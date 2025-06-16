This Award-Winning Photographer Takes Candid Street Photos That Might Make You Look Twice (50 Pics)
Forrest Walker is a street photographer from Portland, Oregon, known for capturing life in cities around the world. Over the years, he walked through more than 100 cities, camera in hand, searching for honest moments that often go unnoticed. His photos show people as they are—walking, waiting, working, or simply living—set against the unique rhythm of each place.
Walker’s style is simple, but full of meaning. He doesn’t stage his photos or ask for poses. Instead, he watches, waits, and clicks at just the right moment. Whether in Tokyo or Buenos Aires, his images make you feel like you’re right there, standing on the street beside him.
Forrest Walker's work has been shown in many countries, and he’s been featured in magazines and news outlets. Forrest has also spoken at events and universities in over ten countries, sharing his passion for photography and travel.
One of his biggest projects is called the Major City/100 City Project. For five years, Forrest walked about 20 kilometers every day, exploring and taking pictures in over 100 major cities. He focused on the small, real moments that happen in big cities—people going about their day, unexpected scenes, and the energy of street life.
