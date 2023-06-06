People Started A Really Important Conversation As To Why It’s Much Harder For The Younger Generations
Change is inevitable in this fast-paced world. Whether it’s for the better or the worse, every generation is bound to face a different lifestyle than others.
People on Reddit shared their thoughts on the way life now differs from what it was decades ago. Users ‘Ilikemakingsurveys’ and ‘Tiredworker27’ turned to the ‘Antiwork’ community to compare people’s lifestyle, especially in terms of work-life balance and cost of living. They believed Boomers had it easier than young adults now, and quite a few redditors seemed to second their views.
Differences between generations cover nearly every aspect of life, from personal traits to work and beyond
Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)
This person believes young adults now have it more difficult than older generations did at a corresponding age
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Image source: Ilikemakingsurveys
Another person compared young people nowadays with the Baby Boomer generation in terms of workload
Image credits: Arlington Research (not the actual photo)
Image source: Tiredworker27
During my childhood, we don't have much but we always have enough because... we only ate at home and limit the food intake so everyone will get their share, we didn't buy fancy or trendy stuffs- we only have the basic one, we played outside often, we mended things instead of buying a new one and most importantly there is no pressure to keep up with the social trends.
During my childhood, we don't have much but we always have enough because... we only ate at home and limit the food intake so everyone will get their share, we didn't buy fancy or trendy stuffs- we only have the basic one, we played outside often, we mended things instead of buying a new one and most importantly there is no pressure to keep up with the social trends.