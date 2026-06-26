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Many cat owners find themselves puzzled by certain feline behaviors like knocking objects off shelves, refusing favorite food, or waking us up in the middle of the night. These actions are often labeled as “bad behavior,” but in reality, they are usually rooted in instinct, communication, or unmet needs, rather than intentional mischief.

To help make sense of these everyday mysteries, we collaborated with Purina pet behaviorist and Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist (CAAB), Dr. Annie Valuska.

Scroll down to explore some of the most common cat behaviors that are often misunderstood, along with expert explanations from Dr. Valuska that reveal what cats are really trying to tell us.

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