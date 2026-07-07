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It’s natural to want to know about your partner’s past. Understanding how they grew up and what they’ve been through will give you invaluable insight into the person they are today. But it’s certainly not necessary to know every single detail, as obsessing about the past is likely to only create problems…

One bride refused to accept the fact that her fiancé and her sister were never more than friends until she had solid proof. But instead of giving her that proof, her sister decided that she’d rather just opt out of the wedding altogether. Below, you’ll find the full story that the sister posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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This woman knew her sister’s fiancé from work before they ever dated

Image credits: yanalya / freepik (not the actual photo)

But as the wedding approaches, the bride decided that she needs solid proof that her fiancé and sister were never more than friends

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Image credits: anderson76 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Material_Peace11

It’s not necessary to know everything about your partner’s past

While it’s not something that a lot of people want to dwell on, the vast majority of us have some sort of dating history before we get married. Unless you propose to your high school sweetheart, or you get lucky and find “the one” on your first try, you’ve got some exes out there and some stories that you might not feel comfortable telling your partner.

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According to a 2024 survey, the average person will go through about 3.7 serious relationships before finding their person. And there’s absolutely no shame in that. Dating helps you understand yourself, what you want in a relationship, how to make compromises and problem solve, and how to prepare yourself for eventually settling down with someone long-term.

Each person can decide just how much they want to share or conceal about previous partners, but in general, it’s probably safe to assume that your partner won’t want to know every little detail. The past is the past, and you won’t want to dig it up if it can hinder your future.

But it is important to be able to trust what your partner tells you about their history. If they say, for example, that they were never more than friends with any particular person, you should be able to believe them.

We all know that trust is crucial in any healthy relationship, but it’s even more important to ensure that it’s there before tying the knot. Evolution Psychotherapy explains that trust allows partners to feel safe and emotionally secure, allows them to communicate openly, and allows them to rely on each other during easy and difficult times.

Clearly, this trust isn’t formed overnight. It can take a long time to build a strong foundation of trust, and it requires consistency and transparency. Only one mistake can cause irreparable damage to a couple’s trust, so they have to keep working at it every day.

Strengthening trust in a relationship takes effort from both sides

To strengthen their trust, a couple must be vulnerable with one another and show each other that they’ll be there for support during hard times. On the other hand, when trust is broken, it can cause insecurity and doubt. This can also lead to emotional distance and increased conflict within the relationship.

In this particular situation, the author got dragged into the mess because her sister didn’t trust her fiancé. But what would likely have been a smarter move for the engaged couple would be to work on repairing their trust together.

KC Relationship Institute explains that if your partner doesn’t trust you, it’s important to be clear about your motivations. Reassure them that you’re not going anywhere and that you’re committed to them.

It’s also helpful to be empathetic towards your partner’s past. Perhaps they’re feeling this way because of trauma they’ve previously experienced or because they were cheated on in a past relationship. Be patient, and try to understand them.

Make sure that you always tell your partner the truth, and remember that it’s not about you. If they have no reason not to trust you, all you can do is continue to prove that to them. But if your behavior is creating distrust for some reason, it might be time to reflect on your actions.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the sister made the right choice by skipping the wedding altogether? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another article from Bored Panda discussing similar family drama right here.

Many readers took the author’s side, and she joined in on the conversation to share more details

However, some noted that the author shouldn’t ruin her relationship with her sister over something so silly