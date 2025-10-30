ADVERTISEMENT

One day, I found myself in a dream. I still can’t believe I spent several days surrounded by hundreds of thousands of these beautiful creatures in Mexico. This incredible butterfly is called the Danaus monarch—the only butterfly that migrates. Every year, thousands of monarchs fly from North America to Mexico to spend the winter, breed, and then return north.

Those who survive the journey carry the memory of generations before them, fluttering through time and distance. What I saw there still feels unreal — scroll down to experience a glimpse of this magic for yourself.

More info: Instagram | hobopeeba.com | Facebook