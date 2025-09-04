ADVERTISEMENT

Kushal Tikle is a UK-based concept artist whose creative eye extends beyond film and game design into the streets he explores around the world. With a background in architecture and visual storytelling, he brings the same sharp sense of light, color, and timing to his photography, capturing everyday life in ways that feel both spontaneous and cinematic.

His street photographs often catch people at just the right moment. Whether it’s a funny encounter, a playful gesture, or a perfectly timed scene that makes you look twice. From quiet corners to bustling city avenues, Kushal has a knack for finding humor and humanity in the unexpected, turning fleeting instants into memorable images.

More info: Instagram | kushaltikle.com