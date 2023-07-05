Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Using Dog Wee-Wee Pads In The Bathroom, As Her Boyfriend Has Bad Aim

Moving in with your partner requires time to adjust. Some things they do might be annoying or frustrating even, which often leads to recurring discussions and trying to find a solution.

Redditor u/weeweepadwoes told the AITA community about having to deal with a wet bathroom floor after her boyfriend moved in. She opened up about having multiple talks with her partner about him missing the toilet bowl, but since they didn’t help, she found a different way to deal with the problem. Her solution, though, left the boyfriend fuming.

Moving in with your partner might require some time to adjust as well as patience at times

Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)

This woman had to deal with a constantly wet bathroom floor after moving in with her boyfriend

Image credits: Kira_Yan (not the actual photo)

Image source: weeweepadwoes

The OP provided more details in the comments, fellow redditors unanimously agreed she wasn’t a jerk