ADVERTISEMENT

Being a boss of a company usually comes with quite a few benefits. But while having that power doesn’t really make you better than others, some people don’t seem to really understand this.

For example, one Redditor recently shared a story about how he was threatened with having his contract terminated because he parked his car in a public spot near work that the person above his boss thought of as their own. However, this man wasn’t going to be pushed around like that, so he devised an extremely petty revenge scheme to get back at them. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Reddit

Some people get petty over the smallest things, like someone else parking in a public space they particularly like

Share icon

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

A person living in England was working as a contractor in Wales and would often arrive by bike or train

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

One day when they had additional business, they arrived with a car that they parked in an empty spot right next to their workplace

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ivan Babydov (not the actual photo)

The person’s boss told them that they should move the car, as their own boss was livid about it and could terminate the person’s contract

Image credits: Aggravating-Layer-49

The person complied maliciously by moving their car but returning with a rental another day and leaving it in that same spot for four months straight

The story took place many years ago when the OP was working as an IT contractor living in England but working in Wales. On most days, he’d get around on a bicycle or a train, so there were no issues with parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there came a day when the guy needed to get somewhere else after work. Not thinking much of it, he came early in the morning and parked his car in an open public spot right next to his workplace, leaving enough place for a second car.

Midway through the day, the OP was called in by his boss, who told him that their boss was mad about where the guy parked his car. He tried to argue that it was a public spot but was shut down by the other person, who told him that this boss had a say on his contract and that he shouldn’t encourage him to terminate it.

It didn’t take long after the author moved his car for the boss to park their own car in a way that would take up both spots. Upon seeing this, the man felt annoyed, so he took it personally.

The following Sunday, the OP went to a local car hire company, got another car, and parked it the same way their boss’s boss did on the day of the incident. He spared no expense and left it this way for the next four months of his contract, pretending to know nothing about it and paying roughly £320 for this majestic petty revenge.

The commenters loved the level of pettiness in this story, applauding the man for going as far as to spend 20 pounds a day just to get back at someone for something so small and adding things that he could’ve done to make it even better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pok Rie (not the actual photo)

For being such a simple thing, parking does create a lot of tension in our lives, doesn’t it? It may appear weird at first, seeing as there aren’t that many reasons why people should be so temperamental when it comes to finding a spot to leave their car, but as it turns out, it’s actually rather simple.

Melissa Bean Sterzick of Parking Today explained that this primarily comes from the fact that humans are territorial. Our families and homes might come first, but our cars are also a property, mode of transportation, and even an aspect of our outward identity that we hold important and want to protect.

Of course, for some of us, it can become more than that. While most people use their car to go from point A to point B and maybe bring a few additional things, too, to others, it may be an integral part of earning an income, as their work depends on their car and the things in it, which makes it many times more important and worth taking care of.

However, most of the time, getting mad over things like this is just how most people are. We want convenience and naively hope that our situation, like parking, will be easy every time. But that’s how everyone thinks, and it’s maddening when things don’t go according to your plan and you don’t consider that others have their own plans, too. In the spur of the moment, it feels unjust, but it really isn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

And lastly, some people just look for excuses to be mad, and with how much parking affects us already, it seems like a perfect thing for this. For example, brandonv111 on Steemit wrote a whole article, which they started by stating that they’re a very laidback person but then went on a full-scale rant about how they can’t stand people who take time to do reverse parking.

So, to sum it up, even such seemingly small things can affect us in a big way and bring out pettiness in us that makes it all seem like a huge deal. And, of course, if we take it really personally like the OP and their boss’s boss did, it will definitely result in some stories worthy of the Petty Revenge subreddit.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever delved into pettiness as deeply as the poster did? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

The commenters were very amused by this story and dubbed it a true petty revenge since the person didn’t shy away from spending a considerable sum on it