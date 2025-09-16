ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Dinh is a street photographer from Brooklyn who captures the world in a cinematic way. With his camera, he finds small everyday moments and turns them into powerful images filled with mood and emotion. His background as an illustrator gives his photos a special eye for light, color, and detail.

Traveling through cities around the world, Billy has built a collection of scenes that feel both familiar and timeless. From busy streets to quiet corners, his photographs show how much beauty can be found in ordinary life when you slow down and really look.

More info: Instagram | billydinh.com | x.com

#1

Man in white suit standing under streetlights in snowy city street scene, striking street photo with cinematic feel.

    #2

    Two people sitting by a fountain in a crowded urban park, captured in a striking street photo with cinematic style.

    #3

    Woman holding a framed religious image on a crowded subway, capturing striking street photos that feel like movie stills.

    #4

    Woman in a colorful dress and hat blowing bubbles on a busy city street among pedestrians in a striking street photo.

    #5

    Man with dog on his shoulders and woman gesturing in a sunlit urban park, captured in striking street photos style.

    #6

    Street photo of a person in punk style outfit with Union Jack sweater and plaid skirt, creating a striking movie-like scene.

    #7

    Person wearing a large traffic cone on their head surrounded by people at a busy outdoor event in a striking street photo.

    #8

    Man performing a parkour move over a bench on a vibrant urban street in a striking street photo that feels like a movie still

    #9

    Person surrounded by pigeons with wings spread wide in a striking street photo that feels like a movie still.

    #10

    Person wearing a cardboard box on their head crossing a rainy street, capturing striking street photos with a cinematic feel.

    #11

    Man behind scratched glass with drawings and notes, creating a striking street photo with a cinematic feel.

    #12

    Street photo showing a busy urban scene with men, a yellow taxi, bicycles, and a man covered in soap in a crowded street.

    #13

    Person wearing a blood-streaked skull mask sitting at a small table outdoors in a striking street photo scene.

    #14

    Woman in black coat standing on subway platform captured in striking street photo with motion blur and cinematic feel.

    #15

    Couple dressed in traditional Day of the Dead attire with painted faces, captured in a striking street photo resembling movie stills.

    #16

    Couple embracing on a city street at night with illuminated movie-like street photos in the background.

    #17

    Couple dancing closely on a city street surrounded by pedestrians in striking street photos that feel like movie stills.

    #18

    Woman wearing 3D glasses holding a small dog with sunglasses against a cosmic background in a striking street photo style.

    Reminds me of someone from X-men or The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy ?

    #19

    Crowd of diverse people wearing eclipse glasses and looking up during a dramatic striking street photo moment.

    #20

    Crowd of people at a busy street market surrounded by large piles of cabbages in a cinematic street photo style.

    #21

    Woman in a jacket looking through a train window with silhouettes of people outside in striking street photo.

    #22

    Woman in an orange top holding a magnifying glass inside a crowded subway train, a striking street photo with a cinematic feel.

    #23

    Woman standing on rainy street at night with umbrella and illuminated signs in background, striking street photo like movie still.

    #24

    Two elderly individuals with white hair stand overlooking a cityscape in a striking street photo that feels like movie stills.

    #25

    Girl smiling with a white bird perched on her head among striking street photos capturing lively urban moments.

    #26

    Street photo of a distorted face on a billboard with a yellow cable plugged into the mouth, captured in an urban setting.

    #27

    Two men with faces covered in pie cream holding signs in a busy urban street scene, striking street photos style.

    #28

    Two striking street photos of a woman with long hair taking selfies in a busy urban setting, resembling movie stills.

    #29

    Woman with striking makeup and large hair sitting on a subway bench among commuters in a cinematic street photo.

    #30

    Street photo of three people at night, capturing cinematic lighting and mood like striking movie stills.

    #31

    Child and adult splashing water on a city street at sunset in striking street photos that feel like movie stills.

    #32

    Person wearing a hat beneath a red umbrella with a plane flying overhead in a striking street photo scene.

    #33

    Man in gray coat and scarf holding a red flower inside a subway train in a striking street photo scene.

    #34

    Police officers detaining a man on the street, captured in a striking street photo that feels like a movie still.

    #35

    Two people in winter clothes posing joyfully on a snowy street, captured in striking street photos resembling movie stills.

    #36

    Street photo of a woman carrying a child and a bag on her head walking past pedestrians on an urban sidewalk.

    #37

    Man washing clothes in river near bridge with another man bathing, striking street photos with cinematic feel

    #38

    Street photo of a woman holding a child near a mural against teen pregnancy in an urban setting, striking street photos style.

    #39

    Man standing behind caution tape at subway platform, captured in a striking street photo with cinematic lighting and mood.

    #40

    Blurred street photo of a woman with heart-shaped glasses and headphones, capturing a striking movie still vibe.

    #41

    Elderly person holding a transparent umbrella on a rainy city street, captured in a striking street photo with cinematic lighting.

    #42

    Children inside a vintage phone booth at night, captured in a striking street photo with cinematic lighting effects.

    #43

    Elderly woman peering through window blinds in a striking street photo with cinematic lighting and mood.

    #44

    Striking street photo of a woman in a fur coat holding a cigarette while multiple hands apply red lipstick around her.

    #45

    Woman in an orange outfit walking through a crowded amusement park, captured in striking street photography style.

    #46

    Silhouetted street photo of two people by railing at sunset with cinematic lighting for striking street photos.

    #47

    Person wearing a large fish mask among a colorful crowd in striking street photos capturing vivid urban scenes.

    #48

    Street photo of people walking on sidewalk with suitcases, women wearing red dresses and high heels in urban setting.

    #49

    Man pushing cart with a framed painting on a street featuring large advertisement resembling movie stills.

    #50

    Child holding a clear plastic bag with water and a goldfish, vibrant street photo with cinematic feel.

    #51

    Man smoking inside a cluttered workshop filled with tools and supplies, striking street photo with moody lighting.

    #52

    Man resting inside a vintage car captured in striking street photos that feel like movie stills with cinematic lighting.

    #53

    Three young men in a street scene with one wrapping another's hand, capturing a striking photo with cinematic lighting.

    #54

    Two firefighters on a lift spraying water on a burning building in a striking street photo that feels like a movie still.

    #55

    Man opening translucent door in dimly lit shop, striking street photo with cinematic atmosphere and vivid colors.

    #56

    Silhouetted couple in an intimate moment on a busy street illuminated by a bright light, striking street photo scene.

    #57

    Children playing with colorful umbrellas and tents on a flooded urban street in a lively street photo scene.

    #58

    Street photo capturing a tense moment between police officers and a man near a patrol car, evoking cinematic drama.

    #59

    Young man in a gray suit standing on a dimly lit city street, capturing striking street photos with a cinematic feel.

    #60

    Street photo of a vendor selling goldfish in plastic bags at a market, capturing striking street photography vibes.

