Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Catches A Friend Recording Her In The Bathroom And Bedroom: “I Was Being Gross”
Feminism, Social Issues

Woman Catches A Friend Recording Her In The Bathroom And Bedroom: “I Was Being Gross”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We all like to believe that our friends will always be there for us and that we can trust them completely. But for one woman on Reddit, a seemingly solid friendship took a shocking turn.

After four years of knowing a man who was also her boyfriend’s childhood friend, she discovered he had been spying on her in her own home with his phone and smartwatch. When she confronted him, he admitted to his actions and quickly offered an uneasy apology. But the woman knew she needed more than that. Keep reading to find out how she handled the situation.

The woman noticed that her friend of four years had been spying on her through his phone and smartwatch

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Shocked by this betrayal, she decided to confront him

Image credits: Olha Ruskykh / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SarahDaniellex

The hidden spy camera epidemic across the world

The evolution of technology is truly fascinating. We now have devices—from smartphones to wireless headphones—that make our daily lives easier with so many features at our fingertips. Unfortunately, this rapid advancement also has a darker side, as seen in the Reddit story.

People are increasingly becoming victims of digital sex crimes, especially through secret recordings. And it’s no longer just phones being used for these acts; there are countless creative ways that perpetrators misuse technology for harmful purposes.

South Korea is at the epicenter of this troubling trend. In 2021, Human Rights Watch identified the country as a leader in spycam usage for digital sex crimes. Throughout the 2010s, these hidden cameras became widespread, often tucked away in small holes or cracks in walls, especially in women’s public restrooms and motel rooms. Disturbingly, the recorded images and videos are often sold online on various platforms, including popular social media sites like X (formerly Twitter) and Tumblr, without the knowledge or consent of the people being filmed.

Sadly, many victims, particularly women, find that seeking help can lead to even more distress. Instead of receiving the support they need, they often face harsh treatment from the police and are unjustly blamed for what happened to them.

“I cried all night. I couldn’t sleep. I had to take medicine to soothe myself,” recalls Lee Ye-rin (not her real name), who discovered that a watch her boss gifted her had a hidden camera. It had been recording her in her own home for over a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lee’s boss was ultimately convicted and served a seven-month sentence, the journey to justice was anything but easy. She describes being interrogated for hours by male police officers who grilled her about what she had been doing in her bedroom while being spied on.

“What happened took place in my own room. So sometimes in regular life, I feel terrified without reason,” she shares.

These incidents aren’t just happening in South Korea; they’re a global issue. Recently, many lawsuits have emerged from people finding hidden cameras in Airbnb rentals. Airbnb has acknowledged receiving tens of thousands of customer support tickets related to surveillance devices over the last decade. Since anyone can rent out their property, there’s no guarantee that the owner hasn’t secretly installed a hidden camera. It’s no wonder that a survey by property investment firm IPX1031 found that 58% of over 2,000 Airbnb guests worry about hidden cameras in vacation rentals.

Even more unsettling, victims can find themselves being spied on by those closest to them. A woman in the US reported that her husband had installed spying software on her devices, frequently mentioning private details she had never shared with him.

“Really private things that he shouldn’t have known about,” she explains. “If I asked how he knew these things, he’d say I told him and accuse me of losing it.”

Now divorced, Amy lives miles away from her ex-husband and has a restraining order against him. Yet the trauma from her experience continues to affect her life in significant ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemma Toynton from the domestic abuse charity Safer Places sees the long-term effects of these invasions of privacy regularly.

“It reduces someone’s trust,” she says. “It makes them see a phone or laptop as a weapon because that’s what it’s been used for.”

“It really does impact your whole life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

In the replies, the woman admitted she was nervous about addressing the situation legally

The commenters urged the woman to take action and report her friend to the police

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman took the advice to heart and filed a police report to protect other potential victims

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SarahDaniellex

The users were genuinely sorry for what she had experienced and offered their support

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 196.9M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451.5M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.7M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda