Fans Heartbroken After Another ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing Announced Just A Day After George Wendt

The entertainment industry is picking themselves back up following two tragedies that happened earlier this month: the passing of Michael Alaimo and George Wendt, who had both appeared on the sitcom Cheers.

The former lost his life on Friday, May 2, in Burbank, California, but his de–th wasn’t announced until Wednesday, May 21. The cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed but his daughter, longtime TV PR and communications executive Gabriella Alaima Thomas, confirmed that he “passed away peacefully.”

Alaimo was someone of many talents as he worked in avant-garde theatre while also appearing in countless TV shows and movies, most notably his roles in Space Jam, The China Syndrome, All I Want For Christmas, Cheers, and Scrubs, to name a few.

Actors Michael Alaimo and George Wendt from Cheers passed away earlier this month

Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

As reported by Variety, Alaimo began his career by studying theatre at Brooklyn College in New York. He participated in Joseph Papp’s Shakespeare play, which took place in Central Park from 1961 to 1964, where he led a commedia dell’arte troupe and inserted himself in political activism.

From then on, he moved to San Francisco, first touring with the anti-war show F.T.A.,before taking the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles in 1973 — where his acting abilities really began to shine.

Image credits: NBC

Image credits: Anchor Bay Entertainment

Alaimo leaves behind his wife Louise, daughters Gabriella and Giovanna, son-in-law David, and granddaughters Isabella and Malia.

Just a day before the 86-year-old was announced deceased, Cheers star George Wendt had tragically passed away on Tuesday, May 20. He was 76.

According to a statement, the actor had gone peacefully in his sleep at home.

Alaimo’s de–th was announced a day after George Wendt’s

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known,” read a message by Wendt’s publicist on Tuesday. “The family has requested privacy during this time.”

As per Parade, the actor appeared in every episode of Cheers and won six Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the beloved Norm Peterson. But as humble beginnings go, Wendt first started as a comedian at The Second City in the 1970s before appearing on television.

Image credits: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Image credits: NBC

After the success of Cheers, he then went on to lead his own sitcom, titled The George Wendt Show, where he played a radio host car mechanic. Unfortunately, the series was quickly scrapped after running for just a month.

He is survived by his wife Bernadette Birkett, as well as their three children and his two stepchildren.

Tributes poured in following his passing, with Ted Danson grabbing many fans’ attention as he shared a deep friendship with his former co-star.

Both actors made their mark on the sitcom Cheers

Image credits: NBC

“I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us,” he told New York Post in a statement via his representative. “I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

Netizens also flocked online to express their sorrows, honoring the actors through the projects they knew them in.

“I think in [George’s] honor, every person in any bar for the rest of the week should all yell, ‘Norm!’ whenever anyone new walks in,” one person said.

“May God bless your family,” another wrote. “We send our condolences. We still watch [George] on cheers. Great actor.”

“Norm Peterson, the lovable and gruff regular at Cheers, has left us,” a third memorialized. “Condolences and prayers for the families RIP.”

Co-stars and fans of the show took to social media to express their condolences

Image credits: RLJE Films

Image credits: NBC

As for Alaimo, the messages were no less affectionate.

“Michael was such a great guy,” someone penned. “Sweet, gentle, and enormously funny. A wonderful talent who will be very missed.”

“I’m so sorry to hear about Michael,” said another. “I agree, very talented and naturally funny. Condolences to all who loved him.”

The comments were filled with tributes

