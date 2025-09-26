Bride Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing SIL’s Service Dog At Her Wedding
Service dogs are not just pets (no matter how adorable they may be). They’re specially trained to perform vital tasks for people with disabilities and often provide life-saving support. Because of this, they’re generally allowed in public spaces, even places where regular pets aren’t.
But one Redditor is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to her wedding. It’s not because she dislikes animals, but because her maid of honor—who also happens to be her sister—is severely allergic to dogs. She wants her by her side on her big day without risking her health.
The decision has already caused friction, with accusations of ableism and upset relatives weighing in. So now she’s left wondering: is she really the one in the wrong here?
The woman is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to the wedding because her own sister is allergic
Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)
But the request isn’t going over well with the family
Image credits: asier_relampagoestudio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: shurkin_son (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SuccessfulPeanut6132
The author later shared more details in the comments, and readers acknowledged how tricky the situation was
Some felt that neither side was really at fault
While others thought the author was right to make her sister the priority
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
That was worth reading just to add the word "complotist" to ly vocabulary. Thanks, BP!
didn't get through the article so I have you to thank for this now.Load More Replies...
Of course the maid of honor, who has severe dog allergy. The sister in law can have "seizures" no matter if the dog ist there or not - he/she simply warns everyone, but can't stop the seizures anyways. There are many people at that wedding including her Family. I don't see any issue with the people around her watching her - in case she faints. Plus, the wedding is in a safe environment, where she can stay seated most of the time.
NTA. I am a dog owner and still allergic to most labs I met so I might be biased, but it's her wedding and she should be surrounded by people she loves/likes. If SIL deems it unsafe to leave the dog behind she is free to stay away and put herself first.
That was worth reading just to add the word "complotist" to ly vocabulary. Thanks, BP!
didn't get through the article so I have you to thank for this now.Load More Replies...
Of course the maid of honor, who has severe dog allergy. The sister in law can have "seizures" no matter if the dog ist there or not - he/she simply warns everyone, but can't stop the seizures anyways. There are many people at that wedding including her Family. I don't see any issue with the people around her watching her - in case she faints. Plus, the wedding is in a safe environment, where she can stay seated most of the time.
NTA. I am a dog owner and still allergic to most labs I met so I might be biased, but it's her wedding and she should be surrounded by people she loves/likes. If SIL deems it unsafe to leave the dog behind she is free to stay away and put herself first.
32
4