Bride Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing SIL’s Service Dog At Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Service dogs are not just pets (no matter how adorable they may be). They’re specially trained to perform vital tasks for people with disabilities and often provide life-saving support. Because of this, they’re generally allowed in public spaces, even places where regular pets aren’t.

But one Redditor is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to her wedding. It’s not because she dislikes animals, but because her maid of honor—who also happens to be her sister—is severely allergic to dogs. She wants her by her side on her big day without risking her health.

The decision has already caused friction, with accusations of ableism and upset relatives weighing in. So now she’s left wondering: is she really the one in the wrong here?

RELATED:

The woman is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to the wedding because her own sister is allergic

Young woman hugging a golden retriever service dog, reflecting on bride refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding debate.

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)

But the request isn’t going over well with the family

Text excerpt discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law's service dog at her wedding, seeking opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to medical reasons and seizure concerns explained in text.

Text about a seizure alert service dog sensing seizures minutes before and providing warning for safety.

Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, causing tension and conflict with family members involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women hugging outdoors, illustrating a bride asking if she’s wrong for refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding.

Share icon

Image credits: asier_relampagoestudio (not the actual photo)

Text explaining bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to maid of honor’s severe dog allergy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman explaining allergy and asthma concerns related to refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding event.

Text discussing bride and fiancé wanting maid of honor comfortable at wedding, related to refusing service dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing concerns about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to venue size and safety considerations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with long hair talking on phone looking confused and frustrated, discussing service dog at wedding issue.

Share icon

Image credits: shurkin_son (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about bride refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding shared via messenger after lunch cancellation.

Share icon

Bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate about wedding guest accommodations and service animals.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a bride refusing her sister-in-law's service dog and the resulting wedding conflict.

Share icon

Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to allergies, causing family tension and debate over accommodations.

Share icon

Bride and groom smiling close at wedding near the ocean, highlighting service dog refusal and wedding conflict topics

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate over service dog presence and wedding plans.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride questions refusal of sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding due to venue accessibility and guest needs.

Share icon

Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate over wedding service dog etiquette and family tensions.

Share icon

Image credits: SuccessfulPeanut6132

ADVERTISEMENT

The author later shared more details in the comments, and readers acknowledged how tricky the situation was

Reddit conversation discussing bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding due to health concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding and advice on eloping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding over family tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding and the complex emotions involved.

Comment discussing the bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to competing health concerns.

Comment about allergies and ADA law in a forum thread discussing bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing refusal of sister-in-law's service dog at wedding due to sister’s dog allergy and strained family relations

Comment suggesting the bride be honest about not liking her sister in law instead of blaming service dog refusal at wedding.

Comment discussing tensions over refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a bride’s wedding event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about refusing SIL’s service dog at a wedding, warning she might cause a scene with or without the dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding situation.

Some felt that neither side was really at fault

Text conversation about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to conflicting accessibility needs and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing priorities and decision-making about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding event.

While others thought the author was right to make her sister the priority

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusal of a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding and related medical needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding, debating if bride is wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post showing a discussion about refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a bride’s wedding.

Comment discussing allergy concerns and service dog refusal at a wedding involving sister-in-law’s service dog.

Text post discussing refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to incompatible medical needs and family drama concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to severe allergy risks and respiratory issues.