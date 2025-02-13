A Man On The Inside Cast: Who Else Joins Netflix Hit Series Along With Ted Danson?

ADVERTISEMENT

A seamless blend of comedy and mystery, A Man on the Inside, starring veteran actor Ted Danson, is a Netflix show you can’t miss! Danson brings unabashed charisma and expert comedic timing to the role, making A Man on the Inside a unique watch.

Based on Maite Alberdi’s documentary, The Mole Agent, the show follows widower and retired professor Charles Nieuwendyk, who engulfs himself in loneliness after the death of his wife.

Highlights Ted Danson stars in A Man on the Inside, blending comedy and mystery.

The show addresses themes like senior loneliness and aging.

Directed by Michael Schur, famed for The Office and Brooklyn 99.

Season 2 confirmed due to the show's immediate popular success.

A stellar cast, including Stephanie Beatriz and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

At the behest of his daughter, he’s pushed to find a hobby, which lands him a gig as an amateur private investigator. Charles’ first mission is to go undercover in a retirement home while searching for a client’s missing heirloom.

The show does an impeccable job of delving into themes like senior citizen loneliness, the inevitability of death, and unconventional comedy that casts a blanket over otherwise heavier topics. It is directed by Michael Schur, the creator and writer of sitcoms like The Office, Brooklyn 99, and The Good Place.

A Man on the Inside has been wildly popular, earning rave critical reviews since its November 21, 2024 release. In less than a month, Netflix confirmed its renewal for Season 2, proving that audiences can’t get enough of its sharp wit and heartfelt storytelling.

With a stellar ensemble cast bringing charm and depth to the series, each character adds to the show’s quirky world. Here’s a closer look at the talented cast behind A Man on the Inside.

Plot and Crew of A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside is the kind of show that has one in hysterics at one point and tugs at one’s heartstrings at the next. Charles is a heartbroken widower who has lost his sense of purpose in life after the death of his wife.

When he reads a classified ad looking for a man in his 70s, the retired college professor jumps at the opportunity to add some much-needed excitement to his life. Subsequently, he lands in a retirement facility to act as the mole for private detective Julie while posing as a resident.

Along the way, he basks in the sense of community and builds friendships with fellow residents. The new endeavor also helps him bond with his daughter, Emily.

Director Schur told Tudum that he wanted to stay true to the documentary while approaching the series from a comedic angle on aging. The showrunner said A Man on the Inside is a “multigenerational show” that addresses the shift in dependency between kids and their parents as they gradually age and require help.

Behind A Man on the Inside is a powerhouse team of executive producers, including Michael Schur, Morgan Sackett, and David Miner (The Office, Parks and Recreation), alongside Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez, the creative minds behind The Mole Agent.

The show’s impact was instant — within its first full week, it racked up 1.3 billion minutes watched, solidifying its place as a Netflix hit (per Variety).

The Cast of A Man on the Inside

Ted Danson as Charles

Share icon Image credits: Chris Haston/WBTV / Getty Images

The infinitely talented Ted Danson plays leading man Charles Nieuwendyk on the coveted Netflix TV show. Danson previously worked with Schur on The Good Place, where he played the role of Good Place architect Michael.

The actor’s flair for comedic roles and endearing performance as a mourning husband hit all the right notes. Charles’ mission involves going undercover at Pacific View Retirement Home to uncover the primary suspect behind a stolen necklace.

Danson told Tudum that, as a father whose daughter has an active household, he relates to Charles’ character. The actor shed light on how one struggles “to find relevance within” as one grows older.

Danson’s portrayal of Charles earned him a nomination for Best Television Male Actor — Musical or Comedy Series at the Golden Globe, as well as a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 31st Annual SAG Awards. ​

Ted Danson is a veteran actor who has appeared in a wide variety of films and TV shows. His more recent acting gigs include The Good Place, Cheers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Orville, and Mr. Mayor.

Stephanie Beatriz as Didi

Share icon Image credits: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Stephanie Beatriz plays Didi, the dedicated managing director of Pacific View Retirement Home. She gives Charles and Julie a tour of the place, which is essentially the backbone of the retirement home.

Beatriz is best known for playing Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has had voice acting roles in Hazbin Hotel Season 2, Encanto, Q-Forc e, Maya, and the Three and more.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie

Share icon Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Lilah Richcreek Estrada plays Julie, a San Francisco cutthroat and no-nonsense private investigator. Julie is Charles’ employer, who hired and trained him to be her mole in the retirement home since she wouldn’t have been able to go inside herself.

Julie pretends to be his daughter to gain access to the retirement home and get updates and leads from Charles. Estrada has flexed her acting chops in shows like Chicago Med, The Wonder Years, and Man with a Plan.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert

Share icon Image credits: Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Stephen McKinley Henderson plays Charles’ best friend in Pacific View. The duo’s friendship faces a minor hiccup in between, but eventually, the two reconcile.

Henderson has flexed his acting skills in a plethora of TV shows and Movies. Some of his notable performances include Fences, Between Riverside, and A Raisin in the Sun.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily

Share icon Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Ellis plays Charles’ worried daughter, Emily, who challenges her dad to find a hobby to keep him occupied. She shares a close relationship with her mother and attempts to forge a deeper relationship with her dad.

Emily, a boy mom to three, is having struggles of her own trying to form a connection with her gizmo-addicted sons. Ellis is known for her roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, and Santa Clarita Diet.

Sally Struthers as Virginia

Share icon Image credits: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

Sally Struthers plays Virginia Foldau, a Pacific View Retirement Home member and one-half of the unofficial welcome wagon. Virginia takes a liking to Charles at first glance.

She appears to be enthralled by the retired engineering professor on multiple occasions. Struthers has previously appeared on Gilmore Girls, All in the Family, and TaleSpin.

Eugene Cordero as Joel

Share icon Image credits: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Filipino-American Eugene Cordero stars as Emily’s supportive husband, Joel Piñero, on A Man on the Inside. He is a 10th-grade science teacher who often deals with the couple’s three sons.

He and Danson have been fellow co-stars on The Good Place. Cordero is known for his roles in Kong: Skull Island, The Good Place, Loki Season 2, and Wrecked.

Margaret Avery as Florence

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Margaret Avery plays Florence Joanne Whistbrook, Virginia’s best friend and the other half of the unofficial welcome wagon at Pacific View Retirement Home.

Florence loves poetry and the Golden State Warriors. Avery is known for her performances in Being Mary Jane, Blueberry Hill, The Nana Project, and The Neighborhood.

John Getz as Elliot

Share icon Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

John Getz plays Elliott Haverhill on A Man on the Inside. He used to be the prime casanova at Pacific View. He forges a friendship with Charles and even gives him a reality check when he continues to be disturbed by his late wife’s Alzheimers.

Getz has previously appeared on The Last of Us, Bosch, and Alaska Daily.

Susan Ruttan as Gladys

Share icon Image credits: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Susan Ruttan plays the adorable Gladys, who used to be a costume designer in New York City. Gladys is Charles’s next-door neighbor at Pacific View, and her Alzheimer’s diagnosis reminds Charles of his late wife’s suffering from the disease.

Gladys also gives Charles a tie as a welcome gift on his first day at the retirement home. Ruttan’s acting credits include Dead Air, Sprung, and Viral Vignettes.

Lori Tan Chinn as Susan

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion / Getty Images

Lori Tan Chinn plays the role of Pacific View resident council president, Susan. She meets Charles’ daughter, Emily, during the latter’s surprise visit to the retirement home. Chinn has previously appeared in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Turning Red, and Orange is the New Black.

Clyde Kusatsu as Grant

Share icon Image credits: Rodin Eckenrot / Getty Images

Clyde Kusatsu plays Grant, a resident at Pacific View and a Princeton grad who doesn’t want anyone to know he’s a Princeton grad. He likes to stick to himself and is an introvert.

Kusatsu has previously appeared in Paradise Road, Blue Eye Samurai, and Pantheon. He’s the current secretary of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and has starred in Paradise Road, Blue Eye Samurai, and Pantheon.

Marc Evan Jackson as Evan

Share icon Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Marc Evan Jackson plays Julie’s client, Evan Cubbler. He is willing to shell out a lot of money to catch the suspect behind the missing family heirloom. Evan thinks a staff member is the culprit. Jackson is another cast member from The Good Place.

The actor has appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 22 Jump Street, and Parks and Recreation.

Jama Williamson as Beatrice

Share icon Image credits: John Nacion/Variety / Getty Images

Jama Williamson plays Beatrice on A Man on the Inside. She is an overtly zealous Positive Activities facilitator at Pacific View. The actress is yet another former cast member from The Good Place.

Williamson has also appeared on School of Rock and Parks and Recreation.

Miles Fowler as Jaylen

Share icon Image credits: Corey Nickols / Getty Images

Miles Fowler plays Jaylen LaMont, a staff member at Pacific View Retirement Home. He is responsible for driving the retirees around the city and occasionally serves as a bartender during happy hour.

Fowler’s acting credits include Bottoms, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and The Resident.

Danielle Kennedy as Helen Cubbler

Share icon Image credits: Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images

Danielle Kennedy plays Helen Cubbler in A Man on the Inside. She is the woman whose family heirloom gets stolen, and she gets spooked when Charles questions her about her time at Pacific View.

Kennedy has also starred in Narcos, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Rockbottom.

Veronica Cartwright as Beverly

Share icon Image credits: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Veronica Cartwright stars as Pacific View resident Beverly. She warns Charles about Virginia’s attraction toward him, and he also makes her a mean Manhattan.

Cartwright has previously appeared in Gotham Knights, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie. She also played Lambert in the 1979 movie Alien.

A Man on the Inside Season 2: A Fresh Start and Big Changes Ahead

Creator Mike Schur told Tudum that A Man on the Inside addressed the fact that individuals can still have a full life after the death of a spouse or growing old. The showrunner didn’t want to sugarcoat the emotional turmoil that one goes through at that stage in life and wanted to present it as it is on screen.

Charles’ renewed sense of purpose at the end of the season is meant to give a strong message to those who had similar experiences. Schur noted that America is obsessed with youth, and there’s a general culture where people above a certain age are considered nonentities.

Despite being a sitcom, there’s a point where it addresses the inevitability of death in a matter-of-fact way, which is extremely refreshing. As for A Man on the Inside Season 2, viewers were left with Charles being assigned a new task in his newfound Private Investigation career.

Since he’ll probably be moving away from the retired home, it’s safe to assume the possibility of seeing an entirely new cast. Netflix has yet to announce further updates on the upcoming season.

But with a solid debut season, we are sure Season 2 won’t disappoint as Charles embarks on his next gig with his newfound purpose in tow.

FAQ

How many episodes are there on Man on the Inside?

A Man on the Inside Season 1 has a total of eight episodes.