Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Freelancer Shuts Down Entitled Church Member Who Demanded Free Work Because They “Work From Home”
Freelancer sitting at home looking stressed and holding head, reflecting frustration with entitled church member demanding free work.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Freelancer Shuts Down Entitled Church Member Who Demanded Free Work Because They “Work From Home”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

For the vast majority of people, working from home has been a boon. No commutes, no packed office lunch, more free time. But some folks out there seem to assume that it means these kinds of workers are always just free.

A freelance graphic designer shared her encounter with an entitled woman who believed that just because someone works from home, they must be free to drop everything for something she needed right now. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Even freelancers tend to have certain workloads every day

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So one graphic designer was surprised when a woman really believed she was free in the middle of a workday

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MaraRoses_

    Some people think freelancing is a life of leisure

    Many people assume that if you’re a freelancer working from home, your day must be wide open, with free lunches, midday naps, and spontaneous coffee dates galore. After all, there’s no 8-to-5 cubicle, no morning commute, no boss lurking over your shoulder. But this misconception couldn’t be further from the truth. There are many reasons why people think home-based freelancers enjoy all the free time in the world, from the invisibility of remote work to cultural misunderstandings of flexibility, and it most often leads to awkward social expectations and strained relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When you’re on a regular schedule, clocking in at an office, spending hours in a visible space, people see you at a desk from nine to five. With freelancing, the entire process happens behind closed doors: researching, writing, coding, designing, consulting, or managing clients. There’s no visible timecard, no office chatter that signals “I’m busy,” so friends and family only notice the gaps between tasks. That empty kitchen table or quiet home office can look, from the outside, like ample free time, even if you’re in the middle of back-to-back video calls, frantic last-minute edits, or an all-day creative brain dump.

    People hear “I work from home” and mentally translate flexibility into “open schedule.” Yes, freelancers often set their own hours, but that flexibility doesn’t equate to a half-vacation. Instead of a boss telling you when you start and stop, you’re answerable to clients, deadlines, and project parameters. A lunch hour break to fit in a gym session can mean a longer work stint that night; a postponed editing session to fit in a plumber appointment might require an early-morning rewrite. Outsiders see freelancers taking lunch at 1 PM and think, “So much leisure time!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Work from home doesn’t mean less work

    Writing a compelling marketing copy, debugging code, strategizing a social-media campaign, all require deep concentration, creative energy, and mental stamina. But because they do not require visible effort, bystanders might assume they are quick, easy tasks that can be interrupted at a moment’s notice. “You must love working from home every day!” they coo, oblivious to the hours of research, brainstorming, and editing that go into a single word published or design file delivered.

    In many cultures, productivity is confused with visible busyness. If you show up to a lunch meeting relaxed, no blazer, no briefcase, people assume you have time to spare. A freelancer may feel obligated to explain or prove that they’re actually working: “No, I really do have back-to-back meetings!” or “I promise I have a deadline tonight.” Yet these explanations typically fall on deaf ears; friends need to socialize, family requires help with errands, and acquaintances see your flexible job as an open invitation to utilize you as a personal assistant or weekend playmate. At the same time, people love to complain about annoying coworkers, bosses, horrible office coffee and more, without reflecting on how avoidable it all is.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That misunderstanding can generate resentment. Freelancers who get constantly asked for social outings or home visits during “work hours” either overcommit socially, then crunch through deadlines later, or isolate themselves to stay productive. Both have a price. Feeling misunderstood, they may omit explanations of their schedules entirely, which only feeds into the myth: without context, others will presume they’re available whenever. The remedy for this misperception is clear, constant communication. Freelancers can create visible boundaries, closing the door to the home office, using status indicators on messaging apps, or posting a shared online calendar with “busy” time blocks marked

    Readers shook their heads at the woman’s entitlement

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others shared similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares? Seriously, this is supposed to be some kind of interesting conflict? I think most of us have similarly interesting 'conflicts' every week. Again, who cares?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares? Seriously, this is supposed to be some kind of interesting conflict? I think most of us have similarly interesting 'conflicts' every week. Again, who cares?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda