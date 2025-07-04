Chicago Rescue Seeks Community Support For Celebration Of Life Gala And Silent Auction

Famous Fido Rescue, a beloved no-kill animal rescue based in Chicago, is preparing for one of its most meaningful events of the year, the Celebration of Life Gala. This heartfelt evening honors the lives saved, the companions adopted, and the tireless efforts made by volunteers, donors, and animal advocates who help the rescue continue its mission every day. As plans come together for the event, the organization is reaching out to the community with an urgent request for support for their silent auction.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025, and promises to be an inspiring gathering full of entertainment, compassion, and purpose. The event not only celebrates the animals who have found loving homes, but also raises vital funds to continue helping those still in need. With an open bar, delicious buffet, live performances, and a wide variety of auction items, the gala is a powerful reminder of what a community can do when it comes together for a cause.

More info: famousfidorescue.org | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details..

RELATED:

Maple was adopted at Famous Fido Rescue this week

Share icon

Famous Fido Rescue has served the Chicago area for over two decades, offering sanctuary and second chances to countless dogs and cats, many of whom were at risk of euthanasia, surrendered during crises, or abandoned in unimaginable circumstances. Famous Fido Rescue provides medical care, behavioral rehabilitation, and lifelong advocacy to ensure every rescue has the chance to thrive. Their intervention programs also focus on helping families stay together when hardships arise, preventing unnecessary surrenders through outreach, education, and emergency assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the work comes with a heavy cost, including medical bills, food, supplies, and daily operations that depend entirely on donations. With more animals in crisis than ever before, the need for funding is at a critical high.

That’s why the silent auction at the Celebration of Life Gala is more important than ever.

Cheesecake was recently surrendered to the rescue frail and sick, needing urgent care

Share icon

“We’re asking local businesses, artists, and individuals to consider donating goods or services to help us build a truly exciting auction,” said Gloria Lissner, founder of Famous Fido Rescue. “Every item donated helps us raise funds that go directly to animals in need, and whether it’s a gift package, a restaurant gift card, concert tickets, or handmade artwork. These donations turn into vet visits, food bowls, warm beds, and ultimately, lives saved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers are hard at work everyday

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Famous Fido is currently accepting silent auction donations and sponsorships. Contributions of any size or value are deeply appreciated, and donors will be recognized during the event and on promotional materials.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating an item or learning more about how to support the Celebration of Life Gala, please email fido@famousfidorescue.com. You can also purchase tickets to attend the event and support the mission here.