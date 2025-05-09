Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Always Brings BFF To Dates, Woman Finds Out Unhinged Truth
Young man with BFF on a date, showing close friendship with a woman smiling and casual outdoor setting.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Always Brings BFF To Dates, Woman Finds Out Unhinged Truth

Do you know the feeling when you first meet the person that turns out to be your person? When you can’t wait until you see them again and just want to wrap your arms around them and never let go.

Well, now, imagine this, but with their friend present. When you want to have a private conversation or an intimate moment, but there’s someone else just standing there, making things awkward.

That’s exactly what happened to this redditor, who, after three months of dating, could no longer bear her boyfriend’s friend Liam third wheeling on their dates. The woman took to the ‘Relationship’ subreddit, asking if the friend’s constant presence was a valid enough reason to end their relationship, and when she eventually did, things took a very bizarre turn.

    Spending time with your partner and friends can be a lot of fun, but for a relationship to survive, one on one time is crucial

    Image credits: Adolfo Félix / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman could never meet her boyfriend without his friend present

    Image credits: Viktor Talashuk / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Fresh_Peanut_3492

    Spending one-on-one time with your partner talking can positively influence your relationship

    Image credits: Frank van Hulst / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When it comes to romantic relationships, one-on-one time is crucial at every step of the way; though it’s arguably especially important in the very beginning. How else will you genuinely get to know the person?

    But no matter the stage of the relationship, spending time together, doing nothing but talking, can work wonders for the couple’s closeness. Studies report that partners who spend a large share of their time together talking tend to experience greater relationship satisfaction, perceive more positive qualities in their relationships, and feel greater closeness to their significant other.

    A study delving deeper into trends regarding free time with a partner found that over the last few decades, couples have shown increasing levels of interest in spending leisure time together. Compared to 40 years ago, the research revealed that not only do people have more free time now, they also spend more of it in the presence of their partner. (Arguably, just their partner, and not their partner plus a Liam.)

    Institute For Family Studies seconded the idea that partners spending time as just the two of them—going on date nights, for instance—can positively affect their relationship. Data suggests that spouses who went on more frequent date nights reported being happier in their marriage and less likely to see divorce down the road. They also were more likely to say they were very happy with how they communicate with each other. Be that as it may, only about half of respondents said they went on date nights regularly.

    Studies suggest that entering a romantic relationship costs a person two close friends

    Image credits: Masha S / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    No matter how much we love our partners—or friends, or family, for that matter—there are only so many hours in a day we can spend with them. Bearing that in mind, it’s no surprise that when people start to devote a large share of their time to someone, it often comes at the expense of others in their lives. Some studies suggest that entering a romantic relationship can cost a person two close friends.

    According to Pew Research Center’s data, if people lost two friends, the majority of them wouldn’t be left alone. A survey from 2023 found that close to 40% of people have at least five or more close friends (18% have three, and 7% have one); though, 8% of respondents say they have no close friends.

    While romantic relationships are important, clearly, so is friendship. But the two can’t always go together. It’s important for partners to spend time just the two of them or spend time together with friends; however, always having friends around when going on dates can quickly make everything turn south, as the OP’s story shows.

    Eventually, the woman decided that she couldn’t take Liam constantly being around anymore, and decided to end the relationship. But while she did guess that Liam might be there when she broke the news to her partner, she couldn’t see the plot twist that awaited her after the conversation coming. The redditor discussed it in the update she shared after the breakup talk.

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

    The woman provided an update, sharing how things took an unexpected turn

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: semenay erdoğan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Fresh_Peanut_3492

    People couldn’t comprehend, why her boyfriend would do something like this

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just want to get inside X's head and see his thought process. Feels like that would be a fascinating, unhinged ride whatever the motivation for his behavior.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    X has a bigger issue. He's attracted to Liam & can't admit it to himself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
