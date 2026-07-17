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I think I can safely say that most of us have experienced a bit of romance drama in our lives. Whether we were the protagonists or the side characters, love can be a chaotic storm that is either thrilling or heartbreaking. I’m glad my own years of heartache are way, way behind me.

But for our Original Poster (OP), a 20-year-old man just starting adulthood, he learned firsthand that other people’s relationship drama can also hurt you in ways you never expected. Cheating is never okay, manipulation is never okay, and things can get even messier when the consequences affect people who were never part of the relationship

More info: Reddit 1 | 2

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Sometimes the hardest part of infidelity isn’t discovering the truth, but deciding what to do with it

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A casual conversation at a burger place turned complicated when the 20-year-old learned about a friend’s hidden affair

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The young narrator struggled with whether to reveal the truth, until a friend took the decision out of his hands

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Although the author chose not to interfere, the cheating scandal soon made him look like the villain

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The 20-year-old discovered the cheating had ended one relationship, while unexpectedly creating another one

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The drama surrounding the cheating scandal grew bigger, bringing hidden resentment within the friend group to the surface

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The affair’s origins were finally uncovered, exposing a surprising role played by someone in the friend group

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As the hidden affair exposed tension within the group, the author of the story had to reconsider his closest friendships

The OP went to the online community because he found himself caught in the middle of a complicated friend group situation after learning that an acquaintance’s girlfriend had been cheating on him. Although he knew everyone involved, he was closer to the people involved in the affair than to the boyfriend, who was only a casual acquaintance who had never liked him.

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When the friend who told him the gossip, a 20-year-old woman, asked whether he was going to tell the boyfriend, he admitted he was unsure. The author felt that getting involved could damage his friendships and make him look like someone spreading rumors. After thinking it over, he decided to stay out of the situation and avoid becoming part of someone else’s relationship conflict.

However, two weeks later, the same woman revealed the cheating at a gathering and made sure to mention that he had known about it beforehand. The boyfriend became angry, while others questioned why he had stayed silent instead of warning him. After being accused of making the wrong choice, he decided to explain himself and clear the air, but the situation only became more complicated.

In an update, the OP explains that he then discovered that the drama went deeper. The plot thickened as the boyfriend and that same woman had started dating, while another close friend revealed that she was the one who had helped introduce the couple behind the affair. The revelations changed not only how the author viewed the entire conflict, but also his take on the friendships he wanted to keep close.

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You could think young adults may seem less likely to deal with infidelity than long-married couples, but experts suggest otherwise. A study of more than 8,000 young adult couples showed that “roughly 1 in 4 reported that either they, their partner, or both had engaged in extradyadic relationships”. At the same time, discovering a partner’s infidelity was strongly linked to the relationship ending.

Even more so, cheating can also have lasting consequences for committed relationships. Research using data from more than 16,000 Americans found that people with a history of extramarital affairs were significantly more likely to be divorced or separated than those who had never cheated. Other researchers have even described infidelity as one of the most common causes for divorce.

To add more to the equation, psychologists have found that people cheat for many different reasons, including emotional dissatisfaction, seeking validation, anger, excitement, or opportunities that arise in certain situations. There is no single “type” of person who cheats, and researchers often describe infidelity as the result of a combination of personal, relationship, and situational factors.

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In the OP’s story, however, the biggest conflict was not only the cheating itself, but what happened when someone outside the relationship learned about it. The young narrator had to decide whether revealing the affair was his responsibility or whether staying out of another couple’s problems was the better choice, and this reveals how human relationships are way more intertwined than what we think.

Would you have exposed the cheating or stayed out of someone else’s relationship? Read the full story to see how this friend drama unfolded.

The community watched the drama unfold, as a simple cheating scandal turned into a frustrating and exhausting web of friendships and secrets

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