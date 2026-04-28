The Ultimate Film Buff Quiz: Name 24 Movies With Only A Single Blurry Scene

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Most of us can identify our favorite movies from just a single frame. Whether it’s iconic characters, their costumes, unforgettable action scenes, or jaw-dropping environments, there are plenty of visual clues that make films instantly recognizable. That’s why we’re turning up the difficulty for true movie lovers and film buffs to show off their skills.

In this blurry movie scenes quiz, every image is intentionally obscured, pushing your film knowledge, memory, and attention to detail to the limit. Let’s see if you can match all 24 movie stills to the correct films!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva