“I’m Literally Never Late”: Boss Asks Worker To Come 10 Minutes Early And Text Before Leaving Home

Coming in to work a couple, if not several, minutes early is a very normal thing to do for many employees. Not only does it give folks a chance to mentally and physically prepare for work, but it also makes sure you can start your work on the clock without compromising your personal life.

But an easy way of ruining this habit is having the boss ask to come in earlier. This is where the metaphoric tug of war begins, and the boss starts asking for more time before work, and the employee starts edging towards the very last moment before work begins.

More Info: Reddit

Coming to work a bit early isn’t a bad thing per se. It just seems to become one when the manager insists on it

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

A Redditor recently vented about this very problem. Oh, and also about how their boss wanted a text when they left the house. What?!

Image credits: u/drdolots0

The employee did have a couple of back-and-forths with the manager, but ended up going straight to the GM and sorting it out

Image credits: Jeffrey Paa Kwesi Opare (not the actual photo)

A Redditor by the nickname of u/drdolots0 recently shared a story that’s become a bit of classic—of a manager overstepping corporate boundaries.

In a nutshell, OP has a boss who has asked her to come in to work 10 minutes early. And she has done this multiple times. This was all so she wouldn’t be late for her other job. And when she didn’t get her way, she started accusing OP of being late for work. For the record, OP was never late—always at least several minutes early, so she always started on time.

It stopped for a short time after OP went and told the general manager about this. But then it happened again, this time asking OP to also text her when she leaves her home (note the wording. It’ll be important later). And also calling 5 times when OP was driving to work. You can guess how way out of line this goes.

OP initially went to r/antiwork to vent about it because of the sheer frustration the boss causes her with this sort of behavior. Luckily, the general manager was on OP’s side when she approached him about it. In an update, he said “you are not a manager and that is extremely hypocritical of her considering she is the only one late every week.”

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius (not the actual photo)

The comment section was unified in saying that OP’s manager and her demands are a problem. Many started suggesting specific wording to make any of this fair, i.e. essentially making sure OP is always compensated for those 10 minutes of work.

Others suggested having the phone block her calls during the hours that OP’s off work. It’s something OP has actually been doing, but did consider automating it to the T (time, the T stands for time, get it? [ba-dumt-tsss]).

Yet others suggested a much simpler solution to the problem, and that involves saying the two cathartic words everyone knows. We won’t recite them. Oh, and remember the when she leaves her home part? This is Reddit, you had to expect some folks to suggest malicious compliance and to start texting the boss every time OP leaves her home, even if it’s not for work. Gotta love it.

The post got 6,200 upvotes (with a 98% positivity rating) and you can check it out in context here.

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)

Now, arriving 10 minutes early is a bit of a rule of thumb in the working world. Being early not only allows you to physically prep for the work day, but it also shows that you are punctual and it gives you a chance to review any last-minute things or changes in your job before the official kickoff. Note, though, that if an employer asks you to come in early, they are required by law to pay you for it.

But those aren’t the only benefits. Besides showing professionalism and setting an example, being at the very least on time might also help with managing deadlines better, maintaining productivity, and practicing time-management skills. And if you’re anything like me, being on time or early reduces stress and, if you’re early enough, you might be able to use your most productive part of the day—the morning—to work in peace when your team’s not here to talk about the shenanigans they got themselves into in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? How early do you need to come to work in order for conditions to be perfect? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

Folks online were all for the employee, encouraging them with advice and witty comebacks