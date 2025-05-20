ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are intelligent predators, finely tuned for survival. With sharp instincts, silent paws, and eyes that can spot prey in the middle of the night, they're built to rule the shadows. But sometimes... sometimes they can't even find their way out from under the bed.

Enter Cat_Virus.exe, the Instagram account dedicated to showcasing the glitches when sleek felines turn into absolute goofballs. Whether they're attacking invisible enemies or forgetting how their legs work, these pictures are proof that nature's most elegant creatures also have their moments.

More info: Instagram