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The 2026 edition of the much-anticipated Met Gala has become controversial before the first major look hit the carpet.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are among the official co-chairs, while Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are serving as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs.

Their involvement reportedly came with a $10 million sponsorship, and has placed the Amazon founder at the center of a public backlash against the gala.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

With an estimated net worth of $277.1 billion, the fourth-richest person in the world’s Met Gala role has been tied to complaints about Amazon labor conditions, wealth inequality, alleged tax avoidance, his reported ties to the current president, and wider anger over billionaire influence in cultural institutions.

Protesters have put up posters around the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York urging people to “boycott the Bezos Met Gala.” Activists groups have reportedly placed around 300 fake urine bottles inside the building, referencing complaints that Amazon workers have had to urinate in bottles instead of taking bathroom breaks.

“The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation,” a slogan read.

Signs have popped up across New York City in recent days calling for a boycott on the annual fashion fundraiser because of its lead sponsor: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. https://t.co/sEkl3FEPWD 📸: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters pic.twitter.com/daQk1dKiyT— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 4, 2026

Anna Wintour has defended the couple’s involvement, calling Bezos and Sánchez Bezos a “wonderful asset to the museum and the event” in a CNN interview. She also described Sánchez Bezos as a “great lover of costume and obviously of fashion,” adding that she was “very grateful for her incredible generosity.”

The Met Gala remains the Costume Institute’s main annual fundraiser. The first gala was held in 1948 as a more restrained dinner event before it became a major celebrity fashion spectacle under former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland in the 1970s.

Wintour began co-chairing the event in the 1990s, helping turn it into fashion’s most powerful red carpet. This year, tickets reportedly cost $100,000, up $25,000 from last year.

The host committee includes stars such as Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham, Lisa, Sam Smith, and A’ja Wilson.

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Gabrielle Union are also expected to attend, though the full guest list remains private.