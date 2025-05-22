Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Heartbroken After Another ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing Announced Just A Day After George Wendt
Older man at a media event, fans heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing announced just days after George Wendt
Celebrities, News

Fans Heartbroken After Another ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing Announced Just A Day After George Wendt

The entertainment industry is picking themselves back up following two tragedies that happened earlier this month: the passing of Michael Alaimo and George Wendt, who had both appeared on the sitcom Cheers.

The former lost his life on Friday, May 2, in Burbank, California, but his de–th wasn’t announced until Wednesday, May 21. The cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed but his daughter, longtime TV PR and communications executive Gabriella Alaima Thomas, confirmed that he “passed away peacefully.”

Highlights
  • Michael Alaimo and George Wendt, both stars of Cheers, passed away this month, shocking fans and colleagues alike.
  • Tributes from co-stars, including Ted Danson, and fans flooded social media celebrating the actors' talents and heartfelt characters.
  • Both actors left behind families who requested privacy, while fans continue honoring their legacies through Cheers and other works.

Alaimo was someone of many talents as he worked in avant-garde theatre while also appearing in countless TV shows and movies, most notably his roles in Space Jam, The China Syndrome, All I Want For Christmas, Cheers, and Scrubs, to name a few.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Actors Michael Alaimo and George Wendt from Cheers passed away earlier this month

    Older man posing at HFPA Restoration Summit event, related to fans heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    As reported by Variety, Alaimo began his career by studying theatre at Brooklyn College in New York. He participated in Joseph Papp’s Shakespeare play, which took place in Central Park from 1961 to 1964, where he led a commedia dell’arte troupe and inserted himself in political activism.

    From then on, he moved to San Francisco, first touring with the anti-war show F.T.A.,before taking the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles in 1973 — where his acting abilities really began to shine.

    Cheers star in a dark suit talking seriously to a person in a red outfit inside a cozy bar setting.

    Image credits: NBC

    Actor from Cheers in colorful jacket, fans heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing announced recently.

    Image credits: Anchor Bay Entertainment

    Alaimo leaves behind his wife Louise, daughters Gabriella and Giovanna, son-in-law David, and granddaughters Isabella and Malia.

    Just a day before the 86-year-old was announced deceased, Cheers star George Wendt had tragically passed away on Tuesday, May 20. He was 76.

    According to a statement, the actor had gone peacefully in his sleep at home.

    Alaimo’s de–th was announced a day after George Wendt’s

    Comment saying fans heartbroken as another Cheers star's passing announced shortly after George Wendt's news.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness over another Cheers star's passing shortly after George Wendt's death.

    “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known,” read a message by Wendt’s publicist on Tuesday. “The family has requested privacy during this time.”

    As per Parade, the actor appeared in every episode of Cheers and won six Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the beloved Norm Peterson. But as humble beginnings go, Wendt first started as a comedian at The Second City in the 1970s before appearing on television.

    Middle-aged man in a dark blazer and blue shirt posing against a gray backdrop, Cheers star fans heartbroken after passing news

    Image credits: George Pimentel/Getty Images

    Actor John Goodman from Cheers wearing a beige jacket and red tie, appearing heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing.

    Image credits: NBC

    After the success of Cheers, he then went on to lead his own sitcom, titled The George Wendt Show, where he played a radio host car mechanic. Unfortunately, the series was quickly scrapped after running for just a month.

    He is survived by his wife Bernadette Birkett, as well as their three children and his two stepchildren. 

    Tributes poured in following his passing, with Ted Danson grabbing many fans’ attention as he shared a deep friendship with his former co-star.

    Both actors made their mark on the sitcom Cheers

    Three Cheers cast members sitting at a bar counter in a classic pub setting, reflecting on the show's legacy.

    Image credits: NBC

    “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us,” he told New York Post in a statement via his representative. “I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

    Netizens also flocked online to express their sorrows, honoring the actors through the projects they knew them in.

    Comment expressing grief over the passing of a Cheers star, reflecting fans heartbroken after another death announced.

    Facebook comment expressing heartfelt tribute to Cheers star George Wendt, highlighting fans’ sadness after passing.

    Fans Heartbroken After Another 'Cheers' Star's Passing Announced Just A Day After George Wendt

    “I think in [George’s] honor, every person in any bar for the rest of the week should all yell, ‘Norm!’ whenever anyone new walks in,” one person said. 

    “May God bless your family,” another wrote. “We send our condolences. We still watch [George] on cheers. Great actor.” 

    “Norm Peterson, the lovable and gruff regular at Cheers, has left us,” a third memorialized. “Condolences and prayers for the families RIP.”

    Co-stars and fans of the show took to social media to express their condolences

    Older man with glasses reading a letter at a cluttered desk, expressing sadness about Cheers star's passing news.

    Image credits: RLJE Films

    Cast of Cheers sitcom gathered at bar counter, smiling and laughing, highlighting fans heartbroken after Cheers star's passing news.

    Image credits: NBC

    As for Alaimo, the messages were no less affectionate.

    “Michael was such a great guy,” someone penned. “Sweet, gentle, and enormously funny. A wonderful talent who will be very missed.”

    “I’m so sorry to hear about Michael,” said another. “I agree, very talented and naturally funny. Condolences to all who loved him.”

    The comments were filled with tributes

    Facebook comment expressing sorrow over the second Cheers star’s passing just days after George Wendt’s death.

    Comment expressing sadness over another Cheers actor's passing, mentioning heartbreak among fans.

    Comment from Adam Heriot expressing condolences on the passing of a Cheers star shortly after George Wendt.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for a Cheers star's passing, touching fans' hearts shortly after George Wendt news.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences after another Cheers star's passing announced days after George Wendt.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness over the passing of a Cheers star and fond memories shared at Goomba lunches.

    Comment expressing condolences for Cheers star's passing shared by Jeff Johnson-Wandersee.

    Facebook comment from Patricia Orsini expressing sadness over losing young friends, related to Fans heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing.

    Comment from Jerry Hauck expressing sadness over the passing of a Cheers star, highlighting fans heartbroken after another death.

    Comment expressing condolences for the passing of a Cheers star, reflecting fans heartbroken after the news.

    Facebook condolence message expressing sympathy for the loss of a Cheers star, heartbreaking fans' reactions.

    Fan comment expressing heartbreak and remembering a Cheers star's passing a day after George Wendt's death.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy after another Cheers star’s passing announced following George Wendt.

    Comment from a fan expressing sorrow and hoping for peace after another Cheers star's passing announced.

    Comment from a top fan expressing sympathy and grief after another Cheers star's passing is announced.

    Comment saying sending condolences and prayers, related to fans heartbroken after another Cheers star's passing announcement.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences with heart and dove emojis about Cheers star passing announcement.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
