Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing SIL’s Service Dog At Her Wedding
Bride smiling and hugging a service dog gently, illustrating a wedding service dog refusal concern.
Family, Relationships

Bride Asks If She’s Wrong For Refusing SIL’s Service Dog At Her Wedding

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Service dogs are not just pets (no matter how adorable they may be). They’re specially trained to perform vital tasks for people with disabilities and often provide life-saving support. Because of this, they’re generally allowed in public spaces, even places where regular pets aren’t.

But one Redditor is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to her wedding. It’s not because she dislikes animals, but because her maid of honor—who also happens to be her sister—is severely allergic to dogs. She wants her by her side on her big day without risking her health.

The decision has already caused friction, with accusations of ableism and upset relatives weighing in. So now she’s left wondering: is she really the one in the wrong here?

RELATED:

    The woman is refusing to let her sister-in-law bring her service dog to the wedding because her own sister is allergic

    Young woman hugging a golden retriever service dog, reflecting on bride refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding debate.

    Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)

    But the request isn’t going over well with the family

    Text excerpt discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law's service dog at her wedding, seeking opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to medical reasons and seizure concerns explained in text.

    Text about a seizure alert service dog sensing seizures minutes before and providing warning for safety.

    Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, causing tension and conflict with family members involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women hugging outdoors, illustrating a bride asking if she’s wrong for refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding.

    Image credits: asier_relampagoestudio (not the actual photo)

    Text explaining bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to maid of honor’s severe dog allergy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman explaining allergy and asthma concerns related to refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding event.

    Text discussing bride and fiancé wanting maid of honor comfortable at wedding, related to refusing service dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing concerns about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to venue size and safety considerations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with long hair talking on phone looking confused and frustrated, discussing service dog at wedding issue.

    Image credits: shurkin_son (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about bride refusing SIL’s service dog at her wedding shared via messenger after lunch cancellation.

    Bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate about wedding guest accommodations and service animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a bride refusing her sister-in-law's service dog and the resulting wedding conflict.

    Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to allergies, causing family tension and debate over accommodations.

    Bride and groom smiling close at wedding near the ocean, highlighting service dog refusal and wedding conflict topics

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate over service dog presence and wedding plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bride questions refusal of sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding due to venue accessibility and guest needs.

    Bride refuses sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding, sparking debate over wedding service dog etiquette and family tensions.

    Image credits: SuccessfulPeanut6132

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared more details in the comments, and readers acknowledged how tricky the situation was

    Reddit conversation discussing bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding due to health concerns.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding and advice on eloping.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding over family tensions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a bride refusing her sister-in-law’s service dog at her wedding and the complex emotions involved.

    Comment discussing the bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to competing health concerns.

    Comment about allergies and ADA law in a forum thread discussing bride refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing refusal of sister-in-law's service dog at wedding due to sister’s dog allergy and strained family relations

    Comment suggesting the bride be honest about not liking her sister in law instead of blaming service dog refusal at wedding.

    Comment discussing tensions over refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a bride’s wedding event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about refusing SIL’s service dog at a wedding, warning she might cause a scene with or without the dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding situation.

    Some felt that neither side was really at fault

    Text conversation about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to conflicting accessibility needs and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing priorities and decision-making about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding event.

    While others thought the author was right to make her sister the priority

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusal of a sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding and related medical needs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at a wedding, debating if bride is wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a discussion about refusing a sister-in-law’s service dog at a bride’s wedding.

    Comment discussing allergy concerns and service dog refusal at a wedding involving sister-in-law’s service dog.

    Text post discussing refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to incompatible medical needs and family drama concerns

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about refusing sister-in-law’s service dog at wedding due to severe allergy risks and respiratory issues.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    service dog
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was worth reading just to add the word "complotist" to ly vocabulary. Thanks, BP!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course the maid of honor, who has severe dog allergy. The sister in law can have "seizures" no matter if the dog ist there or not - he/she simply warns everyone, but can't stop the seizures anyways. There are many people at that wedding including her Family. I don't see any issue with the people around her watching her - in case she faints. Plus, the wedding is in a safe environment, where she can stay seated most of the time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. I am a dog owner and still allergic to most labs I met so I might be biased, but it's her wedding and she should be surrounded by people she loves/likes. If SIL deems it unsafe to leave the dog behind she is free to stay away and put herself first.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was worth reading just to add the word "complotist" to ly vocabulary. Thanks, BP!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course the maid of honor, who has severe dog allergy. The sister in law can have "seizures" no matter if the dog ist there or not - he/she simply warns everyone, but can't stop the seizures anyways. There are many people at that wedding including her Family. I don't see any issue with the people around her watching her - in case she faints. Plus, the wedding is in a safe environment, where she can stay seated most of the time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. I am a dog owner and still allergic to most labs I met so I might be biased, but it's her wedding and she should be surrounded by people she loves/likes. If SIL deems it unsafe to leave the dog behind she is free to stay away and put herself first.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT