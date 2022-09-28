Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Am Sick And Tired”: Man Has Had Enough Of His Brother-In-Law Disrespecting His Sister, So He Pulls A Stunt On Him That Drives Him Mad
35points
People10 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

Recently, a 17-year-old teen shared a story on the AITA community, wanting to know if he crossed the line in an incident with his brother-in-law. “I, m17, moved in with my sister after my parents kicked me out for coming out (another story),” the guy wrote.

However, he soon realized his “breadwinner” brother-in-law has been very demanding from his burnt-out and pregnant wife, whining about things and expecting everything to be handed to him.

On one such occasion, “BIL was complaining about dinner and my sister was too exhausted to get up.” The author explained that “the dinner was already cooked but he wanted her to put it for him on the table.”

At this point, the teen had had enough and decided to pull a prank on his BIL who was left in disbelief. After the stunt, more yelling followed, so scroll down to see what ignited such anger.

A teen shared how he decided to teach his childish brother-in-law a lesson by serving a dinner that left him in disbelief

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tara Winstead (not the actual photo)

Image credits: THROWAWAYBIL20223

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation

However, others thought the teen should have stayed out of this as everyone was to blame

Some people said that the author was wrong to pull such a stunt

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

S
S
Community Member
3 hours ago

Anyone who says he's the a*****e can eat f*****g rocks. BIL got what he had coming to him and he deserves much much more. I hope SIL gets out of there asap. She's already taking care of two children it seems so I have faith that she'll make it on her own.

6
6points
reply
Amelia Schroeder
Amelia Schroeder
Community Member
2 hours ago

Yeah- I can see how people would go ESH minus the sister cuz she's the victim who will suffer the repercussions of his prank, but he's still just a kid who cares about his sister, yk?

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
AW
AW
Community Member
4 hours ago

Who refuses to turn the shower on for themselves?

4
4points
reply
Logan Garwacki
Logan Garwacki
Community Member
2 hours ago

Probably to lazy to wait the few seconds for it to warm up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Kat Min
Kat Min
Community Member
2 hours ago

Can someone explain to me why women in 2022 still put up with this kind of behaviour?? I keep reading about it and I just don't get it.

2
2points
reply
Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Please don't blame the victim. Why not ask, why do some men still treat women this way? Abusive relationships are intergenerational, they are learned behaviors. And laws against abuse are still too lenient. I hope she is safe and I'm so glad she has a brother that has her back.

3
3points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
