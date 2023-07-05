Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Using Dog Wee-Wee Pads In The Bathroom, As Her Boyfriend Has Bad Aim
30points
Relationships5 hours ago

Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Using Dog Wee-Wee Pads In The Bathroom, As Her Boyfriend Has Bad Aim

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Moving in with your partner requires time to adjust. Some things they do might be annoying or frustrating even, which often leads to recurring discussions and trying to find a solution.

Redditor u/weeweepadwoes told the AITA community about having to deal with a wet bathroom floor after her boyfriend moved in. She opened up about having multiple talks with her partner about him missing the toilet bowl, but since they didn’t help, she found a different way to deal with the problem. Her solution, though, left the boyfriend fuming.

Moving in with your partner might require some time to adjust as well as patience at times

Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)

This woman had to deal with a constantly wet bathroom floor after moving in with her boyfriend

Image credits: Kira_Yan (not the actual photo)

Image source: weeweepadwoes

The OP provided more details in the comments, fellow redditors unanimously agreed she wasn’t a jerk

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Oana Alexandra Niculcea
Oana Alexandra Niculcea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh God, he can just SIT on the toilet and the problem is solved. Simple and clean. It is not a shame to sit on it, really...

6
6points
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kid grew out of this problem at around 6 years old. Your man is a child. If he genuinely has an issue with vision and aim then that is one thing - but refusing to clean it and leaving it there is a very big red flag. Imagine 10 years down the track OP... will you still be cleaning his p**s off the floor?

1
1point
reply
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have been working with a fire hose attachment downstairs for 30 years and can't at least aim 99.99% of it into the toilet, that's on you man, sorry. I have worked with it for 35 years and while I can't say I have perfect aim, at least most of it gets in the toilet, save for maybe 1-2 droplets which I dispose of as well. I think BF here has an issue and needs to address it pronto for the sake of the relationship and OP's sanity.

1
1point
reply
