Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

As a digital Artist, Jacquetta has a distinct style of bold colors and layered lines that create minimalist faces.

Born in Glasgow, Jacquetta is the daughter of two artists, who encouraged and inspired her creativity. She studied Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone, where she explored different mediums and styles.

In 2018, Jacquetta moved to London. Influenced by the busy, vibrant city, she introduced more colors and lines into her drawings. Jacquetta quickly adapted to digital art, experimenting with her style on an iPad. The accessibility an iPad gave her to virtual materials and colors allowed her to expand her practice rapidly. Jacquetta continues to develop her digital art with a recent NFT collection.

The Fascinator

Bloom

Digital Print Collection

The J

Zaled and Flowers