‘Bogota Zonder Honger’s’ Daily Life Of Compassion (12 Pics)

Up in the mountains of Bogota, on the outskirts of the city, I visited the home of the Stichting Bogota Zonder Honger. I was received like a lost relative, with open arms and two kisses. Immediately I got a tour through the small building where they cook for those who need it, where lessons are given, some computers still have to be connected and there is finally an oven for the cooking lessons.

I knew I wanted to take pictures but I had no idea what to expect. It felt warm like a family reunion and at the same time, it was painful and sad. Because I knew some of these kids didn’t have parents anymore, or parents who don’t have money for food. And there I was in my holiday outfit with my camera…Still, I wanted to take the photos, because this is my only way to give something back. Hence this series.

All photos are for sale for about 50 euros each (excluding production costs), and you will receive a framed photo in high-quality print. You can compile them yourself. 100% of the proceeds go to Stichting Bogota Zonder hunger, the Dutch foundation that is committed to children and families in Bogota who need it.