Comics have the power to make us laugh, reflect, and see our everyday lives through a new lens. In this post, we take a closer look at the work of Kevin Eric Raymundo, better known as Tarantadong Kalbo, the artist from the Philippines, whose distinctive style blends humor, nostalgia, and powerful social commentary. 

If you’re curious to discover his work and find out more about Kevin himself, scroll down because we spoke with the artist to learn more about the stories behind his comics and the journey that shaped his voice.

#1

Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing life and humor through a touching scene between a grandmother, child, and mother.

Bored Panda talked to the artist about how his journey into comics began and what led him to start creating his own stories. As he shared: "My artistic journey began the moment I first picked up a pencil, a passion for doodling that has never faded. For 16 years, I channeled this creativity into the animation industry, working my way up from animator to Animation Director. While the experience was invaluable, burnout led me to make a necessary pivot. I have now shifted my focus entirely to creating my own comics. My work is heavily inspired by classic strips like Calvin and Hobbes, Peanuts and Archie, modern favorites such as Strange Planet and Sarah’s Scribbles, and the sheer wit of The Far Side. I am thrilled to finally be writing and illustrating stories drawn directly from my own life and perspective."
    #2

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child turning off lights and escaping shadowy hands on the stairs.

    #3

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child holding an adult's hand while navigating life with humor and nostalgia.

    We also discussed how his artistic voice has evolved over the years and how his focus has changed with time and experience. He explained: "My comic work started light, mostly slice-of-life humor and timely memes. But when the pandemic exposed critical failures in governance, my focus shifted. My platform became a tool for change. Today, I create serious social commentary to amplify the voices of the marginalized and demand accountability. My art is no longer just a hobby; it is a commitment to calling for change."
    #4

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character relaxing with milk and pointing at a starry night sky with a lion.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "SFX" - hidden signature of the animation team. Some people tried to spread rumors it says "sеx" but it's clearly an "F."

    1
    1point
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here is a yt of it: And I bet some got really upset about this and wanted to sue and ban this movie! Like some wanna ban books today..

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character humorously creating abstract art on a computer, capturing life and nostalgia.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sothebys: "Opening bid, 2 Bn Euro"

    0
    0points
    reply
    When asked about where his ideas and inspiration come from, Kevin pointed to the power of ordinary moments and personal memories. In his words: "My inspiration comes from everywhere, but especially from the quiet, mundane moments we all share but rarely notice. I love observing those everyday truths! Alongside this, I am deeply motivated by the desire to see my community thrive and by the warmth of childhood memories I want to forever preserve. TK is where all these threads meet. Think of it as a carefully curated trail mix: a little bit of heart, a little bit of hope, and a lot of life experience!"
    #6

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo shows a man humorously reacting to an itchy rash on his leg while lying in bed.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a person repeatedly awake at 6:59am then suddenly alert at 1:00pm, capturing humor and life moments.

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wanna talk about when you felt asleep in a place and woke up in a totally differnt one?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Finally, we explored what he hopes audiences take away from his work and why his comics resonate so widely. As he reflected: "You never know what will resonate, but for me, it is always the most simple and authentic stories that cut through. I primarily share small, nostalgic snippets of my childhood. It is genuinely surprising to discover that the games I played or the simple things I did as a kid in my home are the same experiences kids had in Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. It turns out a kid is a kid, no matter where they are. For me, being able to share these simple snippets and connect on that level is the ultimate reward as a comic artist."

    Kevin’s work has been widely recognized, earning honors such as the National Book Award for Graphic Literature 2020 (Tarantadong Kalbo Vol. 1), National Children’s Book Awards Kids’ Choice (Baby TK), and the Good Design Award 2022 in both the Philippines and Japan for Tumindig.
    #8

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character humorously exiting a crowd, capturing life and humor in the scene.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, being an introvert is like this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a woman joyfully removing her bra, capturing humor and everyday life moments.

    #10

    Comic illustration by Tarantadong Kalbo showing life moments with humor and nostalgia in a cozy home setting.

    #11

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a person distracted by phone, tripping, then reacting in a humorous way.

    #12

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a man inserting a coin into a pay-per-minute shower meter capturing humor and life moments.

    #13

    Comic panels showing a person opening a soda bottle, pouring the drink, and using the cap to drink, depicting humor and life moments.

    #14

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character humorously unfolding two spiral objects with a nostalgic expression.

    #15

    Cartoon by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids creating a blue star shape from matchsticks, capturing humor and nostalgia.

    #16

    Comic of a boy lying down with a TV remote, showing humor and nostalgia in comics by Tarantadong Kalbo.

    #17

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous and nostalgic moment involving a character praying and a tooth plaque reaction.

    #18

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a man reacting humorously to a mosquito bite on his arm.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The better thing to do would be to apply heast to it - it breaks down the stuff that causes the irritation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing crowded jeepney rides and the humorous struggle to find space during daily commute.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup! There's a reason for manspreading.

    1
    1point
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incoming angry women commenting "How dare you?!?" in 3... 2... 1...

    0
    0points
    reply
    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    toke me a little too long

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Two-panel comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing empty wallet humor capturing life and nostalgia moments.

    #21

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous moment of a child reacting to a spider while bathing with life and nostalgia themes.

    #22

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a balloon popping with the phrase the baby is a dictator in four panels.

    #23

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo humorously depicting a character watching an infomercial and reacting with curiosity and surprise.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were pretty fun to watch back in the day, since they were something new and unfamiliar.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Comic illustration by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous scene with a boy and a blue laundry hanger capturing life and humor.

    #25

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous interaction between a character and a walking toe capturing life and humor.

    #26

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child playing with a curtain, capturing humor and nostalgic childhood moments

    #27

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing humor and nostalgia about selecting birth year on a spinning wheel representing life’s passage.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a job in itself to get to my birth year...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a nostalgic child watching TV with humor and emotional play on classic gaming consoles.

    #29

    Comic illustration by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character using sticks and rubber bands to create a makeshift weapon with humor and nostalgia.

    #30

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character folding and stretching paper strips, capturing humor and nostalgia in life moments.

    #31

    Illustration of social media thumbs-up icons transforming into gun shapes, a comic by Tarantadong Kalbo capturing humor and life.

    #32

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child sleeping and imagining a funny scene of a boy peeing in the dark.

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    everytime I dream to pee happens something that prevents me to... and usually then I wake up

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing humorous and nostalgic moments between two characters sharing ice pops.

    #34

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids using a pen to creatively draw a game on notebook paper, capturing humor and life.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks very familiar. We must have played something similar in school.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing two boys creating faces using a chart of facial features in a humorous style.

    #36

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character humorously struggling to fasten a backpack strap, capturing life and humor.

    #37

    Comic panel by Tarantadong Kalbo showing friends playfully interacting with a paper game capturing life and humor.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We played the same thing, but with tanks. And there was one final HQ building that had to be hit 3 times.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing humorous classroom scene capturing life and nostalgia moments.

    #39

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo shows a boy creating a flower whistle, capturing humor and life moments.

    #40

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids playfully setting a paper bag on fire, capturing humor and nostalgia in life moments.

    #41

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a girl falling into water and a boy’s surprised reactions capturing humor and life moments.

    #42

    Comic panels showing everyday life and humor by Tarantadong Kalbo with characters interacting in a nostalgic home setting.

    #43

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a boy watching a spinning roof ventilator transforming into a humorous royal figure.

    #44

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child holding hands, capturing humor and nostalgia in everyday life moments.

    #45

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a boy and a skeletal figure capturing life, humor, and nostalgia in black and white.

    #46

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a character scrolling on a phone, struggling with bright screen glare at night.

    #47

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous barbershop scene capturing life and nostalgia with a child and barber.

    #48

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing humorous interaction between a boy and a cat highlighting life and nostalgia moments.

    #49

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing humorous and nostalgic life moments with playful characters and handwritten notes.

    #50

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous attempt to keep socks from slipping, capturing life and humor.

    #51

    Colorful Tarantadong Kalbo comic panels showing a character bathing and humorously reacting to hot water in everyday life.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australia: "Is the water in this tap hot or cold?" "Yes!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    #52

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous pencil with an eraser top used as a pen in a nostalgic cartoon style.

    #53

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous interaction between a hand and a phone in a pocket.

    #54

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing two characters humorously interacting with hand gestures and expressions.

    #55

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing students humorously solving a grid puzzle in a classroom setting capturing life and nostalgia.

    #56

    Comic panels showing kids playing with sago pearls, capturing humor and nostalgia in comics by Tarantadong Kalbo.

    #57

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids blowing bubbles, capturing humor and nostalgia in daily life moments.

    #58

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a man surprised by steaming xiaolongbao dumplings, blending humor and nostalgia.

    #59

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous life moment using coins and a shirt to create a funny cup effect.

    #60

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous story of a boy washing his face and an unexpected splash of water.

    #61

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids learning to write with humor, capturing life moments and nostalgic school memories.

    #62

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing children lighting candles and walking in the dark, capturing humor and life moments.

    #63

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing two characters sharing emotional moments with humor and nostalgia.

    #64

    Couple sharing tender and humorous moments together in a comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo, capturing life and nostalgia.

    #65

    Cartoon character nervously placing batteries on red stairs under bright sunlight in a humor comic style.

    #66

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child aiming and accidentally splashing water, capturing humor and life moments.

    #67

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo featuring humor and life moments with a quirky character and playful twist.

    #68

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child falling asleep watching TV static and being carried by an adult, capturing humor and nostalgia.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The young child's teleporting machine.... I loved finding myself in bed like that 😁

    0
    0points
    reply
    #69

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a crowded train scene with humorous close contact between passengers capturing life and humor.

    #70

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous moment with lice removal that captures life and nostalgia.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a kid, the anti-lice lotion was a vile concoction that smelled of petrol. And it caused the skin to burn!

    0
    0points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Evil b'stards. When I went to school we all had a treatment in the shower once a month. Nobody got lice.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #71

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a student taking a test with humor and nostalgic emotions.

    #72

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a sleeping boy with a monster hand lurking and a ghost disappearing to capture humor and life moments.

    #73

    Comic panel by Tarantadong Kalbo featuring a bird discussing hope, life, and humor with a nostalgic tone.

    #74

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing kids using powdered soap creatively, capturing humor and nostalgia in daily life moments.

    #75

    Comic panels by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a child and adult resting, capturing life moments with humor and nostalgia.

    #76

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous scene of playful interaction capturing life and nostalgia.

    #77

    Comic by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a woman chopping garlic then crying while chopping onions, capturing life and humor.

    #78

    Comic strip by Tarantadong Kalbo showing a humorous step-by-step process of preparing a nostalgic dessert drink.

