Woman Reinvites Cousin To Her Wedding After A Fight, Regrets It When She Sees What She’s Wearing

There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ wedding. You can have an amazing, magical, fantastical celebration of love. But some small things are bound to go wrong, whether it’s a hiccup with the catering or a miscommunication with your guests over the dress code. You might not be able to avoid these issues, but you can control how you react to them. It’s important not to let small problems ruin your Big Day.

However, despite knowing all of this, some moments can provoke you to clash with your loved ones. One anonymous bride asked the AITA community for its thoughts on her actions at her wedding. She shared how she threw her cousin out who—possibly spitefully—decided to wear a gold dress at an all-white wedding. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author to hear about what happened next, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Dress codes are there to set the tone for the wedding. Wearing something completely different as a guest can lead to a lot of unnecessary drama

A bride opened up online about how she had her cousin kicked out of her wedding for showing up in a gold dress instead of wearing white

White is a very uncommon choice for guest attire. Usually, the color is reserved for the happy couple

Generally speaking, white is a fairly rare choice for wedding guest attire, as it’s a color traditionally reserved for the marrying couple. The idea behind dress codes is that they’re a way to set the tone (formal vs informal) and settle on the theme and aesthetics of events.

Even though going against the dress code isn’t going to ruin any event, this behavior still sends a message. Specifically, that the guests might not respect the hosts’ rules all that much. Not only that, but you’re bound to stand out if you roll up to a black-tie event wearing a suit like Jaguar’s new controversial Type 00 car.

On the flip side, the hosts shouldn’t get worked up over a handful of slightly rebellious guests, so long as they’re not actively disrupting the celebration. Weddings are stressful enough as they are; it’s not worth getting anxious over somebody’s ‘interesting’ interpretation of the dress code, so long as most people show up willing to play ball. At the end of the day, what truly matters is spending quality time with your loved ones, not outfit mishaps, whether intentional or otherwise.

Brides magazine notes that the last thing you want to do as a wedding guest is to upset the happy couple on their Big Day or to offend them with your outfit. One of the biggest wedding guest attire mistakes is… wearing white. Of course, unless expressly told otherwise.

“One rule every guest should know when attending a wedding is that you absolutely cannot wear white. White attire (including white outfits with prints and patterns) is strictly reserved for the couple, no exceptions. It’s also best to stay away from lightly colored ensembles, like light beige, blush, or light silver,” the magazine suggests. The caveat is that if the couple asks their guests to wear white, you should listen to the request.

Revealing clothing or overly flashy outfits is generally a big ‘no’ for guests

Meanwhile, guests should stay away from overly revealing outfits or flashy clothing. The rule of thumb is to be more cautious and conservative unless you know for a fact that the happy couple has a free-for-all attitude when it comes to weddings.

Furthermore, wedding guests should also think about their personal comfort, not just about their looks. For instance, if you’re going to a beach wedding, you want to stay cool, so think about lighter fabrics. On the other hand, winter weddings will mean opting for fabrics that keep you warm, as well as wearing more layers. It’s also useful to have a jacket or scarf on hand, just in case.

And let’s not forget about your shoes! You’re probably going to be on your feet for most of the day, mingling, dancing, and having fun. So, definitely pack a pair or two of comfortable shoes so you actually enjoy the festivities, instead of just ignoring the pain to look fabulous in the photos.

It can feel painful to realize that someone you consider close to you doesn’t respect you and feels fine openly criticizing you out of spite. That’s what happened to the anonymous bride. She shared how her cousin insulted her figure while helping her pick out the bridal dress. The bride responded by getting into an argument and then threw her out of the bridal party and the wedding itself.

Later, however, feeling bad, she allowed her cousin to attend the wedding after all. This may have been a mistake because it led to even more drama and tension within the family. According to the bride, her cousin completely ignored the dress code and came wearing gold to the all-white event. The bride then demanded that her cousin be kicked out of the celebration. This then sparked even more tension within the family.

At the time of writing, the bride’s post has 6.3k upvotes and 1.4k comments. As the story went viral, people pitched in with their perspectives and advice. Overwhelmingly, the AITA online community thought that both the bride and her cousin were to blame for how the situation got out of hand. Both of them had a role to play in what happened.

What’s your take on the entire wedding drama, dear Pandas? Do you think the bride, her cousin, or both of them are to blame for how everything went down? How would you react if your guests ignored your wedding dress code? Have you ever seen someone kicked out of a wedding in person? Tell us what you think in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

Some readers thought that the bride didn’t do anything wrong. Here’s their take on the family drama

However, other readers disagreed. From their perspective, the blame lay elsewhere