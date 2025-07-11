ADVERTISEMENT

Czech wildlife photographer Vladimír Čech Jr. spends years in some of the most remote and wild places on Earth, all to capture animals that most of us will never see in real life. Using homemade camera traps and a lot of patience, he photographs rare and shy creatures—from lynxes in Europe to tigers deep in the jungles of Sumatra.

His photos don’t just look amazing—they tell powerful stories about wildlife and conservation. Each shot is the result of months, sometimes years, of hard work and helps raise awareness about animals that are often on the brink of disappearing forever. Scroll down to see some of his most stunning and hard-earned images.

#1

American Jaguar

Leopard resting on tree branches captured by photographer tracking rare animals in natural habitat.

vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #2

    African Lions

    Three lions drinking water at a riverbank while a rare hippo faces them in this stunning wildlife photograph.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #3

    Mating Tigers

    Two rare tigers interacting in a natural habitat, captured by a photographer specializing in rare animal photography.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #4

    Angry Hippo

    Hippo captured by a photographer specializing in tracking rare animals, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #5

    Eurasian Lynx

    Lynx in a snowy forest, captured by a photographer known for tracking down rare animals with stunning photos.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #6

    Eurasian Lynx

    Rare animal photographed in snowy forest at night, showcasing stunning wildlife tracking and nature photography skills.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #7

    Mountain Gorilla

    Rare animal captured in stunning wildlife photo, partially hidden among lush green foliage in natural forest habitat.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #8

    Striped Hyena

    Rare animal captured in natural habitat by photographer known for tracking elusive wildlife, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #9

    Hyacinth Macaw

    Blue rare animal perched on tree branch with tropical fruits, captured by photographer tracking down rare animals.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #10

    Peacock Male Fight

    Two rare peacocks in mid-air interaction while a monkey watches in a natural habitat, captured by a wildlife photographer.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #11

    Wildcat From Doupov Mountains

    Rare wildcat captured in natural rocky habitat by photographer tracking down rare animals over several years.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #12

    Tigers

    Two rare tigers playfully splashing water in a natural habitat captured by a photographer specializing in rare animals.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #13

    Mountain Gorillas

    Rare animals spotted in their natural habitat, captured by a photographer dedicated to tracking stunning wildlife moments.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #14

    Common Fox

    Red fox captured in a stunning wildlife photo by a photographer tracking rare animals in their natural habitat.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #15

    Tiger

    Rare animal tiger drinking water in the wild, captured by photographer tracking rare animals for years in stunning nature photo.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #16

    Common Fox

    Fox walking on a log over a frozen stream in a dark forest, captured by a photographer tracking rare animals.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #17

    Tiger

    Tiger resting by water with clear reflection, captured by photographer tracking down rare animals in their natural habitat.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #18

    Giant River Otter

    Rare animal in water, captured by a photographer known for tracking down stunning rare animal photos.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #19

    Red Deer

    A rare animal captured in a snowy forest by a photographer dedicated to tracking stunning wildlife images.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #20

    Wildcat

    Wildcat standing on moss-covered rocks in a natural habitat, captured by a photographer tracking rare animals.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #21

    Giant Anteater

    Giant anteater walking in a grassy field, showcasing rare animals captured by a photographer tracking wildlife.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #22

    Indian Rhinoceros Mother And Calf

    Rare animal photography showing a close-up of a baby rhinoceros standing next to its mother in tall grass.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #23

    Common Fox

    Fox walking through snowy forest at night, captured by photographer tracking rare animals with stunning wildlife photos.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #24

    Sloth Bear

    Sloth bear walking in dry grassland captured by photographer tracking rare animals in the wild.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #25

    Leopard Female

    Leopard standing in grass during golden hour, showcasing rare animals in stunning wildlife photography.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #26

    Tigers

    Tiger cubs playing in dry forest captured by photographer tracking rare animals in their natural habitat.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #27

    Leopard

    Leopard captured by a photographer tracking down rare animals in a detailed close-up in its natural habitat.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #28

    Tiger

    A stunning photo of a rare tiger captured by a photographer tracking down rare animals in the wild.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #29

    Mountain Gorilla Kid

    Rare baby gorilla clinging to a tree trunk in lush green forest, captured by photographer tracking down rare animals.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #30

    Howler Monkey

    Two rare monkeys sitting closely on a tree branch surrounded by green foliage, captured by wildlife photographer.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #31

    Chameleon

    Close-up of a rare orange chameleon on a branch, showcasing stunning details captured by a wildlife photographer.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #32

    Tiger

    Rare tiger captured by a wildlife photographer spending years tracking down stunning rare animals in their natural habitat at night.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

    #33

    Persian Leopard

    Leopard standing inside a rocky cave, showcasing rare animals captured by a photographer spending years tracking wildlife.

    vladimir_cech_jr Report

