BoredPanda

Texas Girl Overcomes Poverty And Achieves Her Goals: Despite Being Born In Jail, She Will Study At Prestigious Harvard University
News50 minutes ago

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

A Texas teenager, born in Galveston County Jail, is bound for Harvard in the fall after graduating high school summa cum laude. The 18-year-old from Montgomery County, Aurora Sky Castner, was among the top of her class at Conroe High School as she closed the chapter during the graduation ceremony last week.

The student is headed for a new adventure as she’s looking forward to attending Harvard Law School on a full scholarship—a goal she set back in elementary school. Since her mother was incarcerated, Sky grew up with her dad as a single parent; however, throughout the years since her childhood, she was supported by her mentor, Mona Hamby.

After graduating at the top of her class, Sky is bound for Harvard Law School in the fall

Image credits: ACADEMY FOR SCIENCE & HEALTH, CONROE ISD

Image credits: Daniel Hartwig

The bright young woman set the goal of going to Harvard back in elementary school

Image credits: Facebook

Image credits: Facebook

Image credits: Facebook

Sky was supported by her long-term mentor, Mona Hamby

Image credits: MCCFoundation TX

Image credits: MCCFoundation TX

People were generous with kind and encouraging words for the graduate

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Some Indonesian kid (he/him)
Some Indonesian kid (he/him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish her good luck and hope she can be an inspiration to all!!

1
1point
reply
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nerd/s. In all seriousness tho congratulations!

-1
-1point
reply
