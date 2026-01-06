“Get Him To A Doctor”: Lady Living With BF Realizes He Doesn’t Seem To “Remember” Her, Folks Worried

ADVERTISEMENT

Living with your partner long enough usually means you might be able to finish each other’s sentences, argue about the same three household chores, and unlock each other’s phones without even thinking about it. That’s relationship autopilot.

However, what happens when that autopilot suddenly feels manual? Like someone is following instructions instead of feelings. Today’s Original Poster (OP) has started getting disturbed after noticing that her boyfriend seemed less like he remembered her, and more like he was actively studying her.

Some relationship oddities are cute, but sometimes, something comes along that makes your heart skip a beat, and not in a good way

The author shared that she unlocked her boyfriend’s phone without hesitation when he forgot his password, a moment that seemed harmless at first

Small, unusual behaviors started like when he misused her name once, then avoided using it entirely, and began asking overly cautious questions

He obsessively checked old messages and photos, repeated conversations back to her, and watched her mouth while she spoke

She noticed he also began subtly copying her gestures, speech patterns, and habits, and his personality seemed different when his phone wasn’t nearby

These patterns left her feeling confused and also led her to feel like her existence was preserved only in his phone

The OP shared that she and her boyfriend had been together over a year and lived together. However, few weeks ago her boyfriend “forgot” his phone password and she unlocked it instantly, without thinking. At the time, it felt like nothing especially since they laughed about it.

Soon after, subtle changes started creeping in. Her boyfriend accidentally called her by the wrong name, one that used to be a joke between them, and began to avoid using her name altogether. Their conversations felt rehearsed, and he began asking questions that sounded thoughtful but felt oddly scripted.

What made it worse was his reaction when he would ask questions, and her answers were slightly different. He was also constantly on his phone, but not doom-scrolling, no he was studying old messages and photos, scrolling back to the beginning of their relationship. When she would ask him why, he would say he was “reminiscing”, but would say it with serious focus.

Uneasy with it all, she asked him how they met and she realized that he had memorized his response. The most disturbing part was that he also began subtly copying her phrases, posture, even how she drank water. Sometimes he’d repeat her sentences out loud when alone, like practice. Without his phone, he seemed lost, and this left her feeling as though she only existed in his phone.

Couple on couch, woman turned away and man looking worried, Get Him To A Doctor concern

When viewed through a research lens, several of the boyfriend’s behaviors in the story closely mirror patterns documented by medical and psychological experts. According to the Cleveland Clinic, people who often rely heavily on external tools such as notes, photos, text messages, and smartphone apps to function daily might be dealing with anterograde amnesia which is an inability to form new memories.

This reliance on external memory is often accompanied by constant verification. In fact, Alzheimer’s Society explains that excessive confirmation-seeking like repeatedly asking if details are “still” correct or double-checking familiar information, can stem from memory uncertainty or anxiety-driven recall difficulties.

Additionally, the boyfriend’s subtle imitation of his partner adds another layer of concern. According to Parade, behavioral mirroring is typically a subconscious and healthy sign of connection, driven by mirror neurons that support empathy and bonding. However, when mirroring becomes deliberate, repetitive, or paired with intense observation, it may point to neurological or cognitive issues.

Netizens were alarmed and urged the OP to seek immediate medical attention for her boyfriend, suggesting he might be dealing with a brain tumor. What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? If you noticed your partner avoiding your name or repeating conversations, would you seek help or wait it out? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens stressed that the author should take action as these behaviors could indicate a significant neurological or medical issue

