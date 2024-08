ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying different snacks throughout the day can improve one’s mood greatly. It may not always necessarily be a healthy choice, but in moderation, it’s a nice thing to indulge in.

Today’s story covers how family can drive people to hide their snacks behind locks. A dad helped his daughter do that, even though his wife and relatives found it unacceptable.

Seeing your favorite snacks eaten by family can be irritating, especially when you order them from abroad

Image credits: Denny Müller (not the actual photo)

A man approached Reddit to ask if he was being a jerk for refusing to comply with his wife’s demands

Image credits: Thgusstavo Santana (not the actual photo)

His daughter had been ordering foreign snacks online for herself, but the family and her cousins kept eating them

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

The daughter sometimes couldn’t even try them, as the snacks were gone so fast, so the dad decided to act

Image credits: Conscious_Act3704

He bought and customized a lock box for the daughter so that no one would eat them, angering the wife in the progress as she wanted the locks to be gone

It’s annoying when the snack you’ve been thinking about is eaten, as you come back home excited, only to find out that it’s gone. A man approached Reddit’s r/AITA community to share a similar story of how he helped his daughter hide her snacks and asked if it made him a jerk.

The story begins with the dad disclosing a few important details. His daughter likes to order snacks from abroad, to broaden her horizons and learn some new words as well as she’s linguistically gifted. She kept those snacks in their pantry, accessible to everyone.

Even though she bought the snacks herself, and they took a long time to arrive, her cousins and family would eat all of them. She couldn’t even try some of them. Therefore, she asked if they could stop doing that.

Unfortunately, the family didn’t listen and continued doing their thing. The mom didn’t tell the family anything about this behavior either, saying that since the daughter kept the snacks in the pantry, they should be available to everyone.

The dad didn’t agree with this, so he decided to get the daughter a locked box. He even customized it with additional locks, so the cousins wouldn’t get in. The daughter was grateful for it and locked the snacks in her room.

Shortly after, the cousins figured out that the snacks were kept there by going into her room without any permission. They complained about this to the family, and the mom flipped out. She even said that the teenager would get fat, despite her playing multiple sports and being fit.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

The dad didn’t care for it at all and said the wife could order her own snacks if she wanted. Of course, she didn’t find that idea appealing and insisted that the locks should go and was mad at her husband for not consulting with her. Thus, the man decided to ask the internet if he was the jerk there.

Redditors deemed the man not a jerk, saying that he did the right thing. Personal things are important, even though it’s just snacks in this case. It’s great that the dad has his daughter’s back, but why are snacks so sought after in the first place?

According to an article covered by Forbes, more than 90% of all Americans eat one to three daily snacks. Highly processed foods release large amounts of dopamine, which evokes strong feelings of pleasure. It is estimated that snacks, such as doughnuts, can cause similar dopamine levels as smoking a cigarette.

But the snack’s deliciousness does not necessarily stem from its nature, but rather by design. Highly processed foods contain lots of sugars and fats that are digested quickly, despite lacking any meaningful nutritional value. Salt, sugar, and carbohydrates are addictive by default; however, a more concerning part is the snack taste.

Lots of snacks, such as potato chips, gummies, and soft drinks have unique tastes that can’t be replicated in the kitchen. Or it would require a lot of effort and it still wouldn’t be remotely the same. You can’t simply go ahead and make a Dr. Pepper in your house, or make some flaming hot Cheetos.

If you enjoy a specific snack, you grow accustomed to its highly processed nature and taste. Sooner or later, cravings for the taste of the snack grow strong. Thus, taste is a strong factor in the craving for snacks. Interestingly, the unconscious pursuit of salty or sweet snacks can only be a sign of depression, stress, or anxiety as well.

What do you think about the story? Do you think Dad did the right thing? Let us know in the comments below

Redditors say that the man did the right thing, claiming that he’s fair

