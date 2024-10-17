ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a bittersweet moment when you learn that your parents are only human and capable of making mistakes. It’s especially a tough pill to swallow if you previously felt that they could do no wrong, and they go and do something absolutely terrible.

This is the reality check two children got after their beloved dog nearly passed away due to their dad’s careless attitude. They couldn’t believe he’d be so thoughtless, but their mom, who knew her ex too well, was not surprised by his horrible behavior.

More info: Reddit

These children had to learn a difficult lesson about their father, and unfortunately, it was at the expense of their poor dog’s health

The poster shared that she and her ex split 3 years ago, and she kept their smaller dog while he kept the bigger dog as he had a yard

One day, the woman’s daughter frantically informed her that the dog her dad had was severely ill, but when the poster contacted her ex, he seemed nonchalant about the issue

The woman loves the dog and decided to take it to the vet herself as her ex wasn’t willing to make any effort; luckily she took it when she did as it had a life-threatening blockage

Image credits: LostInLanayru

Throughout the chaos, the poster’s two kids were furious when they realized the only reason their dad neglected their sick dog was to spend time gaming with his girlfriend

When the woman learned that her dog was very ill, she started panicking and reached out to her ex. His careless attitude made her feel alarmed, and she kept pestering him until he let her take the dog to the vet. It was good that she strongarmed him and took the animal herself because it needed surgery, or else it would have passed away within days.

The entire situation that the dog and their mom were put through made the children realize that their father was quite thoughtless. He had prioritized spending time with his girlfriend rather than looking after the beloved family pet. Even though the poster knew how terrible her ex was, she did not poison her kids’ minds against him. It is, after all, quite tough to know how to handle such situations correctly.

To get an expert’s opinion on this, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Susan Newman, PhD. She is a social psychologist who focuses on family interactions, including adult-parent relationships and raising children. She is a regular contributor to Psychology Today magazine and the author of 15 books. Her latest book, ‘Just One: The New Science, Secrets and Joy of Raising an Only Child’ will be out in 2025.

We asked Dr. Susan how much information divorced or separated people should give their kids about their other parent. She told us that “it’s rarely, if ever, a good idea to demean your children’s father or other parent as the case may be. The less negative information you give children about a parent, the better.”

“Parents should not be discussing or sharing their adult problems and dislikes with children. The state of a marriage, separation, and/or divorce are not kids’ issues. Sharing details only adds to their discomfort and some think the situation may be their fault,” she explained.

After everything that went down with their father and dog, the kids were heartbroken and extremely angry at him. Their dad knew that what he had done was wrong and threatened his ex not to reveal more about the situation lest the children hate him even more.

Especially in cases of bitter divorce or separation, it may seem like a good idea to be completely honest or truthful about the bad qualities of the other partner. Dr. Susan says: “in short, avoid pitting one parent against the other. Most children are not mature enough to fully understand. Be patient, over time, children come to their own conclusions and decisions about a parent.”

“As they grow up, they will form their own impressions, in this case of their father. Difficult as it is, keep ugly details to yourself. Focus on the positives: the dog will be fine and will be happy living with your grandparents,” she explained.

Family dynamics can become complicated, and divorce or separation may muddy the waters even further. In this case, it may be tough for the mom to keep quiet about her ex’s negligence, but for the sake of her kids, it might be the best option.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think the kids should be told the truth about their dad?

Folks were shocked by the man’s behavior and glad that the dog was safe and in good hands