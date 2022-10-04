Annoyed Employee Wants To Resign, Boss Refuses To Accept Their Resignation Letter And Proceeds To Go Shopping Instead

No matter how much a person doesn’t like their working environment, having in mind how hard it sometimes is to find a nice workplace where you can do what you love, quitting is tricky. It’s no secret that a decision to leave your workplace isn’t made overnight. Very often it’s followed by creating possible scenarios of when and how to do it and what will happen next. Of course, if the place you work at is toxic, the working hours are enormous, and the pay is just not worth the hassle, then the decision to leave such places comes fast and without much hesitation. Reddit user @u/HistoricalReception7 decided to share their work quitting experience that included an entitled boss.

The author of the post started their story by revealing that they previously worked in a care home and that it wasn’t the best working environment as OP wasn’t allowed to go on vacation, and their working hours were increased without them agreeing to this, probably because people were laid off and no new staff was hired. So the best thing in this situation was for the author of the post to resign, and this is what they did. Very often in such situations, other bosses tend to sit down with an employee and talk their problems through, find out why they want to leave, and maybe even try and stop them.

But this wasn’t the case this time, as the Reddit user continued with their story. After they came into their boss’ office to give her their four weeks’ notice, the woman just said “No. I can’t deal with this today” and proceeded to pick up her stuff and leave to go shopping… during her working hours.

The worker was having none of this—they finished their work, cleared out their things, and left their work keys in the boss’s mailbox. The next day, the now ex-employee received a call from HR letting them have an un-paid day off “to think what they did” and then come back, but they, of course, didn’t return.

Users online were quite appalled by the fact that the boss had the audacity to dismiss the employee’s resignation. Some were curious to know where the situation took place, later finding out that it was in Canada. According to KCY at LAW, which specializes in employment law in Canada, the only time when an employer may refuse to accept an employee’s resignation is when they fail to notify them at least two weeks in advance. In this case, the employer may ask the employee to stay a longer period of time, in other words, ask them for an extension. But in this particular case, this wasn’t a problem as the employee gave a 4-week notice so that the workplace had time to find someone new to fill the position.

In case the employer asks for an extension, it is revealed that the employee has the right to refuse it, putting themselves at risk of getting sued for created losses. Even though it might seem that this whole situation that was shared by the Reddit user is pretty uncommon, some people online also shared similar experiences. What do you think about this? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments down below!

