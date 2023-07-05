Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Using Dog Wee-Wee Pads In The Bathroom, As Her Boyfriend Has Bad Aim
Moving in with your partner requires time to adjust. Some things they do might be annoying or frustrating even, which often leads to recurring discussions and trying to find a solution.
Redditor u/weeweepadwoes told the AITA community about having to deal with a wet bathroom floor after her boyfriend moved in. She opened up about having multiple talks with her partner about him missing the toilet bowl, but since they didn’t help, she found a different way to deal with the problem. Her solution, though, left the boyfriend fuming.
Moving in with your partner might require some time to adjust as well as patience at times
Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)
This woman had to deal with a constantly wet bathroom floor after moving in with her boyfriend
Image credits: Kira_Yan (not the actual photo)
Image source: weeweepadwoes
Oh God, he can just SIT on the toilet and the problem is solved. Simple and clean. It is not a shame to sit on it, really...
This. 100%
Was just about to write the same. Either sit down or mop it up. It's not ****ing difficult.
Just wrote the same, before reading this. Can't believe, after reading all the comments above, how normal it seems to be to not sit down. In my house there will be no standing up while peeiing
My kid grew out of this problem at around 6 years old. Your man is a child. If he genuinely has an issue with vision and aim then that is one thing - but refusing to clean it and leaving it there is a very big red flag. Imagine 10 years down the track OP... will you still be cleaning his p**s off the floor?
If you have been working with a fire hose attachment downstairs for 30 years and can't at least aim 99.99% of it into the toilet, that's on you man, sorry. I have worked with it for 35 years and while I can't say I have perfect aim, at least most of it gets in the toilet, save for maybe 1-2 droplets which I dispose of as well. I think BF here has an issue and needs to address it pronto for the sake of the relationship and OP's sanity.
