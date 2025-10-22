ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Torrei is an Italian photographer known for capturing people and their everyday lives around the world. Her work shows the beauty, emotion, and stories found in different cultures, always with a sensitive and thoughtful eye.

In this feature, we’ve gathered Torrei’s photographs of children from around the world, including Senegal, Ghana, Turkey, and more. Her images capture their curiosity, energy, and the worlds they are growing up in. Scroll down to explore these moments of childhood through Andrea Torrei's lens!

More info: Instagram | andreatorrei.com

#1

Children of the world playing outdoors in a vibrant urban setting, captured in powerful photographs by Andrea Torrei

    #2

    "My Best Wishes To All!", Daker, Ethiopia, 2019

    Child of the world holding a white dove against a bright pink wall in powerful photographs by Andrea Torrei

    #3

    Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

    Children of the world carrying baskets and snacks, captured in a powerful photograph by Andrea Torrei outdoors.

    #4

    Istanbul, Turkey

    Young child holding a red rose at night, one of the powerful photographs capturing children of the world by Andrea Torrei.

    #5

    Palermo, Italy

    Boy holding three stuffed toys outdoors in a powerful photograph from the children of the world series by Andrea Torrei

    #6

    "Little Women", Istanbul, Turkey, 2023

    Three children standing at a doorway, captured in a powerful photograph showcasing children of the world.

    #7

    Two children playing with a box in a classroom, captured in powerful photographs by Andrea Torrei showcasing children of the world.

    #8

    "The Water Collector", Cape Coast, Ghana, 2019

    Child of the world sitting by a pink wall, holding a rope and water container in powerful photograph by Andrea Torrei.

    #9

    Ghana, 2018

    Two children of the world wearing school uniforms, standing side by side and holding blue notebooks in a powerful photograph.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two little maids from school are we. The third is in detention!

    #10

    "A Stray Cat, A Loving Girl", Fez, Morocco, 2023

    Young girl in pink pants holding a cat, standing against a textured blue wall in powerful children of the world photo.

    #11

    "Following The Beat", Belfast, 2023

    Two children in school uniforms holding colorful batons while sitting outside at a table, captured in powerful photographs.

    #12

    Ghana, Elmina, 2018

    Group of children of the world in a classroom, captured in a powerful photograph by Andrea Torrei showing diverse young faces.

    #13

    "Sisters - Harar Jugol", Ethiopia, 2018

    Two children standing in a doorway framed by a weathered green wall, captured in powerful photographs of children.

    #14

    Harar, Ethiopia, 2019

    Children of the world photographed outdoors by Andrea Torrei, showcasing vibrant colors and diverse expressions in daily life.

    #15

    Wilson, Nc, USA

    Two children behind a chain-link fence in a black and white powerful photograph of children of the world.

    #16

    Babile, Ethiopia, 2019

    Child of the world standing alone on a sunlit dirt ground against a textured stone and plaster wall in powerful photograph

    #17

    Wilson, Nc, USA, 2018

    Children of the world playing in an urban parking lot, captured in a powerful black and white photograph by Andrea Torrei

    #18

    "Brotherhood", Wilson, Nc, USA, 2018

    Two children of the world sharing earphones in a powerful black and white photograph by Andrea Torrei.

    #19

    Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

    Child from powerful photographs by Andrea Torrei, posing in patterned dress with dramatic shadow on green wall background.

    #20

    France, 2017

    Three children outdoors, two girls embracing and one boy adjusting his hair, captured in a powerful photograph.

    "Gypsy's pilgrimage is approaching... Romanies, Tziganes, Manouches come from the four corners of Europe to venerate their Saint, the Black Sara. It is also the occasion for the reunion of friends and family, and most of the children are baptized in the Church of the Saints. Children are waiting to enter the Church for a christening."

    #21

    "Every Day Is A Play Day", Fez, Morocco, 2023

    Child playing with a red ball in a sunlit urban setting, part of powerful photographs of children of the world by Andrea Torrei.

    #22

    "A Day By The Shore", Elmina, Ghana, 2018

    Child doing a cartwheel on a reflective beach at sunset in a powerful photograph of children of the world.

    #23

    "Brightening Up The Street", Senegal, 2024

    Three children of the world playing outside by a wall with drawings, captured in powerful photographs by Andrea Torrei

    #24

    "Celebrating First Communion Together", Palermo, Italy, 2021

    Children of the world dressed formally, holding hands near a white limousine, showcasing diverse cultural celebration moments.

    #25

    "The Self And Its Double", Senegal

    Child in colorful shirt holding sticks against a textured wall, a powerful photograph of children of the world by Andrea Torrei

    #26

    New Delhi, India, 2017

    Young boy standing against a vibrant pink wall, captured in a powerful photograph from children of the world series.

    #27

    "Street Portrait", Yangon, Myanmar, 2018

    Young girl in a blue dress holding a pink ball behind a chain-link fence in powerful children of the world photograph

    #28

    "A Girl Playing With A Tire", Ghana, Cape Coast, 2018

    Silhouetted child playing with hoop against textured wall, capturing powerful children of the world photograph by Andrea Torrei

    #29

    Cape Coast, Ghana, 2018

    Children of the world playing basketball and doing a handstand outdoors in an urban setting captured in powerful photographs

    "It is not easy to seize that split-second magic when everything fits together to make a good photo. It takes a good dose of passion, but also perseverance, and, eventually, with patience comes the reward. The photo was made in Cape Coast, Ghana. A group of young adults was playing with a ball on the street. A photography session I very much enjoyed. It was a pleasure to spend some time with them. A nice memory that I am glad to share with you here."

    #30

    Yoff, Senegal

    Child playing inside a tire on sandy ground, representing diverse children of the world in powerful photographs.

    #31

    Istanbul, Turkey

    Young boy near waterfront, engaging with an adult, captured in powerful children of the world photograph.

    #32

    Rome, Italy, 2020

    Two young girls wearing masks walk along a weathered wall in a powerful photograph of children of the world.

    #33

    Cuba, 2015

    Child playing near a green wall holding a doll while a shirtless man descends stairs in warm sunlight in a powerful photograph

    #34

    Fez, Morocco, 2023

    Children of the world playing together outdoors near a home, captured in a powerful photograph by Andrea Torrei.

    "If you can dance and be free... You can rule the world," - Amy Poehler

    #35

    "Space For Discovery And Imagination", Ngor, Senegal, 2024

    Child sitting alone against a worn wall, captured in a powerful photograph from Children of the World series by Andrea Torrei.

    #36

    "Playful Minds", Ngor, Senegal, 2024

    Black and white portrait of children playing by a textured wall with geometric patterns, powerful photographs of children worldwide.

    #37

    "In The Heart Of A Fishing Village Women Await The Return Of Their Men", Senegal, 2024

    African child carried by woman in green dress with another child nearby, part of powerful photographs of children of the world.

    #38

    "Looking Out During A Wedding", Dakar, Senegal, 2025

    Young girl in a blue patterned dress standing in a doorway, representing children of the world in powerful photography.

    #39

    "Windows With View", Fez, Morocco, 2023

    Two children on windows of an old building, captured in a powerful photograph of children of the world by Andrea Torrei.

    #40

    "Playful Minds", Ngor, Senegal, 2024

    Black and white photograph of a child holding a translucent plastic bag in front of a textured wall, children of the world photo

