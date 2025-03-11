Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Cooks Mapo Tofu For BF, He Doesn’t Like It, Gets Angry When She Doesn’t Comfort Him Over That
Couples, Relationships

Woman Cooks Mapo Tofu For BF, He Doesn’t Like It, Gets Angry When She Doesn’t Comfort Him Over That

Every culture has different dishes and cuisines that they are proud of and that remind them of their community. In many cases, recipes are passed down from generation to generation and become a part of how people socialize and connect. That’s why cultural food is so meaningful.

Unfortunately, not everyone understands that, and some folks may insult or put down important dishes of different communities. This is what happened to a woman whose boyfriend childishly turned down her Asian cuisine in favor of ordering food.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Cooking for someone is an act of love, so it can be hurtful if the other person fusses over the food

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she was making a traditional Asian dish of mapo tofu for her and her boyfriend and that he said he would try it but later drastically changed his mind

    Image credits: Olimpia Davies / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man did try a bite of the tofu, but he told his girlfriend he didn’t like the taste. He then got mad at her when she didn’t console him for feeling guilty over his actions

    Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman told netizens that her boyfriend had made jokes and disrespectful comments about the tofu before trying it but that he eventually did eat the leftovers

    Image credits: Agile_Door3504

    Seeing that he had taken a step toward trying her dish, she apologized for misunderstanding his feelings, and they sorted out their disagreement

    The woman had spent a lot of time making the mapo tofu for her and her partner. She expected him to give it a try and see if he liked it. Initially, he seemed excited to taste it, but eventually, he began making comments about ordering food and kept insisting that he would not enjoy it. This did not sit well with the woman as she had put in a lot of effort to make the dish.

    Sharing and tasting different ethnic cuisines is the best way to expand one’s palate and get an insight into different cultures. Although we may not end up liking all the food items we taste, it’s important to give it a try to understand where we stand. This is also what events like potlucks are based on because it gives people a chance to understand folks from other cultures.

    The man kept fussing over the food and its texture, even after trying it once. He expected his girlfriend to assure him that it was okay to feel that way and to rid him of any guilt he felt for turning down her carefully prepared meal. He didn’t even stop to consider that she might have been hurt that he rejected her cultural food so quickly.

    According to experts, rather than correcting people about how their ethnic cuisine should be cooked or sharing harsh opinions about it, it’s important to use it as an opportunity to expand your knowledge. It’s best to be grateful that someone shared their community’s food and to enjoy the dish as best as you can. 

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The OP didn’t want to force her boyfriend to keep eating food that he didn’t like, she just wanted him to show some respect and appreciation for the meal. She also mentioned that in other instances, she never cooked dishes with fish because she knew how much he didn’t like it. His attitude towards the tofu and his way of referring to it was actually what had put her on edge.

    When you try a person’s cultural dish and understand what it means to them, it’s a way of stepping into their home, their beliefs, and their way of living. The reluctance to get to know someone’s culture, or the biases that you might have toward the food are things that you must first work on, rather than dumping it on the other person.

    Luckily, the man did eventually understand his mistake. He realized that he had hurt his partner, and in order to right his wrongs, he ate more of the tofu. He pushed himself to try it and made sure not to waste any of the meal. This also made the woman feel seen and helped lessen her annoyance over the situation.

    Ultimately the OP and her partner understood where the other person was coming from and made sure to accept each other’s feelings. Hopefully, they can celebrate this relationship milestone over a bowl of mapo tofu!

    Do you think the guy was right to turn down his girlfriend’s food? What do you think about the idea of trying new cultural dishes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

    People were put off by the boyfriend’s behavior and felt that he was acting like a child

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Beverly Noronha

    Monika Pašukonytė

    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yeah he can be immature and manipulate sometimes..." and "I am very aware of the moments he is being irrational or trying to manipulate me". People who love you do not manipulate you. They do not gaslight and blame you and they do not guilt you.

    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Yeah he can be immature and manipulate sometimes..." and "I am very aware of the moments he is being irrational or trying to manipulate me". People who love you do not manipulate you. They do not gaslight and blame you and they do not guilt you.

