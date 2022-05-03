One day I found myself in a dream. I still can't believe that I spent several days among hundreds of thousands of these beautiful creatures in Mexico. This amazing butterfly is called the danaid monarch. It is the only butterfly that migrates. From North America, thousands of monarchs fly to Mexico every year to spend the winter, breed, and fly back. The duration of the flight is much longer than the duration of their life, and the butterflies often return after wintering already in the second generation and flown away. Great-grandchildren.

Those butterflies that are born at the beginning of summer live for 2 months, but those that were born at the end of summer and are going to fly for the winter enter a special phase of existence - diapause. The non-reproductive phase of life, when butterflies are in a physiological state of torpor that slows down the aging process, allows monarch butterflies to survive the winter. Therefore, all those butterflies that are in the Biosphere Reserve in the State of Michoacán do not really live a full life but are in a daze. Although they fly very actively.

