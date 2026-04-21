“What’s Science And What’s Myth?”: Take This 20-Question Quiz And Prove You Know The Truth

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Some facts sound so believable that we never stop to question them. From things you learned as a kid to everyday assumptions, science myths have a way of sticking around – even when they’re completely wrong.

This quiz is packed with science myths that fool almost everyone. You might have heard a few before, but do you actually know which ones are true and which aren’t?

Some answers will feel obvious, others might make you pause and rethink what you thought you knew. Either way, don’t be too confident – these are designed to catch you off guard!

Let’s see how well you can separate fact from fiction.

Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: MART PRODUCTION