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The bond between people and their childhood friends is the sweetest thing to behold because it often withstands major life changes and events. That’s why it can feel like a betrayal when such a close friend moves on or chooses someone else over you.

This is what one woman faced after her partner and her bestie started developing feelings for each other, all while she was going through a tough phase in her life. Unexpectedly, that same year, things worked out for the woman, while karma hit her friend and ex very hard.

More info: Reddit

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It can be painful to get dumped by your partner, especially if it’s for a friend or loved one

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she moved in with her partner, George, and was happy to do so, because it was just across the street from her childhood friend, Sara

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When Sara had to do physical therapy for a broken leg, she went on nightly walks with her boyfriend, the poster, and George, but eventually, both of them went together

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Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the poster was scheduled to undergo a gastric bypass, she was shocked when George suddenly broke up with her, and it became clear he was interested in Sara

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Sara also eventually broke up with her partner, and she and George began dating despite the poster’s discomfort, which led to their friendship ending

Image credits: Technical-Apricot-1

The poster lost 120 pounds and got married to a wonderful man a year later, while George had to move into his mom’s basement, and Sara became a divorced single mom

The woman explained that her boyfriend, George, was living in a rental property owned by her parents and that she eventually decided to move in with him. Luckily, the home was just across the street from her bestie, Sara, who the poster introduced to her partner, since they both had type 1 diabetes.

According to research, this condition can interfere with one’s relationships, work life, and personal well-being because it requires extensive specialized care. That’s why folks with type 1 diabetes might gravitate toward support groups where their concerns about this autoimmune condition can be heard and validated.

It definitely seemed like Sara and George were getting along well because when she had to go on nightly walks for physical therapy, he kept her company even when others didn’t join in. This bond between them didn’t raise much of a red flag in the poster’s mind until her boyfriend started becoming a bit distant.

Even though most people might want their partner and friend to develop a solid bond over time, experts explain that this is only possible if appropriate boundaries are in place. The situation can become a problem if both people grow too close and start flirting or sharing things they aren’t even telling their loved ones.

Image credits: unaihuiziphotography / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster had noticed that George and Sara were getting very close, she was blindsided when he broke up with her just before her gastric bypass surgery. He also tried to make the excuse that he needed to “work on himself,” and that he didn’t want to get married again because he’d been divorced before.

Although there is nothing wrong with a person ending a relationship because it doesn’t serve them, professionals explain that something is wrong if your partner breaks up with you in your time of need. This suggests they might not care that much about your well-being or mental health.

In this case, George and Sara did do their best to stick around with the poster and be there for her after her surgery, but it’s clear that they were attracted to each other. Eventually, the poster’s bestie did come forward to ask permission to date her ex and did it anyway, even though she said no.

This situation caused a lot of pain to the woman, but she slowly moved on, lost a lot of weight, and ended up meeting the man she eventually got married to. On the other hand, George had to move into his mom’s basement, and he and Sara broke up after just three months. She also got divorced later on and had to make do as a single mom.

Based on how both of these people’s lives turned out, do you think karma had a hand in it, or do you feel something else was at play here? We’d love to hear your point of view.

Folks were glad that the woman’s life worked out well and that her ex and bestie had to face the consequences of their actions