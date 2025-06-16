ADVERTISEMENT

Forrest Walker is a street photographer from Portland, Oregon, known for capturing life in cities around the world. Over the years, he walked through more than 100 cities, camera in hand, searching for honest moments that often go unnoticed. His photos show people as they are—walking, waiting, working, or simply living—set against the unique rhythm of each place.

Walker’s style is simple, but full of meaning. He doesn’t stage his photos or ask for poses. Instead, he watches, waits, and clicks at just the right moment. Whether in Tokyo or Buenos Aires, his images make you feel like you’re right there, standing on the street beside him.

More info: Instagram | fdwalker.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com