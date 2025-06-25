ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a ton of fun—and very bizarre!—to try to predict the future. No matter how smart you (think you) are, you can never consider all the possible variables and how they’ll interact with each other. The general hope is that artificial intelligence tools might be (a bit) better at guessing the future than human beings. In some cases, these models are powerfully accurate… though, other times, they are limited and wildly wrong.

Recently, people all over the internet have been comparing photos of what they look like now versus what ChatGPT thinks they’d look like aged up, based on their childhood photos. Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of these side-by-side prediction vs. reality pics to show you how eerily (in)accurate generative AI can sometimes be. Scroll down to look at the photos.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Asked Chatgpt To Predict What I’d Look Like At 36 Using My 12-Year-Old Photo. Here’s ChatGPT’s Prediction vs. My Actual Face

Young woman in hijab shown in childhood photo, AI aged-up prediction, and recent outdoor selfie comparison.

nrlhakimin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Yall I Can’t With This. Why Did It Make Me So Jacked

    Collage showing childhood photo and adult versions of people for ChatGPT age up childhood photos and prediction comparison.

    briana.c.roberts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You had that helmet on, so it figured that you are really sporty.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Not Even Close

    Three side-by-side images showing childhood photo, ChatGPT aged prediction, and real aged photo comparison.

    dianrosianti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There’s a lot of hype, joy, anger, and distrust surrounding generative AI tools. It’s a very emotionally messy subject. You’ll find many people who have embraced the ongoing technological shift, integrated tools into their lives, and swear by them. That’s on top of the countless people using these models for fun, to power up their businesses, or even for something as sensitive as therapy and relationship advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, there are plenty of (healthy) skeptics out there, too, who think the over-the-top hype doesn’t match the actual usefulness of these models. Not to mention all the artists, writers, and creatives who don’t exactly enjoy having their hard work scraped and plopped into datasets used to train the latest AI models. Without their permission, of course.

    And let’s not forget how many folks in white-collar positions are scared that they’ll be replaced by cheaper (and arguably worse-performing, unreliable, unimaginative) models.
    #4

    I Gave It Some Grace And Asked For It To Be Aged Up To 30 (I'm 42) It Made Me A Different Ethnicity (I'm Sicilian)

    Side-by-side childhood photo and AI aged prediction of a woman compared with her real adult appearance.

    spikeschilde621 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    For Him... Age Is Just A Number

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood photo aged up by ChatGPT and real adult appearance of the same person.

    cr7editz222 , Optus Sport Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Asked It To Predict Me At 25… It Got The Hair Right

    Collage showing a childhood photo and two adult photos of a woman, demonstrating age-up predictions and reality comparison.

    zenia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Using LLMs (large language models) and generative AI might be handy, but it comes at a steep cost. Relying on them too much can erode your critical thinking skills, among other things.

    Reporting on new research conducted by MIT’s Media Lab, Time Magazine explains that ChatGPT users had lower brain engagement than regular writers. The former “consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels” when using gen AI for essays.
    #7

    This Is What It Would Think I Would Look Like At 24 And 36 vs. How I Actually Looked Like At 24 And Look Like At 36

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood photos and adult selfies showing age progression using AI prediction.

    mr.fivespice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ha Love This! Mine Didn’t Come Out Very Similar But I Still Enjoyed Looking At Everyone’s

    Collage of a woman shown as a child, young adult, and adult, illustrating ChatGPT aging up childhood photos comparison.

    charmaineej Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    That's Close

    Childhood photo and aged-up comparison of a woman showing AI age prediction versus reality transformation.

    lenasophiedraffehn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to the study, the individuals using ChatGPT actually got lazier with each essay they had to produce. By the end of the study, they often just copied and pasted whatever was generated.

    While the study is relatively small and not yet peer-reviewed, the implication is more or less clear. Relying on LLMs might be convenient, but it harms brain development.
    #10

    Damn They Took My Asian Half

    Collage showing a child photo, an AI-aged prediction, and the real adult woman for ChatGPT childhood photo aging comparison.

    maikapuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Me As A 30 Year Old

    Three women show childhood photos and current portraits demonstrating age up predictions by ChatGPT.

    hiyabyeyah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Asked What I’d Look Like Age 40, The Middle Pic. The Last Pic Is Lunch Time Today, Age 41. I Think The 80’s Florals Has Thrown It Off

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood photo, AI-aged prediction, and reality of people using ChatGPT age-up tool.

    lanebroughton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What really motivated me to put it out now before waiting for a full peer review is that I am afraid in 6-8 months, there will be some policymaker who decides, ‘let’s do GPT kindergarten.’ I think that would be absolutely bad and detrimental. Developing brains are at the highest risk,” says the study’s main author, Nataliya Kosmyna.
    #13

    I’m Deaddddddd It Thought I Was A Boy At First And Then Still Proceeded To Get It Entirely Wrong

    Childhood photo and age-up prediction comparison featuring people wearing the same patterned outfit for AI aging results.

    ghinzzzzzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Asked ChatGPT To Predict What I’d Look Like At 23 Using My 6-Year-Old Photo. Here’s Chatgpt’s Prediction vs. My Actual Face. Haha That's A Huge Difference

    Comparison of childhood photos and AI age-up predictions showing changes in facial features over time with ChatGPT.

    sadboy.tut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    I Asked ChatGPT What I'd Look Like As An Adult, Using My 15 Year Old Picture. The Last Photo Is What I Actually Look Like

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood and adult photos showing age progression prediction using ChatGPT tools.

    daphnekrapausky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the meantime, other recent studies have found that people feel lonelier and socialize less the more they spend time chatting with ChatGPT.

    In particular, people who trusted the chatbot and tended to get emotionally attached in real relationships felt lonelier and more emotionally dependent on ChatGPT.

    Furthermore, discussing general topics led to more emotional dependence on ChatGPT, while discussing personal topics led to feelings of loneliness in the short term.
    #16

    I Asked Chatgpt To Predict What I’d Look Like At 33, Using My 10 Year-Old Photo From My 5th Grade Picture. Here’s ChatGPT’s Prediction vs. My Current Face At Age 33

    Side-by-side and selfie photos showing childhood to adult transformations with ChatGPT age prediction comparison.

    mama_mae28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Asked ChatGPT To Predict What I Would Look Like At 30-Year-Old Based On A Picture Of Me At 4. It Definitely Did Me Dirty. Me At 4, 30-Year-Old Prediction And Me Now At 28

    Three photos showing a person’s transformation from childhood to adulthood as part of ChatGPT aging predictions.

    emilee_elegance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Chatgpt’s Prediction vs. Actual Face

    Collage showing a woman in hijab as a child, AI aged-up prediction, and recent photo for age up childhood photos comparison.

    hanisssssssss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even though many people have found uses for generative AI, like automating mundane work, these tools aren’t as powerful and reliable as some companies might have you believe.

    Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University, author, and the founder of two AI companies, is one of the most insightful voices on the internet when it comes to speaking about the limitations and drawbacks of gen AI.

    In a recent republished adaptation of his Substack essay in The Guardian, he covered Apple’s recent research paper about how LLMs and LRMs (large reasoning models) are limited in their reasoning, understanding, and general intelligence.
    #19

    Im Turning 30 And Mine’s Not Even Close

    Collage showing childhood and adult photos of the same woman illustrating age up predictions with ChatGPT.

    alyfabie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Mine Was Hysterically Bad. I Gave It A Photo Of 16-Year-Old Me And Asked It To Age It Up To 41

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood and current photos showing age progression in a ChatGPT age up and reality challenge.

    virginiaclaire1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mine

    Triptych showing a childhood photo, AI aged-up prediction, and current portrait of two young women for age prediction comparison.

    milla_shawty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Marcus, Apple’s paper showed that models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Deepseek might appear to be smart. However, they collapse when complexity rises.

    “In short, these models are very good at a kind of pattern recognition, but often fail when they encounter novelty that forces them beyond the limits of their training,” Marcus writes. He notes that the irony is that these models are explicitly designed for reasoning tasks.
    #22

    I Asked Chatgpt To Predict What I’d Look Like At 30 Using My 5-Year-Old Photo. Here’s ChatGPT's Prediction vs. My Actual Face

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood and adult photos showing ChatGPT age prediction versus reality.

    sohaimamusic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    I Asked ChatGPT To Predict What I’d Look Like At 23 Using My 12-Year-Old Photo. Here’s Chatgpt’s Prediction vs. My Actual Face

    Young woman shown in a childhood photo and recent pictures, illustrating age progression with ChatGPT predictions.

    achumakotishini10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    I Asked Her To Predict My Current Age 32 Lmao

    Childhood photo, AI aged-up prediction, and real adult woman comparison in a red checkered outfit and casual wear.

    lizagunawan93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Marcus points out that the recent paper amplifies an argument that he’s been making ever since 1998. “Neural networks of various kinds can generalise within a distribution of data they are exposed to, but their generalisations tend to break down beyond that distribution.”

    When models work on tasks that are relatively close to the data they’ve been trained on, they perform fairly well.

    However, “as they stray further away from that data, they often break down, as they did in the Apple paper’s more stringent tests. Such limits arguably remain the single most important serious weakness in LLMs.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In other words, while useful, LLMs are still far too limited and flawed to lead to AGI (artificial general intelligence, which matches or surpasses human intelligence) that could “fundamentally transform society for the good.”
    #25

    I Asked ChatGPT To Predict What I Would Look Like At 53 According To Me At 21. This Is The Real Me At 53. What Do You Think?

    Side-by-side comparison of aging predictions and reality with ChatGPT on childhood photo transformations.

    xpressingme_model Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    AI Is Wildly Inaccurate With Predicting How Children Will Look As They Grow. I Put In A Photo Of Me As Child And Asked It To Predict What I Would Look Like As A 30 Year Old Adult

    Side-by-side photos showing the comparison between childhood and AI-aged predictions of a woman’s face.

    digitalsamiul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Asked It For Age 26

    Collage showing aging progression from childhood photos to adult portraits using ChatGPT age prediction comparisons

    brittney__.lee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't even tell what OP actually looks at age 26 like because of all the makeup/photoshop/filters in the actual photo, though :(

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments at the very bottom of this post, Pandas. Which of these prediction vs. reality pics surprised you the most? How often and for what purposes do you use ChatGPT and other chatbots?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you think gen AI models would be able to accurately predict what you look like now, based on a single photo of you when you were little? How worried are you about your job being replaced by AI?
    #28

    They Tried LOL

    Childhood photos aged up with ChatGPT showing transformation and comparison of predictions with reality.

    w.waifu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    ChatGPT’s Prediction vs. Reality

    Collage showing childhood photo, aged-up AI prediction, and current photo of a woman comparing ChatGPT age progression results.

    applleung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Just Turned 20 , I Told Chat To Show Me What They Think I’d Look Like In The Next 10 Years

    Side-by-side comparison of original and AI-aged photos showing realistic predictions of aging from childhood images.

    lay.kaniii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    13 vs. 25.. Ehh

    Childhood and adult photos of a man shown together, illustrating ChatGPT aging up childhood photos comparison with reality.

    clock.junk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Not Even Close

    ChatGPT age progression of childhood photos compared with real-life appearance of adults outdoors

    mariamelheneidyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Oh

    Childhood photo and AI aged prediction compared with real adult image showing transformation in appearance.

    thecosywitchshop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I Do Not Know That Woman And She’s Creeping Me Out

    Childhood photo and aged-up portraits showing people comparing ChatGPT age predictions with reality.

    ladybugsarah86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Curiosity Got The Best Of Me After I Saw Someone Ask ChatGPT To Predict How’d They Look Based Off A Kid Photo, So I Gave It A Shot And Asked It What I Would Look Like At 34

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood and adult photos showing age progression and style changes using ChatGPT prediction.

    literally_lizz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I can imagine is having an itch on my nose while half-asleep/first waking up in the morning and scrubbing/scratching at my nose, just to have my fingers catch on that CHAIN and rip the studs out...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    The First Is My 6th Grade Yearbook Picture. The 2nd Is What It Thought I Would Look At 38. The 3rd Is What I Actually Look Like At 38

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood photos aged up using ChatGPT prediction versus real adult photos of a smiling woman

    lacocinha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Showing My 12 Year Old Photo, Asked ChatGPT To Show My 50 Year Old Version. Here Is What It Predicted vs. Real Me

    Comparison of childhood, AI-aged, and current photos of Indian women showing age progression and reality using ChatGPT predictions.

    nairjayashree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    I Asked Chatgpt To Predict What I’d Look Like At 33, Using My 13-Year-Old Photo From My 1st Day In Swedish High School (Högstadiet)

    Comparison of childhood photo and ChatGPT aged prediction with real adult appearance at age 32 for AI aging transformation.

    Here’s ChatGPT’s prediction vs. my current face at age 32 (soon to be 33).

    ladyinaafoose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Ain’t Me (I Asked Chat GPT To Age Up To Age 20)

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood photos and aged-up predictions showing different stages of a woman's growth and appearance.

    iiamolubaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Me At 3, I Asked For 27. I Think It’s A Little Off?

    Childhood photo, age progression, and current photo of a woman showing ChatGPT age-up comparison results.

    dr.hdez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    This Is So Funny Dude I Asked To Age Me To 36. I Used A Pic Of Me At Like 22? I Think. I Just Turned 36

    Side-by-side comparison of childhood and aged photos showing AI age predictions versus reality for people in skull print shirts.

    kaseyoudidntknow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Woww Chat GPT. I Use My Pic (24 Years Old) And vs. Me Now

    Three photos showing a woman in a hijab with hoodies, earmuffs, and a walking cane reflecting ChatGPT age-up childhood photos.

    marhazleynn94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Is What It Gave Me

    Side-by-side photos showing childhood and adult faces for ChatGPT age up childhood photo comparison.

    aymatsumura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!