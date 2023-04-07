Woman Wonders If She Was A Jerk For Telling Brother That His Daughter And Stepdaughter Will Never Be “Sisters”

Bullying is a downright nightmare. It makes you dread going into school, into work, outside. If left unchecked, it eventually makes you dread getting out of bed.

A Reddit poster told, quite frankly, a story that’s somewhere in between a rom-com and a nightmare. Her niece was being bullied by a girl. Naturally both of their parents talked about it and – you won’t believe what’s next – they started dating, got married and moved in together. So now the girl is living with her bully as if she was a sister.

It’s hard to even imagine what you would do if your former bully became your stepsister

The poster of the story is the aunt of a 15 y.o. girl who had been bullied by another for a year

When the girl’s and the bully’s single parents sat down to discuss the issue, they became close, eventually getting married and moving in together

Now they expect the girls to live like sisters, even though the ex-bully once ripped up one of few sentimental pictures of the daughter’s mom who has passed

The girl pushes back against her family and stepsister, coming to the aunt for advice and emotional support

The general timeline of events in the original poster’s story goes something like this.

The girl, named Piper in the story, was 6 when the bully, dubbed Nancy, started teasing her.

When she was about 7, a whole year of bullying later, Nancy ripped up a picture of Piper’s mom that she had brought into school.

This prompted both of the girls’ parents to start talking about the situation. Piper only had her father, while Nancy – her mom. They became close, started dating and got married when Piper was about 8 or 9.

Currently it is 6 years later, making Piper 15, having lived together with Nancy for all of them.

Nancy attempted to get closer to Piper and the parents thought that now they were “sisters” they would start getting along. Piper has not let go of the hurt and continues to mistrust Nancy while pushing away from her dad, which he just can’t grasp the reason for.

The situation is simply tragic. What’s worse, from the comments, it turns out that Nancy never apologized for what she did. The destroyed photo was one of few precious ones that Piper still had, with no copies of it. Piper’s possessions are safe now, as OP says that she’s been safekeeping them and Piper comes over to look at them.

The aunt, this story’s OP, also lets Piper vent about her troubles and tries to console her during this difficult time, which has been going on for years.

Fortunately, OP specifies in the comments that Nancy hasn’t been bullying Piper while they have been living together, but she just won’t forgive her for what’s happened.

This story raises an important question – should you forgive a bully?

According to BetterHelp, there are several long-term effects of bullying. A lot of people end up resenting bullies and people in general for many years after the original traumatic events. It can spawn mental health problems, force people to isolate from society, self-destruct, and much, much worse things.

People in a Quora thread attempted to answer a question raised by a community member. “Should I forgive someone who used to bully me?”

The community was divided about the issue, with people saying that they will never forgive people for the things that they had to suffer through because of them. Especially if they haven’t changed, they see no reason to want to forgive them at all.

Others say that forgiving is the best thing that you can do as you’re not doing it for your bully, but rather for yourself. It may be not a straightforward kind of forgiveness, but rather a sort of letting go, which will allow you to forget the person and not hold on to resentment, which may be eating at you.

If you are plagued by memories and negative emotions related to being bullied, it may be a good idea to seek professional help. Therapy could help you gain additional perspective and allow you to continue or even begin healing.

OP’s story got more than 14k upvotes and 1.8k comments. Lots of people in the comments supported Piper and her aunt, saying that the father was being foolish and misguided for expecting that the girls would ever be close. And if all of this talk about bullying has got you down, we suggest you check this Bored Panda list out about people getting sweet sweet vengeance on their bullies.

The community decided that the aunt wasn’t a jerk, but the father was and that his daughter was right for being distant from him

