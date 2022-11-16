This next installment in our trivia game section is the one that has been the most anticipated among us. It was long overdue, yet right on time. The most awaited, yet not a second too late. Can you guess the topic? Here’s a hint - these cool questions will be all about the internet’s overlords, the purring, claw-wielding masters of humanity - cats! Yup, this is a list dedicated to cat trivia, and we just cannot wait to play it!

So, these cat trivia questions will entertain you with their thoroughness - breeds, coats, feet beans, tails, whiskers, and plenty more get talked about in this compendium. There surely are dozens of serious cat trivia questions in here, but you’ll also find some funny ones about cats that might not be exactly real or ones that will disclose some fun facts about these furry purr machines. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a devoted feline fan or just someone who finds them adorable; this trivia about cats will cater to every level of cat love.

Right-o, now that the introductions have been made, it might be just the time to check out the cat trivia questions and answers themselves. They are but a smidgen further down below, and once you are there, you might like to rank the questions since now they’re in no particular order. After that, share this classy cat trivia with anyone you’d like! 

Where does a cat get its personality from?

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

Answer: the majority of a cat’s personality comes from the DNA of its parents (about 75%) and is also learned behavior and experiences in their early life (about 25%).

If your cat’s tail forms the shape of a question mark, what does it mean?

argospetinsurance.co.uk Report

Answer: that your feline friend is in a playful mood.

Why do cats sleep on their owner's clothes or pillows?

mrbosscat.com Report

Answer: because they like your smell.

Which country has the largest population of cats?

theworld.org Report

Answer: twenty-five percent of the total cat population is in the United States.

What is unusual about white cats with blue eyes?

vet.cornell.edu Report

Answer: a cat with white hair and blue eyes may be deaf.

A cat is pregnant for how long?

petmd.com Report

Answer: a cat is pregnant for between 60 and 70 days.

Why does a cat’s eyes shine in the dark?

carnegiemnh.org Report

Answer: a cat’s eyes reflect light, making them shine in the dark.

What are cats unable to taste?

npr.org Report

Answer: cats are unable to taste sweetness.

How high can cats jump?

dailypaws.com Report

Answer: cats can jump up to five times their own body height and up to six times their length.

What's the effect of your cat's grooming process?

icatcare.org Report

Answer: it stimulates blood flow to their skin, regulates their body temperature, and helps them relax.

Does a cat find direct eye contact threatening?

pdsa.org.uk Report

Why do cats meow?

livescience.com Report

Answer: it's a behavior cats developed exclusively to communicate with people.

Do kittens have baby teeth?

cat-world.com Report

Answer: yes, like humans, kittens have baby teeth, which are replaced with their adult teeth from around six months of age.

Does cat urine glow under black light?

cat-world.com Report

What other animal meows and purrs just like a regular housecat?

researchgate.net Report

Are cats able to swim?

Report

Answer: cats hate water and attempt to avoid it, although some of them are able to swim if necessary.

What are the superstitions surrounding black cats?

carnegiemnh.org Report

Answer: a black cat is associated with good luck in the UK and parts oof Asia, and with bad luck in the USA.

What time of the day is a cat most active?

animalhumanesociety.org Report

Answer: cats are crepuscular, which means they are most active at dawn and dusk.

How long do cats sleep during the day on average?

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

Answer: cats can be extremely active while they are awake, so it is not surprising that a cat spends an average of 17 hours a day sleeping.

Why does a cat eat grass?

science.org Report

Answer: when a cat cleans itself, they ingest their own fur, and eating grass helps them regurgitate ingested fur and keeps them healthy.

Why do cats lick each other?

comfortzone.com Report

Answer: mutual licking instinctively comes from a mother’s licking her kittens, and adult cats grooming each other shows affection, confidence, and trust.

What is unusual about each cat’s nose?

catcentric.org Report

Answer: each cat’s nose is unique, just like a human’s fingerprints.

What does it mean when your cat gives you a slow wink?

greatpetcare.com Report

Answer: it shows trust and contentment.

Do cats dream?

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

Do all cats respond to catnip?

petmd.com Report

Answer: no, it has been noted that about 50-70 percent of cats show the positive response to catnip.

Why does your cat stare at you with her mouth open?

catbehaviorassociates.com Report

Answer: they are tasting a scent on the air, as they has special scent organ (Vomeronasal Organ) inside their mouth.

What other place do cats have whiskers, other than their heads?

floppycats.com Report

Answer: The back of their front legs.

How do cats walk so silently?

fearfreehappyhomes.com Report

Answer: cats are digitigrade; that is, they walk on their toes and the ball of the foot. The digitigrade posture enables the quick, quiet movement that defines stealthy predators. Finally, the supple, flexible spine compresses and extends, allowing long strides for running and leaping.

What is the oldest breed of cat?

stvitalveterinaryhospital.com Report

How many human years are in one cat year of life?

purina.co.uk Report

Answer: first year of a cat's life equals 15 human years. Second year is considered the equivalent of 9 human years. After this, each human year is around four cat years.

How much can a cat's ear rotate?

cats.org.uk Report

What is adult cat's ability to learn?

fearfreehappyhomes.com Report

Answer: about the same as a two or three-year-old child.

Can a cat be toilet trained?

spacecatacademy.com Report

To what other animals is cat's walking sequence similar to?

Report

Cats and giraffes are the best duh

Would cats rather starve themselves than eat the food they don't like?

seniorcatwellness.com Report

Answer: yes, cats will starve themselves if they dislike the food.

What percentage of DNA is shared between cats and tigers?

cats.org.uk Report

Answer: they share 95.6% of their DNA.

What is the largest breed of cats?

Report

What is the smallest breed of cats?

purina.co.uk Report

Do cats help with human health?

helpguide.org Report

Answer: yes, cats can help lower stress and anxiety, improve your cardiovascular health, prevent allergies and reduce feelings of loneliness.

How fast can cats run?

petozy.com Report

Answer: 48 kph (30 mph), but only over short distances.

How long does a mother cat care for her kittens?

dailypaws.com Report

Answer: a cat mother usually cares for her kittens until her milk begins to dry up when they are 9 to 10 weeks old.

How many kittens are in a litter?

Report

Answer: cats average 6 kittens in a litter.

How many litters of kittens can a cat have in a year?

rhhumanesociety.org Report

Answer: a mature female cat can have up to three litters, producing about 18 kittens in a year.

Why is a cat so fast and balanced?

vetstreet.com Report

Answer: a cat’s tail creates an extended structure for balance, plus a cat has many vertebrae in its backbone.

What is the first known domestication of cats?

icatcare.org Report

Answer: domestication of cats began in Egypt, when wild cats were allowed to live in grain barns to control bugs, rats, and mice.

Why does a cat climb down trees backward?

catrescueguy.com Report

Answer: climbing down a tree backward is the safest way for a cat because its claws curl forward.

Why does a cat have whiskers?

vcahospitals.com Report

Answer: whiskers help cats find their way in the dark, sense movement and temperature changes, and detect prey.

Why does a cat’s tongue have a rough texture?

cats.org.uk Report

Answer: a cat’s tongue is rough to aid in grooming and help them eat meat and lap milk.

Cats spend how much time grooming each day?

vet.cornell.edu Report

Answer: cats spend 1/3 of the day grooming themselves.

Can cats drink sea water?

askmycats.com Report

Answer: Yes, though even if your cat can handle little quantities of salt water, make sure they get sufficient of freshwater to avoid excessive salt ingestion.

What is the record of most toes on a cat?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

How large are the cat's eyes, relative to the size of their heads?

metpet.com Report

Answer: cat's eyes are very large in its head in comparison to a human's. If our eyes were proportionately as large, we would have eyes the size of tennis balls.

How does the cat's whisker behaviour change depending on the activity and emotions?

fearfreehappyhomes.com Report

Answer: If a cat is scared, it put its whiskers back, but its whiskers are forward when it hunts.

Do cats sweat from their paws?

cat-world.com Report

How is a usually older cat called?

cat-world.com Report

What are the two folds of skin at the bottom outside of cat's ears called?

John R. August Report

At which age do cats become fertile?

vcahospitals.com Report

Answer: female cats become fertile between 5 and 7 months of age; male cats become fertile at about 6 months of age.

What is a feral cat?

alleycat.org Report

Answer: a feral cat is one that is born and lives in the wild.

Which lives longer, domesticated cats or feral cats?

news.illinois.edu Report

Answer: a domesticated cat lives twice as long as the feral cat, primarily because a domesticated cat lives a safer life.

What is the average life span of a cat?

bluecross.org.uk Report

Answer: the average lifespan of a domesticated cat averages from 12 to 15 years. A feral cat lives about half as long.

How does a cat’s vision compare to a human’s?

eyeconsultants.net Report

Answer: cat’s vision cover around 200 degrees and a human’s roughly 180 degrees, primarily because its eyes are placed more widely on its face.

What do the terms “tom” and “queen” mean when used to refer to a cat?

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com , oed.com Report

Answer: a tom cat is an un-neutered (uncastrated) male cat and a queen cat is an un-spayed female cat.

When a cat scent marks, which part of its body does it use?

hartz.com Report

Answer: a cat uses all parts of their body to scent mark, rubbing their paws, head, scent glands, and even scratching to mark their territory.

Why does a cat like catnip?

Report

Answer: catnip, also called catmint, produces a smell through the oil in its leaves which sends cats into a relaxed state of euphoria.

Cats have how many bones?

co4h.colostate.edu Report

Answer: a cat’s body has 230 bones.

Are kittens born with the ability to process lactose?

excitedcats.com Report

Answer: yes, though, cats lose the ability to break down lactose as they grow older because their bodies produce less and less of the lactase enzyme over time.

Which cat in a fight is the one hissing, the one winning or the one losing?

catfriendly.com Report

Answer: The losing one. Hissing is a defensive gesture. It is almost always exhibited by a cat that feels victimized, antagonized, or threatened in some way. Hissing is often a way to avoid a physical confrontation.

What is the normal body temperature for a cat?

cat-world.com Report

Answer: 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degress Celsius).

How fast do cats breathe?

cat-world.com Report

Answer: cats breathe at a rate of 20 – 30 breaths per minute.

How is the loose flap of skin some cats have on their belly called and what is its function?

four-paws.org.za Report

Answer: it's called a primordial pouch, which serves two functions. To protect the vital organs during a right/attack as well as enabling your cat to extend and stretch during running.

What are the backwards facing hooks on a cat's tongue called and what's their purpose?

Alexis C. Noel, David L. Hu Report

Answer: known as filiform papillae, they assist with grooming and help to remove flesh from the bones of prey.

Can cats move each ear independently?

cats.org.uk Report

Answer: yes, each ear contains 32 muscles, allowing them to move the ears independently from each other, to help them work out which direction a sound is coming from.

How many bones are there in a cat's tail?

spotpetins.co Report

Answer: a cat’s tail can have between 18 to 23 bones.

Why do cats mark objects with their scent?

vcahospitals.com Report

Answer: cats scent mark people and various objects to show ownership.

Cats have how many toes?

halifaxvethospital.com Report

Do kittens born into the same litter always have the same father?

cats.org.uk Report

Answer: since a female cat releases multiple eggs while she is in heat, kittens in the same litter can have more than one father.

Should you have different litter boxes for each of your cats?

Report

Answer: Yes. Follow this simple rule: one box per cat, plus one extra.

What is a cat's pulse?

cat-world.com Report

Answer: a cat’s pulse is between 130 – 240 beats per minute.

How long and heavy is an adult cat's brain?

cell.com Report

Answer: about five centimetres (2.0 in) long and weighs 25–30 g (0.88–1.06 oz).

