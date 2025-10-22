ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Torrei is an Italian photographer known for capturing people and their everyday lives around the world. Her work shows the beauty, emotion, and stories found in different cultures, always with a sensitive and thoughtful eye.

In this feature, we’ve gathered Torrei’s photographs of children from around the world, including Senegal, Ghana, Turkey, and more. Her images capture their curiosity, energy, and the worlds they are growing up in. Scroll down to explore these moments of childhood through Andrea Torrei's lens!

More info: Instagram | andreatorrei.com