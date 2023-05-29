Texas Girl Overcomes Poverty And Achieves Her Goals: Despite Being Born In Jail, She Will Study At Prestigious Harvard University

A Texas teenager, born in Galveston County Jail, is bound for Harvard in the fall after graduating high school summa cum laude. The 18-year-old from Montgomery County, Aurora Sky Castner, was among the top of her class at Conroe High School as she closed the chapter during the graduation ceremony last week.

The student is headed for a new adventure as she’s looking forward to attending Harvard Law School on a full scholarship—a goal she set back in elementary school. Since her mother was incarcerated, Sky grew up with her dad as a single parent; however, throughout the years since her childhood, she was supported by her mentor, Mona Hamby.

