonstrating teamwork and clean-freak habits in a tidy room.

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showcasing a clean-freak mom's tidy and orderly approach.

clean-freak mom organizing clothes drawers with her daughter, both smiling and folding clothes neatly together

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text expressing gratitude and well wishes, related to clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers discussions.

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showing clean-freak habits and shared household chores.

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showcasing clean-freak mom daughter clothes drawers teamwork and tidiness.

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, neatly folding and sorting garments in bright room.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together in a bright, tidy room with smiles.

Mom and daughter organizing and folding clothes neatly into clean-freak clothes drawers together at home.

Mother and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showing a clean-freak mom’s approach to neatness and order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showing teamwork in keeping a clean-freak mom’s space tidy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, sorting and folding clothes neatly in a bright room.

Mom and daughter organizing clean-freak clothes drawers together, folding and sorting neatly in a bright room

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, folding and arranging clothes neatly in a bright room.

Mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, demonstrating clean-freak habits and neat clothing storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together in a bright, tidy room with smiles.

Clean freak mom and daughter organizing clothes drawers together, showcasing tidy and well-arranged clothing storage.