“I Am Sick And Tired”: Man Has Had Enough Of His Brother-In-Law Disrespecting His Sister, So He Pulls A Stunt On Him That Drives Him Mad
Recently, a 17-year-old teen shared a story on the AITA community, wanting to know if he crossed the line in an incident with his brother-in-law. “I, m17, moved in with my sister after my parents kicked me out for coming out (another story),” the guy wrote.
However, he soon realized his “breadwinner” brother-in-law has been very demanding from his burnt-out and pregnant wife, whining about things and expecting everything to be handed to him.
On one such occasion, “BIL was complaining about dinner and my sister was too exhausted to get up.” The author explained that “the dinner was already cooked but he wanted her to put it for him on the table.”
At this point, the teen had had enough and decided to pull a prank on his BIL who was left in disbelief. After the stunt, more yelling followed, so scroll down to see what ignited such anger.
A teen shared how he decided to teach his childish brother-in-law a lesson by serving a dinner that left him in disbelief
Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Tara Winstead (not the actual photo)
Image credits: THROWAWAYBIL20223
Anyone who says he's the a*****e can eat f*****g rocks. BIL got what he had coming to him and he deserves much much more. I hope SIL gets out of there asap. She's already taking care of two children it seems so I have faith that she'll make it on her own.
Yeah- I can see how people would go ESH minus the sister cuz she's the victim who will suffer the repercussions of his prank, but he's still just a kid who cares about his sister, yk?
Who refuses to turn the shower on for themselves?
Probably to lazy to wait the few seconds for it to warm up.
Can someone explain to me why women in 2022 still put up with this kind of behaviour?? I keep reading about it and I just don't get it.
Please don't blame the victim. Why not ask, why do some men still treat women this way? Abusive relationships are intergenerational, they are learned behaviors. And laws against abuse are still too lenient. I hope she is safe and I'm so glad she has a brother that has her back.
There is the operative term. It's time to stop asking why she's the one who has to somehow stop it, and start telling and RAISING boys to be good men. It's the exact same logic as blaming a bank for being robbed. I mean, what do they expect, opening their doors and letting people take money from their accounts??
