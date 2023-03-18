Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Hello. I want to share a set of tiles with pumpkin leaves. The work on the set was very exciting. I had a large selection of material for impressions and creating a bas-relief. I myself grew pumpkin leaves, but it was not possible to grow the pumpkins themselves that year. The tiles are made using the technique of plaster casting and painted with acrylic paints.
This is very cool. It would be interesting to learn more about the process and why you picked pumpkin leaves specifically.
