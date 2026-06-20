Mandy Moore landed in the middle of a crowdfunding debate in January 2025 after sharing a GoFundMe campaign for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff and Kit, who lost their home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.



The actress had already revealed that her own Altadena property was heavily damaged by the Eaton Fire.



While the main structure of her home remained standing, Moore said her family's garage, back house, and husband Taylor Goldsmith's music studio were destroyed.



She also shared that many people close to her had lost everything, including her in-laws and her brother-in-law's family, who were preparing to welcome their first child within weeks.



Wanting to help, Moore reposted a GoFundMe created by a family friend for Griff and Kit.



In her message, she explained that the couple had lost their home and belongings in the fire. She also noted that Griff, a touring musician, had lost the drums and equipment he relied on for work.



However, some social media users questioned why a successful actress was raising funds instead of simply covering the costs herself.



“It’s so awesome when rich people ask us for money,” wrote one user, while another added, “If those are my family, I’d definitely donate without asking for help from the public.. especially if I were rich.”



Moore did not stay silent.



She directly addressed the backlash in her Instagram post, writing, "And people questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are."



She then made it clear why she shared the fundraiser in the first place, adding, "Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe, and I'm sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our lives in a fire, too."



The actress ended her response with a blunt message for critics, "Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."



Despite the controversy, the fundraiser was a huge success. It raised more than $200,000 in a short period, and organizers eventually disabled further donations after exceeding expectations.

