There are so many reasons to loathe smoking. The massive health threats it poses, second-hand smoke, the litter, and the awful stench, both while smoking and after it. Still, millions of people remain addicted to this sinister life taker, despite smokers themselves describing it as a ‘filthy’ habit.

For one person on Reddit, their boss, and his addiction, spilled over into their personal space while they were working with a customer. They asked for some room, but the boss didn’t back off. That’s when things went from bad to worse.

Image credits: u/LeVelvetHippo

They begin their story by telling the community that, while their boss goes for a smoke up to 8 times a day, they don’t smoke themselves and hate the smell. Usually, the boss washes his hands afterwards, but the stench stays on his breath and clothes.

They go on to say that the previous day, the boss had come back from a smoke break but, instead of washing his hands first, he came over and crowded OP, who was busy with a customer at the time and hadn’t asked for any help. They asked the boss for some room, but he wouldn’t back off.

So, OP discreetly said, “I’m sorry, the smell of your cigarette is just making me a little nauseous.”

The boss just stood there looking at them, so they took a step away from him and sort of ignored him, which made things awkward. He then responded by heading outside for another smoke break.

After the customer left, the boss came back and told them, “You need to learn how to address people in a room full of customers!”

When they tried to apologize, the boss cut them off, saying they’d have the conversation when he was ready.

The next morning, they got a long text message from the boss attacking their hygiene and saying he’d never said anything about it before because that would have been rude.

While admitting to being on the large side and using all-natural deodorant since anything with aluminum gives them hives, they shower every morning before work and their job doesn’t require any physical exertion.

Well, the boss threatened to write them up for so-called “insubordination” because they were “very rude to him in front of a customer”. OP says they’re not sure if he’ll actually go through with it but, if he does, they’re going straight to HR.

As we mentioned earlier, there are plenty of reasons to despise smoking, but what is it about the smell that is so repulsive?

Well, it’s a fact that cigarette smoke is actually made up of over 400 smelly components like ammonia, acetic acid, 3-ethenylpyridine, and hydrogen sulfide. These all stick together to form that stubborn smoke stench that we all know – and can’t abide.

The particles in cigarette smoke stick to your clothes, furniture and even the walls around your home. If you smoke, or live with a smoker, a common source of the odor is the ashtray. Regularly cleaning out all ashtrays around the house is an easy way to prevent that cigarette smell from hanging around.

But lingering cigarette odor is not only smelly, it’s also dangerous to your health. Known as thirdhand smoke, the stink that clings to clothing, skin, hair, and your environment contains active chemical substances, which have been linked to multiple health issues, including:

cancer

sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

The absorption of nicotine, both into lungs and through the skin, affects your sweat glands. Nicotine makes you sweat more profusely and taints the way your sweat smells, so your skin will begin to smell like rancid smoke.

Cigarette smoke also coats the inside of your mouth, gums, teeth, and tongue, where it continues to release toxic residue. Any nonsmoker who has ever kissed a smoker will confess, cigarettes make your breath and mouth taste and smell like a dirty ashtray.

When it comes to removing the stink of cigarettes from your breath, there are only three real options: brushing your teeth, sucking on a strong mint, or chewing some gum. Of course, you could also try quitting, but perhaps that’s an article for another day.

What would you have done if you had been in OP’s shoes? Do you think the boss has a leg to stand on? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

Redditors in the comments seemed to agree that some sort of HR action was necessary, with one going so far as to draft a complaint for the person