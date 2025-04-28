Bully Faces Karma After Making Explicit Jokes About Neighbor When She Does The Same To Him In Public

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most beautiful stories of petty (and not so petty, actually) revenge happen when the offender is beaten with their own weapon. An entitled person faces such behavior themselves, a rude guy personally runs into the same rudeness, and an immoderate jokester gets a joke in response in the presence of their entire family…

The story that we are ready to tell you today, from the user u/Competitive-Hornet10, belongs to this category too. The author has been facing offensive jokes from the neighbors’ son since her very childhood, and the jokes continued when they both grew up – but recently the woman put a strict stop to it all.

The author of the post has a longtime bully – the neighbors’ son who has been mocking her since their childhood

The author is an adult married woman now, and the bully is adult too, but this fact doesn’t stop him anyway

Image credits: NoseyBopityBoop

Recently the author came over to her parents, and that man had the audacity to mock her personal life snidely

Image credits: NoseyBopityBoop

The woman just laughed it off then but decided to have a brilliant comeback for the next opportunity

Image credits: NoseyBopityBoop

The next time, when the author was approaching the parents’ house, her bully was sitting in his yard with numerous guests

Image credits: NoseyBopityBoop

The man tried to joke too – but this time she was ready and literally demolished him with a harsh punchline

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that whenever she comes to visit her parents’ house and sees a neighbor (the author suggests calling him “Ken”), he regularly indulges in his favorite pastime since their childhood – saying all sorts of offensive jokes at her expense.

No, the author and her longtime bully have long since grown up, our heroine is married, and Ken’s going to tie the knot soon, but stupid jokes, as it turns out, know no age limits. So now, having found out that the author’s husband is now abroad for work and will be back in a couple of months, Ken sarcastically joked that it’s tough to not have a man to warm her bed.

It is unclear what he was counting on, but our heroine wisely decided that revenge is a dish that is better served cold. She simply laughed it off – and waited for the next meeting, when Ken was sitting in his yard with his friends and fam, celebrating his future wedding. The neighbor greeted our heroine with another rude joke about her personal life, but she was ready for it.

With a broad smile, the author congratulated Ken on his upcoming marriage, and told him that she was glad that he would finally lose his virginity and stop asking other people how it felt to have someone to warm their bed. There was silence – and a few seconds later it was shattered by the thunderous laughter of everyone gathered. Since then, Ken, as the OP admits, has never allowed himself to joke about her again…

“Some people have this peculiarity – to consider themselves an outstanding talent in the field of humor, and try to demonstrate it left and right, choosing people around them as their victims. They clearly don’t consider this bullying, but it is also bullying, without any doubt,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case.

“Such people don’t see and don’t want to see others’ personal boundaries, and even consider themselves entitled to cross them. On the one hand, it’s good that this woman was able to wittily and effectively put this bully in his place. On the other hand, it’s quite a pity that she had to wait so long – literally many years – for this to stop.”

“Be that as it may, it’s not always worth waiting for the proper moment to destroy the offender with a sarcastic punchline – and this is not always necessary. Sometimes it is worth just talking and explaining that these kinds of jokes offend you. And if the flow of dubious ‘wit’ doesn’t stop – to go no contact then. However, this case was simply stylish and beautiful,” Maria sums up.

People in the comments were also delighted with how deftly our heroine stopped attempts to exercise wit at her expense, and gave the author a shoutout for defending her personal boundaries. By the way, the OP also noted that since then Ken has become very respectful in communication with her, but this story still remains a vivid memory. So can you, our dear readers, remember something similar from your own experience?

Most commenters just praised the author for being both witty and strong in defending her personal boundaries

