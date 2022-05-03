12Kviews
I Went To The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve In Mexico, And Here Are 23 Pictures I Took
12Kviews
One day I found myself in a dream. I still can't believe that I spent several days among hundreds of thousands of these beautiful creatures in Mexico. This amazing butterfly is called the danaid monarch. It is the only butterfly that migrates. From North America, thousands of monarchs fly to Mexico every year to spend the winter, breed, and fly back. The duration of the flight is much longer than the duration of their life, and the butterflies often return after wintering already in the second generation and flown away. Great-grandchildren.
Those butterflies that are born at the beginning of summer live for 2 months, but those that were born at the end of summer and are going to fly for the winter enter a special phase of existence - diapause. The non-reproductive phase of life, when butterflies are in a physiological state of torpor that slows down the aging process, allows monarch butterflies to survive the winter. Therefore, all those butterflies that are in the Biosphere Reserve in the State of Michoacán do not really live a full life but are in a daze. Although they fly very actively.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | hobopeeba.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I do not recommend visiting the reserve on days without sun - at this time, butterflies sit on branches and motionless on each other. They need to warm up to fly. Many tourists leave disappointed if they come in cloudy weather.
In the spring, after the butterflies wake up, they produce offspring. The stages of caterpillar and pupa last about two weeks, then adult butterflies - descendants of insects migrating in autumn - return to their habitats. On the way, the butterflies lay their eggs and then die, and the flight is continued by their children, who also breed during the migration. Great- and great-great-grandchildren of butterflies that flew away to warmer climes in autumn return to their homeland. The second, third and fourth generations of insects return to the northern regions of the United States and Canada.
Simply beautiful, the lady is beautiful, the butterflies are beautiful, the whole mood of this photo is beautiful, compliment to the photographer.
The danaid monarch is one of the few insects capable of making flights across the Atlantic Ocean.
The most numerous populations are found in North America. This species is found in Africa, Australia, and in some European countries such as Sweden and Spain. Monarchs can be found in the extreme southwest of Great Britain, on Lake Bennington, in Walla Walla, Washington, the Far East, New Zealand, North Africa and the Hawaiian Islands. Settled danaid monarchs live in Bermuda, Florida, Arizona and the Caribbean region, as there is a mild climate all year round.
Those are Monarch Butterflies, right??? We do not have them in Europe as far as I know, except in some tropical zoos/facilities.
It is often asked why such a cluster of monarchs are not eaten by birds. The milkwort, preferred by caterpillars, is poisonous and disgusting in taste to birds. There are a lot of cardenolides in the juice of the milkweed - substances that are not only unpleasant for bird taste, but also cause nausea in small concentrations, while a large dose can cause a heart attack.
The poison obtained from the leaves of the plant is stored in the body not only in caterpillars (the fact that the caterpillars are poisonous is evidenced by their bright color), but also in butterflies, being distributed throughout the body. Therefore, butterfly colonies that are in suspended animation survive, as birds prefer to feed on less poisonous insects.
this one is by far my favorite and in my opinion the most majestic&beautiful
our garden is designed to attract and grow butterflies , in the summer, its we have lots of different ones, not lots like in these images but lots, monarchs, red admiral, cabbage whites, some purple ones, some white with an orange tip, just beautiful. All the plants are for them and the bees and we have berry trees for the birds, we designed it all for them and its on going
Seriously tho, this is the best photo collection I've seen in a while.
I liked every photo here, they were so lovely! Stunning pictures and honestly you're so lucky to see them in all their beauty.
This is one of the great mysteries of life on this planet. When I was earning my Master’s degree in Entomology back in the 1980’s, researchers were still trying to keep this location a secret (I had the privilege of meeting them), but now the genie is out of the bottle and the battle is on to try and keep this amazing phenomenon relatively undisturbed. The evolutionary puzzle has to do with the fact that the adult Monarch butterflies migrate northwards in the US and beyond, then reproduce and die. But because they are multivoltine it is the butterfly’s *grandchildren* that somehow “remember” to pack up and migrate back down there. And they know just where to go every time! How??? Sadly, with habitat destruction (especially of pastures with milkweed host plants), light pollution, climate turbulence, and the new neonicotinoid pesticides, the Monarch butterfly is up against daunting challenges for survival. Once their numbers drop below a certain threshold, their huddle-up thermoregulatory adaptation will begin to falter.
And by the way, the overwintering adults in Mexico number in the millions and millions, not thousands. 🙄
Who the Hell is trying to censor Earl Grey? Piling on down votes means voting to "cancel" someone. Ten down votes causes a suspension. Three suspension causes the death penalty. Earl Grey's comments are interesting, personal, and informative. If someone has a problem with what he said, please state it.
This comment has been deleted.
Oh, really? How do you find that out? I've had political activists come through and down-vote dozens of posts at a time. On any topic, including totally apolitical stuff. Probably hundreds, if I ever checked that far back: I once lost over 1,000 points in one day!
This comment has been deleted.
Thank you for sharing! Our beautiful earth has a delicate balance that we are throwing off. It’s nice of you to share some insight in a kind way. They are gorgeous and fascinating creatures!
Loose lips sink ships. Please don't go. There are butterfly exhibits in most major cities. Go there and use your imagination.
Gorgeous
This is one of the great mysteries of life on this planet. When I was earning my Master’s degree in Entomology back in the 1980’s, researchers were still trying to keep this location a secret (I had the privilege of meeting them), but now the genie is out of the bottle and the battle is on to try and keep this amazing phenomenon relatively undisturbed. The evolutionary puzzle has to do with the fact that the adult Monarch butterflies migrate northwards in the US and beyond, then reproduce and die. But because they are multivoltine it is the butterfly’s *grandchildren* that somehow “remember” to pack up and migrate back down there. And they know just where to go every time! How??? Sadly, with habitat destruction (especially of pastures with milkweed host plants), light pollution, climate turbulence, and the new neonicotinoid pesticides, the Monarch butterfly is up against daunting challenges for survival. Once their numbers drop below a certain threshold, their huddle-up thermoregulatory adaptation will begin to falter.
And by the way, the overwintering adults in Mexico number in the millions and millions, not thousands. 🙄
Who the Hell is trying to censor Earl Grey? Piling on down votes means voting to "cancel" someone. Ten down votes causes a suspension. Three suspension causes the death penalty. Earl Grey's comments are interesting, personal, and informative. If someone has a problem with what he said, please state it.
This comment has been deleted.
Oh, really? How do you find that out? I've had political activists come through and down-vote dozens of posts at a time. On any topic, including totally apolitical stuff. Probably hundreds, if I ever checked that far back: I once lost over 1,000 points in one day!
This comment has been deleted.
Thank you for sharing! Our beautiful earth has a delicate balance that we are throwing off. It’s nice of you to share some insight in a kind way. They are gorgeous and fascinating creatures!
Loose lips sink ships. Please don't go. There are butterfly exhibits in most major cities. Go there and use your imagination.
Gorgeous