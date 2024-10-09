Boss Bullies Employee For Months Hoping They Quit, Gets Reported To HR Instead Of A Resignation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes we tend to imagine what it would be like to work at a certain place. Prestigious companies might seem like dream workplaces, but in reality, sometimes they can be more hellish instead.

Today’s original poster (OP) can confirm that. Last year they were employed as a temp at a reputable company. The first couple of weeks were nice, but the rest of their time wasn’t. It was due to their horrible boss who tried to bully them into quitting. Instead, they came up with a revenge plan they fulfilled on their last day there.

More info: Reddit

Dealing with a bully in any life situation is hard enough, and it doesn’t help when the bully is your boss

Image credits: master1305 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The post’s author got a temp position in a prestigious company, where after a couple of weeks, their boss started making their life there miserable

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He accused the employee of using substances at work, pressured them to sign a mutual termination agreement, and did many other things

Image credits: ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

At first, the employee was affected by this bullying, but soon they realized this is what the boss wanted, and so instead, they came up with a revenge plan

Image credits: schweresmetall

They collected evidence of their mistreatment, plus found some proof of data breaches, and handed it all to HR on their last day

Last year, the original poster got a temporary part-time job in a prestigious company. The first couple of weeks there were great, but soon everything changed drastically, seemingly without any proper reason.

The OP’s boss started pressuring them to agree to a mutual termination. Typically, it’s an agreement signed both by the employer and employee that terminates the employee’s work contract, but certain situations make such an agreement not possible. For instance, when there’s a defect of consent – or in other words, when one party signs it on account of fear. Sounds like the author’s situation, doesn’t it?

The aforementioned pressure was applied in several ways. For instance, the manager accused the OP of using substances in the office. To prove that it wasn’t true, the worker offered to do a drug test, but the boss refused.

Usually, these tests are done in workplaces for several reasons: before employment, during random checkups, following an incident, or when suspicions of substance use during work hours arise. So, technically, if the author’s boss really had suspected them of using substances, he probably should have done a test, especially if such a possibility is laid out in the work contract. But this accusation was seemingly just a way to scare them.

The unconfirmed substance use accusation wasn’t the only way the manager was pressuring the employee. He also started sending them on his errands during working hours, tried starting fights numerous times, didn’t give any new tasks, or sometimes completely ignored them. As the OP said, the post would have been overly long if they had listed everything this man put them through.

They also said that, in their opinion, this manager had tried to fire them but was unsuccessful since he’s just in a middle management position and wasn’t allowed to do so. This meant he had to put up with the author until the end of their work agreement, and so he decided to make that time hell.

At first, the OP was destroyed by this boss’s behavior, but later they realized that that’s exactly what he wanted. So, they started brewing a revenge plan.

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They unleashed it on their last day. This revenge was that they kept track of every offense the boss made against them. Additionally, they found some data breaches that were left to fester for years.

Data breaches pose various dangers to companies. In essence, they make the company vulnerable. The company can become the victim of unauthorized access and theft, which can lead to financial losses, damages to reputation, and even legal problems.

So, the OP combined the offenses, the proof of the data breaches, and some testimonies from other employees, handed it all to HR, and left. It was the best feeling for them to know that they were free of this job and that they had stood up to the bully who was their boss.

Sadly, it’s possible there are not going to be any harsh consequences for the boss, but at least he’ll always remember the employee who reported him and whom he never got the last word with.

People on Reddit praised the person for standing up for themselves. After all, dealing with the situation properly made the OP the bigger person and showed what a jerk the boss actually was.

Some folks also shared similar stories of standing up to bad bosses, which gives us hope that people nowadays no longer tolerate others walking over them, even if they’re their superior. Maybe one day using your power to bully those below you won’t be a thing that exists. Or maybe we’re just too naive. Only time will tell.

People online praised the employee for standing up to the bully and hoped that he faced some consequences from HR