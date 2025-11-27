Finally, we explored what he hopes audiences take away from his work and why his comics resonate so widely. As he reflected: "You never know what will resonate, but for me, it is always the most simple and authentic stories that cut through. I primarily share small, nostalgic snippets of my childhood. It is genuinely surprising to discover that the games I played or the simple things I did as a kid in my home are the same experiences kids had in Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. It turns out a kid is a kid, no matter where they are. For me, being able to share these simple snippets and connect on that level is the ultimate reward as a comic artist."

Kevin’s work has been widely recognized, earning honors such as the National Book Award for Graphic Literature 2020 (Tarantadong Kalbo Vol. 1), National Children’s Book Awards Kids’ Choice (Baby TK), and the Good Design Award 2022 in both the Philippines and Japan for Tumindig.