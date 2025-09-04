ADVERTISEMENT

Kushal Tikle is a UK-based concept artist whose creative eye extends beyond film and game design into the streets he explores around the world. With a background in architecture and visual storytelling, he brings the same sharp sense of light, color, and timing to his photography, capturing everyday life in ways that feel both spontaneous and cinematic.

His street photographs often catch people at just the right moment. Whether it’s a funny encounter, a playful gesture, or a perfectly timed scene that makes you look twice. From quiet corners to bustling city avenues, Kushal has a knack for finding humor and humanity in the unexpected, turning fleeting instants into memorable images.

More info: Instagram | kushaltikle.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man standing on grass with long shadow wearing headphones and looking at phone in a perfectly timed street photo.

kushaltikle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Kushal has a knack for noticing small details others might miss. A shadow falling across a wall, a splash of color in a crowd, or a stranger caught mid-expression—his photos often turn ordinary moments into something worth remembering. He treats the streets like an open stage, full of surprises waiting to be framed.
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman in purple shirt appearing to eat a stone face sculpture on a busy city street in a perfectly timed street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dog wearing sunglasses sitting in the driver’s seat of a white van in a perfectly timed street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of Kushal's photos feel like they happened in the blink of an eye: a bird flying past at just the right second, a passerby perfectly matching a poster, or two strangers creating an unplanned moment of comedy. These are the kinds of pictures that make people smile, because they remind us how unpredictable and funny real life can be.
    #4

    A perfectly timed street photo showing a dog standing on its hind legs beside a person with a backpack in a crowded urban setting.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the dog between their legs the only reason this is here? This is going to be a disappointing list.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Man standing on street near a traffic sign creating a perfectly timed street photo that might make you look twice.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Street photo perfectly timed showing a man appearing to be whisked by a chef in a large advertisement on a city sidewalk.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Couple in traditional clothing at a beach captured in a perfectly timed street photo with people enjoying a sunny day.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Two elderly women on a train covering their faces with hands in a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Person on subway with book cover perfectly aligned to face in a perfectly timed street photo that might make you look twice

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Bent metal fence perfectly aligned with a bus wheel in a street photo capturing a perfectly timed moment.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Man sitting at bus stop holding pole, talking on phone, with shadow creating a perfectly timed street photo effect.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Person walking past a mural with giant eyes in a street photo capturing a perfectly timed moment outdoors.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two people in casual streetwear captured in a perfectly timed street photo with shadows and passing pedestrians.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man with balding head aligned with cloud to look like smoke in perfectly timed street photo outdoors on a sunny day

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Woman taking a street photo reflected in glass, perfectly timed with street signs pointing left and right.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two pedestrians perfectly timed in front of a colorful street photo mural with vibrant smiling faces.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Boy standing on a post trimming a hedge while two pedestrians walk nearby in a perfectly timed street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man sitting on a bench perfectly timed with a statue head, creating a unique and surprising street photo moment.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Shadow of a person perfectly aligned on a blank canvas in a street photo capturing a unique moment outdoors.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in striped shirt appears to hug a street pole in perfectly timed street photo on urban sidewalk.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Delivery rider resting on motorcycle with helmet on busy street, a perfectly timed street photo capturing daily urban life.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Empty baby stroller on green grass in an old cemetery capturing a perfectly timed street photo with eerie contrast.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Child playing with a miniature street map and a red toy car, showcasing a perfectly timed street photo moment.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Street photo showing a black and white striped post casting a shadow aligned with fence shadows in a surprising way.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Young people playing beach volleyball with a perfectly timed shot on sand near the ocean in a street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Three people walking on a city street with shadows creating a perfectly timed street photo effect.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Street photo showing a lamppost aligned perfectly with a large advertisement, creating a visual illusion.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man wearing yellow jacket perfectly aligned with cutout on bus stop glass in a perfectly timed street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man carrying large sack on head walking past street vendors with colorful goods, a scene of perfectly timed street photography.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Statue with a bird perched on its head in a city scene, showcasing a perfectly timed street photo with clear blue sky.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Statue with a traffic cone hat on a busy street, a perfectly timed street photo causing double takes from passersby.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Man sitting behind pole hiding his upper body beside a woman in wheelchair on a beach, a perfectly timed street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two people walking closely on a busy street in perfectly timed street photos capturing an unusual moment.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Street photo capturing a man’s face perfectly aligned with a glass ad showing text and fingers in sunlight.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Woman walking in shadow blending with street scene, a perfectly timed street photo that makes you look twice.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Close-up of a person wearing fishnet stockings and heels, standing on a sidewalk near a red patterned rug in a street photo.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two dogs running on a foggy beach captured in a perfectly timed street photo that might make you look twice.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Distorted and perfectly timed street photo showing a person behind textured glass creating an abstract visual effect.

    kushaltikle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!