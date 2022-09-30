Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)
Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad

JLC ART
As a digital Artist, Jacquetta has a distinct style of bold colors and layered lines that create minimalist faces.

Born in Glasgow, Jacquetta is the daughter of two artists, who encouraged and inspired her creativity. She studied Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone, where she explored different mediums and styles.

In 2018, Jacquetta moved to London. Influenced by the busy, vibrant city, she introduced more colors and lines into her drawings. Jacquetta quickly adapted to digital art, experimenting with her style on an iPad. The accessibility an iPad gave her to virtual materials and colors allowed her to expand her practice rapidly. Jacquetta continues to develop her digital art with a recent NFT collection.

More info: Instagram

The Fascinator

Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

Bloom

Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

Digital Print Collection

Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

The J

Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

Zaled and Flowers

Breaking The Gender Norms: Digital Artist Creates A Diverse Community Of Portraits On Her iPad (5 Pics)

JLC ART
JLC ART
As a digital Artist, Jacquetta has a distinct style of bold colours and layered lines that create minimalist faces.
Born in Glasgow, Jacquetta is the daughter of two artists, who encouraged and inspired her creativity. She studied Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone, where she explored different mediums and styles.
In 2018, Jacquetta moved to London. Influenced by the busy, vibrant city, she introduced more colours and lines into her drawings. Jacquetta quickly adapted to digital art, experimenting with her style on an iPad. The accessibility an iPad gave her to virtual materials and colours allowed her to expand her practice rapidly.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

