Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)
10points
User submission
Art, Design10 hours ago

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Community member

Hello. I want to share a set of tiles with pumpkin leaves. The work on the set was very exciting. I had a large selection of material for impressions and creating a bas-relief. I myself grew pumpkin leaves, but it was not possible to grow the pumpkins themselves that year. The tiles are made using the technique of plaster casting and painted with acrylic paints.

More info: Instagram

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Botanical wall art with pumpkin leaves set of 9

Botanical Wall Art With Pumpkin Leaves (11 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Lana Veresk (WorkshopHeathers)
Author, Community member

Hey! I preserve plants in botanical bas-relief tiles. I create botanical wall art.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is very cool. It would be interesting to learn more about the process and why you picked pumpkin leaves specifically.

0
0points
reply
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is very cool. It would be interesting to learn more about the process and why you picked pumpkin leaves specifically.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda