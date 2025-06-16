ADVERTISEMENT

Forrest Walker is a street photographer from Portland, Oregon, known for capturing life in cities around the world. Over the years, he walked through more than 100 cities, camera in hand, searching for honest moments that often go unnoticed. His photos show people as they are—walking, waiting, working, or simply living—set against the unique rhythm of each place.

Walker’s style is simple, but full of meaning. He doesn’t stage his photos or ask for poses. Instead, he watches, waits, and clicks at just the right moment. Whether in Tokyo or Buenos Aires, his images make you feel like you’re right there, standing on the street beside him.

#1

Candid street photo of a man on a motorbike with a dog and people riding bicycles in a busy market street.

Forrest Walker's work has been shown in many countries, and he’s been featured in magazines and news outlets. Forrest has also spoken at events and universities in over ten countries, sharing his passion for photography and travel.

One of his biggest projects is called the Major City/100 City Project. For five years, Forrest walked about 20 kilometers every day, exploring and taking pictures in over 100 major cities. He focused on the small, real moments that happen in big cities—people going about their day, unexpected scenes, and the energy of street life.
    #2

    Candid street photo of woman in red dress getting out of vehicle as drawbridge rises behind, captured by award-winning photographer.

    #3

    Woman in a headscarf walking by police officers with shields in a candid street photo by an award-winning photographer

    #4

    Person wearing a tall white swan costume walking up outdoor stairs captured in candid street photography by award-winning photographer.

    #5

    Person in a candid street photo wearing a creative fluffy white costume on stilts in an urban setting.

    #6

    Three men casually eating ice cream by a graffiti-covered blue garage door in candid street photography style.

    #7

    Child pressing hands on ice rink glass as others skate, candid street photography capturing lively urban moments.

    #8

    Candid street photo featuring a curious cat in foreground with people walking and sitting near tall plants outdoors.

    #9

    Man wearing tech glasses and holding a device, captured candidly by an award-winning street photographer.

    #10

    Candid street photo of two women embracing by colorful graffiti wall with police officers nearby in urban setting.

    #11

    Two police officers and a woman with hair rollers on a street captured in candid street photos by award-winning photographer.

    #12

    Two women entering adjacent public restrooms with ocean and sunset mural, showcasing candid street photography style.

    #13

    Child sitting on balcony railing with woman watching above in candid street photo by award-winning photographer

    #14

    Woman sitting on a bench talking on phone while a calico cat relaxes nearby in a candid street photography scene.

    #15

    Two people dressed in Santa outfits cleaning a snowy street, captured in a candid street photo by award-winning photographer.

    #16

    Man in elaborate yellow costume posing candidly on street with other people and graffiti in background, candid street photo.

    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Good composition of this one. The eyes look at each focal point to see the story. I want to write a short story about the actions going on in this photo

    #17

    A candid street photo of a boy kicking a ball towards a woman in a park with green fencing and trees.

    #18

    Candid street photo of a woman with an open book on her head, captured by an award-winning photographer outdoors.

    #19

    Man wearing a large chainsaw helmet walking on a busy street captured by an award-winning photographer's candid street photos.

    #20

    Man and two women in swimwear on a sunny pier by the sea, candid street photo capturing everyday moments.

    #21

    Candid street photo of a person with a large cardboard box on their head against a bright yellow and green building.

    #22

    Candid street photo of a man at the beach with an umbrella over his head, capturing an unusual moment by an award-winning photographer.

    #23

    Candid street photo of a cat and rooster on a city sidewalk near a corner store showcasing award-winning photography.

    #24

    Candid street photo of a woman in a pink hijab and a man with smoky urban market in the background.

    #25

    An elderly woman reacting in front of a cage display with Game of Thrones character heads in a candid street photo.

    #26

    Three women in black hijabs closely looking at a phone behind a trash can in candid street photography.

    #27

    Candid street photo of a man fishing behind a metal post and a cat sitting on the pier with cityscape background.

    #28

    Candid street photo showing a pair of black pants and shoes casually positioned against a stone bench under clear sky.

    #29

    Candid street photo of three people in costumes on a sidewalk, captured by an award-winning street photographer.

    #30

    Couple sharing a candid street photo moment near a subway entrance in a busy city captured by award-winning photographer.

    #31

    Woman in heart-shaped sunglasses and white hat holding an eggplant in a candid street photo by award-winning photographer.

    #32

    Candid street photo showing people interacting, one wearing a humorous mask, outside a colorful tiled building facade.

    #33

    Street photo capturing a candid moment of a man removing his shirt on an urban sidewalk scene.

    #34

    Candid street photos of performers in colorful costumes captured by an award-winning photographer during a vibrant festival.

    #35

    Shirtless skateboarder on a ramp next to wall art of a woman, captured in candid street photography style.

    #36

    Woman sitting sideways on a bike with a man riding, captured in candid street photography on an urban street.

    #37

    Candid street photo of a person in shining armor walking past pedestrians near a large artistic mural.

    #38

    Candid street photo of a person in a red dress wearing bunny ears, walking across a dark urban crosswalk at night.

    #39

    Child riding a giraffe statue in a vibrant urban park captured by award-winning candid street photographer.

    #40

    A candid street photo showing a woman in a yellow dress walking past men fixing bollards on a city sidewalk.

    #41

    Candid street photo of a young girl walking near a red taxi and colorful shark-shaped balloon on a city sidewalk.

    #42

    Two people on a motorbike with one carrying flowers, captured in candid street photography by an award-winning photographer.

    #43

    Candid street photo of a woman in a blue dress posing on a busy city crosswalk, captured by award-winning photographer.

    #44

    Woman in a blue sunflower dress posing candid street photo with playful wall art, captured by award-winning photographer.

    #45

    Couple sharing a candid moment by the water, captured in street photos by an award-winning photographer.

    #46

    Candid street photo of a woman walking past mannequins in colorful dresses captured by award-winning photographer.

    #47

    Three elderly women outdoors captured in candid street photos by award-winning photographer, showcasing lively expressions.

    #48

    Candid street photos capturing diverse pedestrians with vibrant outfits and natural city life moments in an urban setting.

    #49

    Couple sharing a candid moment at a bus stop in a busy city street, captured by award-winning street photographer.

    #50

    Candid street photo of man locking bike near river with seagulls flying and old brick buildings in background on sunny day.

