38 Perfectly Timed Street Photos That Might Make You Look Twice
Kushal Tikle is a UK-based concept artist whose creative eye extends beyond film and game design into the streets he explores around the world. With a background in architecture and visual storytelling, he brings the same sharp sense of light, color, and timing to his photography, capturing everyday life in ways that feel both spontaneous and cinematic.
His street photographs often catch people at just the right moment. Whether it’s a funny encounter, a playful gesture, or a perfectly timed scene that makes you look twice. From quiet corners to bustling city avenues, Kushal has a knack for finding humor and humanity in the unexpected, turning fleeting instants into memorable images.
More info: Instagram | kushaltikle.com
Kushal has a knack for noticing small details others might miss. A shadow falling across a wall, a splash of color in a crowd, or a stranger caught mid-expression—his photos often turn ordinary moments into something worth remembering. He treats the streets like an open stage, full of surprises waiting to be framed.
Many of Kushal's photos feel like they happened in the blink of an eye: a bird flying past at just the right second, a passerby perfectly matching a poster, or two strangers creating an unplanned moment of comedy. These are the kinds of pictures that make people smile, because they remind us how unpredictable and funny real life can be.
Is the dog between their legs the only reason this is here? This is going to be a disappointing list.
It that the love child of Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler?