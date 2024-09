ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that women should have each other’s backs, right? Well, not everyone got that memo.

One woman on Reddit experienced this firsthand when she joined her boyfriend for dinner with his friends. She was excited to meet his circle, but things took a turn when she was introduced to his female best friend from college.

This ‘bestie’ quickly got a little too close for comfort and bragged about being the reason for all his past breakups. That was all it took for the woman to call it quits with her boyfriend right then and there.

The woman went to dinner with her boyfriend of 8 months to meet his friends

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

But when she was introduced to his ‘girl bestie,’ things quickly went downhill

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ImageSourceCur (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image source: Key-Host-6435

People in the comments praised the woman for breaking up with her boyfriend on the spot

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT